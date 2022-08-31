Éire Óg bow out of Premier IHC after narrow loss to Castlelyons

COUNTY PREMIER IHC ROUND 3

Castlelyons 1-15

Éire Óg 1-12

Éire Óg bowed out of the PIHC before the knockout stages last weekend going down to Castlelyons by three points – ending their challenge for promotion far earlier than the would have hoped for.

On a near perfect day for championship hurling, the boys in red and yellow battled all the way to the finish, after going nine points behind – a gap that they were never capable of overturning against a side that have made it to the showpiece game of this division for each of the past two seasons.

Castlelyons got off to the perfect start, romping into a 0-9 to 0-1 leading the first half when their opponents lost Lar Considine to a red card.

Another point from Alan Fenton pushed the gap to nine however Eire Óg rallied superbly to cut the gap to three at the interval – a goal from Darragh Coakley’s goal helped his side to get within three at the interval (them to trail by just three, 0-11 to 1-5 as the sides headed for the dressing rooms.

A fired-up Éire Óg looked like they might drag this one from the fire but a solid restart from the 2021 runners up meant that they again pulled clear with another Fenton point – that score was followed by a James Kearney major, Castlelyons again looking good to push on but not for the first time the Muskerry men fought back and a number of scores followed – the gap now down to two as the final whistle approached.

Unfortunately for Éire Óg they were unable to drag this one back from the brink and it must be said deservedly, Castlelyons kept the Ovens side at bay – finishing the group off with the perfect result – booking their place in the last four.

The win may have been just what the East Cork side would have wanted however some of the accuracy issues will need to be addressed if they are to have any chance of going all the way this time round. 15 wides unlikely to be good enough at this level.

For Óg, a tough day at the office ends a championship that failed to deliver on so many fronts. The Ovens men will now turn their attention to the big ball, and a must win clash with Carrigaline this weekend – a win keeps them Premier Senior, a loss will see a relegation playoff game in their near future. Plenty to occupy the minds of all at the Muskerry club.

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; L Sexton, C O’Neill, J O’Leary; D Spillane, N O’Leary, L Doocey; E Maye 0-2, A Fenton 0-9 (5f, 2 ‘65’); P Roche, C Spillane 0-1, K O’Leary; O Hallihan, J Kearney 1-1, D Morrison. Subs: B Murphy 0-2 for Kearney (6-14, blood), Murphy for Hallihan (half-time), B O’Donovan for O’Leary (57).

ÉIRE ÓG: D Desmond 0-1f; J Mullins, J Kelleher, D Kirwan; D Dineen 0-2, D O’Herlihy, D McCarthy; R O’Toole 0-1, J Cooper 0-1; D Foley 0-1, K Hallissey 0-3 (1f, 1 ‘65’), D Coakley 1-1; J Kelleher, L Considine, C O’Callaghan 0-2. Subs: O O’Shea for Foley (47), M Brady for Coakley (54).

Referee: C Dineen (Douglas)