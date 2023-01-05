Encouraging start to new Cork era as battling Kerry are swept aside

MUNSTER HURLING LEAGUE GROUP B

Kerry 2-17

Cork 2-30

As starts go, this will do very nicely indeed.

A thirteen point success. A potential banana-skin adroitly avoided. A handful of young players blooded – Cormac Beausang at wing-forward with three points in his thirty five minutes on the pitch will be pleased with his showing. As will his manager, Pat Ryan.

There are elements of the performance the new boss won’t have been pleased by, the concession of a pair of second half goals, a little loosening of their previously drum-tight defence as both sides made changes. For the most part, though, there was a huge amount encouraging about the performance.

Mark Keane looked solid at half-back. Alan Cadogan and Conor Lehane had some very nice moments took some very nice scores, while at full-forward Declan Dalton gave the type of display that should see him in pole position for the number 14 shirt come the National League.

There were a pair of nasty looking injuries to Shane Kingston and Ben Cunningham (on the pitch a mere handful of minutes) to take a little of the sheen off at the end, but it was mostly a fine performance by the blood and bandage.

The Kingdom, meanwhile, for all they had a strong side named, took their time coming to grips with the challenge they faced. The Rebels initially at least looked that much sharper, stronger, ready and able to pounce on every Kerry mistake.

To be fair to Stephen Molumphy’s men they kind of learned their lesson after a couple of times being caught out carrying ball short out of defence – Evan Murphy’s blushes saved on eighteen minutes by a fine save by John Brendan O’Halloran from Alan Cadogan – but by then Cork were only getting into their stride.

That Pat Ryan’s men pushed it out to a twelve point advantage by the break was little surprise, such was the fluency of their movement and the crispness of their touch in comparison to a more hesitant Kerry side.

Kerry had started nicely enough with a nice point by Shane Conway after all of eleven seconds and swapped a couple more points with Cork to leave it two each after three minutes, but once Shane Kingston (from a free) fired Cork clear for the first time seven minutes in, there was no looking back.

Further points from Beausang (with a pair of early scores), Kingston, Declan Dalton and Cadogan had Cork six points clear by thirteen minutes, with Kerry’s response coming a minute later via a Pádraig Boyle free – 0-3 to 0-8.

Cork, though, as we’ve said were now creating a goal-scoring chances and, while O’Halloran was smart to the first two, there was absolutely nothing he could do about the third, a blistering penalty by Dalton.

Dalton had earned the penalty himself on 21 minutes, fouled by Evan Murphy following a long-ball in by Ethan Twomey. 21 minutes gone, Cork eight points clear and worth every bit of it, 0-5 to 1-10.

The Kingdom battled gamely enough. Second quarter points from Pádraig Boyle and Fionán Mackessy took the bare look off the scoreboard, but the Rebels still outscored them six points to two in the final fifteen minutes before the break for a 1-16 to 0-7 half-time lead.

The second half was always likely to follow a similar pattern and, while Kerry did have some bright spots (a pair of Pádraig Boyle goals), Cork remained very much in the box-seat all the way to the finish line, well in control, never in danger of letting their lead slip meaningfully.

After an early pair of swapped scores (Boyle and Shane Barrett), Cork were in for their second goal five minutes into the half when half-time sub Barrett shot a real rasper past O’Halloran, who made a fair stab at saving it as it happens.

At that stage one might very well imagined Cork steam-rolling Kerry completely. Credit to Molumphy’s men, however, that they didn’t allow that to occur.

Some of that was down to the game loosening up as both sides ran their benches. More of it was due to quality Kerry play as they took advantage of the space quite well to go on to lose the second half by just a point.

Mikey Boyle was much more prominent in the second half, his little brother Pádraig as mentioned managed a pair of goals – the first from a long-range free on 44 minutes, which just dropped home, and the second on 49 minutes following a sweet pass by Niall Mulcahy – while others such as the aforementioned Mulcahy, Jordan Conway, and second half subs Keith Carmody and Dan Goggin both got on the scoreboard.

It was the type of second half that will give a certain amount of encouragement to the Kingdom and their manager, but for the new Cork manager it might be considered a little scrappy. However, with the game won at the break a certain slackening off was to be expected.

In the first half, and for a good period of the second, Cork were hunting in packs showing the sort of hunger and desire to impress their new boss, but as the subs flooded on the game lost all its shape.

In the round a good start for both sides, considering their contrasting expectations for the season ahead.

KERRY: John Brendan O’Halloran, Conor O’Keeffe, Mikey Boyle, Evan Murphy, Kyle O’Connor (0-1), Fionán Mackessy (0-1), Seán Weir, Michael Leane, Cillian Trant, Jordan Conway (0-2), Colin Walsh, Shane Conway (0-2), Gavin Dooley, Pádraig Boyle (2-7, 1-4f), Daniel Collins Subs: Morgan Madden for C Trant, 41, Niall Mulcahy (0-1) for G Dooley, 42, Keith Carmody (0-2) for S Weir, 46, Philip Lucid for D Collins, 49, Dan Goggin (0-1) for C Walsh, 53, Vincent Doyle for E Murphy, 62, Mark Heffernan for S Conway, 62, Brian Lonergan for F Maskessy, 65, Ricky Heffernan for P Boyle, 65 Blood: Morgan Madden for C O’Keeffe, 25-26, Tadhg Brick for C O’Keeffe, 44-full-time

CORK: Ger Collins, Seán O’Donoghue, Niall O’Leary, Eoin Roche, Mark Keane, Tommy O’Connell (0-1), Rob Downey, Ethan Twomey, Sam Quirke, Brian Roche (0-1), Conor Lehane (0-3), Cormac Beausang (0-3), Alan Cadogan (0-4), Declan Dalton (1-7, 1 pen, 2f), Shane Kingston (0-6, 5f) Subs: Ciaran Joyce for M Keane, half-time, Conor Cahalane for C Beausang, half-time, Luke Meade for E Twomey, half-time, Shane Barrett (1-3, 1f) for S Kingston (inj), 37, Brian O’Sullivan (0-1) for S Quirke, 42, Ben Cunningham for C Lehane, 51, Colin Walsh (0-1) for B Cunningham (inj), 54

REFEREE: Alan Tierney (Tipperary)