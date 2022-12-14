Evenly balanced Mallow worthy winners of U19 football final over Kinsale

COUNTY UNDER 19 A FC FINAL

Mallow 2-10

Kinsale 2-4

An evenly balanced Mallow side ran out worthy winners over Kinsale when they clashed in the Co Under 19 AFC final at the 4G pitch Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday evening.

Played in bitterly cold conditions the opening half was keenly contested. Shane O'Callaghan opened the scoring for Kinsale with a point in the seventh minute with Mallow forcing level four minutes later when Mark Tobin pointed a free.

During this half Kinsale had some very good displays by Kris O'Callaghan, Cathal O'Leary, Seán Coughlan, Charlie Sheehan, Kian O'Callaghan, James Murphy and Shane O'Callaghan.

In the 13th minute they struck for the first of their two goals when Charlie Sheehan, Kian O'Callaghan and James Murphy combined well with Kian O'Callaghan breaching the Mallow defence for a well-taken goal.

Mallow recovered well from this set back with Billy Kingston and Cathal Sheehan thundering into the game at midfield. In the 17th minute a good pass by the impressive Ronan O'Sullivan set up Billy Kingston for a well taken point.

James Murphy responded with a free for Kinsale but it was Mallow that were finding scores that bit easier to come by. Ronan O'Sullivan and Mark Tobin with a point each in as many minutes closed the deficit to 1-2 to 0-4.

Just when the North Cork side looked like getting back on level terms it was Kinsale that struck for their second goal in the 24th minute. Great work by wing back Cathal O'Leary set up James Murphy for a well taken goal as they moved four clear.

In the closing moments Mallow rallied once again. Kevin O'Connell added a point, while in injury time Sam Copps and Fionn Heffernan linked up well to set up Mark Tobin for a point as they trailed at the break by 2-2 to 0-6.

On the changeover Mallow gained control from the offset with Declan Copps, Liam Walsh, Sam Copps, Seán O'Connell, Billy Kingston, Cathal Sheehan, Ronan O'Sullivan, Mark Kelleher and Mark Tobin featuring strongly.

Ronan O'Sullivan kicked over an early point after receiving a good pass from Mark Kelleher. In their next attack they struck for the first of their two goals. Billy Kingston and Fionn Heffernan combined well to set up Andrew Leneghan who netted 1-7 to 2-2.

Kinsale replied with a point by David Looney, but it was Mallow that were creating most of the running at this juncture. Mark Tobin and Ronan O'Sullivan added points before O'Sullivan got his sides second goal in the 41st minute as they increased their advantage to 2-9 to 2-3.

Scores were at a premium from here to the finish. Gearoid Kearney and Ronan O'Sullivan had a point each for their respective sides before the final whistle. In the end there was no denying Mallow their deserved victory.

After the game joint captains Sam Copps and Daniel O'Sullivan accepted the shield from Donal McSweeney on behalf of the County Board.

MALLOW: Kevin Fitzpatrick, David Duane, Declan Copps, Adam O'Reilly, Sean O'Connell, Sam Copps, Liam Walsh, Billy Kingston (0-1), Cathal Sheehan, Kevin O'Connell (0-1), Mark Kelleher, Ronan O'Sullivan (1-4), Mark Tobin (0-4, 2f), Fionn Heffernan, Andrew Leneghan (1-0) Subs: Cathal Mullins for A Leneghan, Eddie Hennigan for A O'Reilly, Daniel O'Sullivan for K O'Connell, Cian O'Keeffe for F Heffernan, Trevor Erhabar for M Kelleher

KINSALE: Rory McCarthy, Conor Fitzpatrick, David Nolan, Fionn Aherne, Cian Cunningham, Kris O'Callaghan, Cathal O'Leary, Sean Coughlan, Charlie Sheehan, David O'Leary, Kian O'Callaghan (1-0), Gearoid Kearney (0-1), James Murphy (1-1, 1f), Shane O'Callaghan (0-1), David Looney (0-1) Subs: Cian Looney for F Aherne (blood), Fionn Aherne for C Looney, Michael McCarthy for D O'Leary, Ben Loughnane for S O'Callaghan, Cian Looney for C Sheehan, Oisin Hayes for C O'Leary

REFEREE: Cormac Dineen (Bishopstown)