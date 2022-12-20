Cork

‘Easkey will be a tough game’ insists Ballygiblin boss Ronan Dwane as Croker beckons

Club captain Fionn Herlihy hails defensive solidity his side have shown all season long

Young Ballygiblin supporters who made the trip to Dungarvan last weekend: Aisling, Katie, Lucy and Charlotte Photo by Eddie Dee Expand

Diarmuid Sheehan

Ballygiblin have secured their place back in the big time after seeing off the Leinster Junior Club Hurling Champions by seven points in Dungarvan last weekend.

Less that 12 months after the north Cork side lost out to Kilkenny champions Mooncoin in the All Ireland Junior Final at headquarters the Munster winners are again planning for an assault on the capital – this time they will be looking for a very different result.

