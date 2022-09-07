Éire Óg in relegation trouble after Carrigaline’s late heroics threatens Ovens club’s Premier SFC status

COUNTY PREMIER SFC ROUND 3

Carrigaline 1-12

Éire Óg 1-10

Éire Óg will need to dig deep if they are to avoid relegation from the top division after failing to see off Carrigaline in Ballygarvan last weekend.

The Ovens’ side needed to win their Round 3 clash, and looked well on their way to recording that victory, but late heroics from Carrigaline means that Éire Óg are now just 60 or so minutes from dropping back to Senior A if they don’t get the required win to avoid relegation.

From the off it was clear that Eire Óg were up for this one as they broke fast, dominated possession and were first to take a significant lead, 1-1 in front inside two minutes.

Former Cork star Daniel Goulding continues to impress on a football pitch and had his side in front inside 60 seconds with a placed ball effort.

Soon after Goulding’s opener the men in red and yellow bagged the game’s first major – a surging run by the centre-back and former Kerry senior Mark Griffin set up Colm O’Callaghan who made no mistake – Éire Óg rocking and the game only just underway.

It took Carrigaline almost 10 minutes to register their opening score with Rhys McCarthy doing the business with a point, a feat he repeated on 20 minutes.

Éire Óg continued to dominate with the wind to their backs and a point from Brian Hurley had them up by seven at the break, 1-7 to 0-3, as the sides headed to the dressing rooms.

The second half saw Carrigaline, with the wind, take control of the game as Éire Óg faltered with the win in their sights.

O’Callaghan and Ronan O’Toole continued to push Éire Óg on and the Muskerry men still led by a half dozen points with less than a quarter of the game to go – a position they should have been able to see out.

Carrigaline continued to push on and had the gap down to just two with six minutes still on the clock, David Drake adding to Éire Óg’s woes.

Goulding’s side were pinned back for the last 10 minutes of the game, and it was no surprise when they finally conceded a goal, Nathan O’Keeffe landing what would prove to be the crucial score.

Carrigaline added one more point to make the game safe, an impressive comeback from a side that looked doomed for long periods.

Newcestown now stand in the way of Éire Óg’s Premier status and both sides will have to throw everything they have at a do-or-die clash in a couple of weeks’ time. No more room for errors – the side that loses go down.

CARRIGALINE: C Dungan; N Quirke, I Sheerin, C O’Herlihy; K Kavanagh, C Barry 0-1, J McCarthy; Kieran Kavanagh, N O’Keeffe 1-1; E Desmond, D Drake 0-3, C Barrett 0-1; R McCarthy 0-2 (1f), K O’Reilly 0-1, B Coakley 0-3 (1f).

ÉIRE ÓG: C Kelly; M Corkery, J Mullins, J Kelleher; D McCarthy, M Griffin, D O’Herlihy; D Kelly, R O’Toole 0-1; J Cooper 0-1, C O’Callaghan1-1, J Kelleher; K Hallissey, D Goulding 0-6 (5f), B Hurley0-1. Subs: R O’Flynn for K Hallissey (48), D Foley for B Hurley (48), D Dineen for D O’Herlihy (inj 50), H Murphy for D Kelly (55).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillons)