Fancied Cullen will face a strong Kanturk challenge in Duhallow JAFC Final in Boherbue

CASTLECOR POTATOES DUHALLOW JUNIOR ‘A’ FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Cullen v Kanturk

Sunday, September 12

Boherbue 3pm

Referee: Michael John O'Keeffe (Dromtarriffe)

The 2022 Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC Final offers the prospect of another exciting chapter on the first time meeting in a decider of Cullen and Kanturk. This is the 90th staging and down through the decades great battles have stood the test of time, the latest tussle promises to be keenly fought between two strong sides.

This Sunday, Kanturk are going in search of their 6th outright title, the first surfaced in 1954 on a win over Dromtarriffe followed by subsequent triumphs in 1957(Castlemagner) and 1962 (Knocknagree). Thereafter, Kanturk failed to create an impact, losing out on five finals before bridging a 47 year lapse to better Rockchapel to record a six point triumph to the 2009 Boherbue staging.

And though losing their crown in 2010 to Lyre, Kanturk were back in the limelight the following season, finishing strongly to nail down outright victory and shut out the door on a gutsy Rockchapel challenge.

When the need was greatest, Kanturk rose magnificently to the occasion to overwhelm Rockchapel’s bravery with crucial scores in the closing ten minutes. The intervening seasons has seen Kanturk's fortunes take an upward spiral in both hurling and football, so much that they possess large panels.

Their top team operating at Premier Intermediate level remains unbeaten and faces into a County semi-final, still the club's second string possess both experience and talent in abundance.

Indeed Kanturk served notice of their intentions to overcome Knocknagree and Lyre encounter before a marvellous late comeback yielded the dividends against Castlemagner in the semi-final.

This is a Kanturk side with alot of quality and experience, in defence Eoghan and Denis O'Connor along with Adam Murphy and Bryan Healy know what's required as do James Fitzpatrick and possibly Liam Cashman in the centre. And further up the field, Gavin Kenehen, Kryle Holland and Eoin Geaney are good scoring forwards.

Cullen reached last season's divisional final, some may say, they were unlucky, matching Boherbue blow for blow until the reigning champions finished strongly. Disappointed, the great thing about sport is there is always the following season, certainly Cullen looks a side on a mission.

Cullen hold a long tradition and involvement within Duhallow football, rewarded on a first time title in 1936 against Boherbue, the occasion saw the newly formed Cullen Pipe Band lead the teams in the pre match parade. Outright triumphs followed in 1939 (Millstreet) and 1967 (Boherbue), thereafter, Cullen waited for another 37 years in their attempts to reach a divisional final in 2004 and they did so by overcoming Dromtarriffe. And when the sides clashed again in the 2006 decider, Cullen confirmed their upperhand to regain the silverware before overcoming Boherbue in a replay two years later to complete a rewarding decade.

Subsequently a somewhat frustrating journey, Cullen delivered a decent showing in 2016 only to come up short to Knocknagree, incurring a hefty defeat to Boherbue to the 2020 decider but much better last season in a game that Cullen had the winning.

From the League, Cullen enjoyed a surprisingly trouble free victory over Knocknagree to retain the Ducon Cup title, the holders doing so with a combination of hard work and a solid team ethic.

Into the championship, Cullen short a number of regulars were made to work by Castlemagner, a close call but the outcome was all that mattered. And from the semi-final, Cullen brushed aside Lyre in a totally one sided tussle, a smart and varied game clocking up an impressive scoring tally.

Again with plenty of talent on board, Fachtna O'Connor is an experienced 'keeper with defenders Cormac Hickey, Paul Fleming, Colin Moynihan and Daire Twomey capable of tying down opponents while James O'Sullivan may be joined by Francis Cronin or Colin Walsh in the centre.

Upfront, Luke Murphy, Alan Regan and Gearóid Twomey are capable of making important contributions.

On current form, Cullen are entitled to favourites and though Kanturk began the campaign without much fanfare but three wins and no defeat has changed perception. One suspects that a Cullen side moulded into a formidable line up will not underestimate Kanturk's second team.

Having fallen short in the previous two finals, Cullen have made a swift return to the 2022 decider, hoping to park recent disappointments and they appear good enough to collect a seventh outright title.