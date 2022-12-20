‘Easkey will be a tough game’ insists Ballygiblin boss Ronan Dwane as Croker beckons

Ballygiblin have secured their place back in the big time after seeing off the Leinster Junior Club Hurling Champions by seven points in Dungarvan last weekend.

Less that 12 months after the north Cork side lost out to Kilkenny champions Mooncoin in the All Ireland Junior Final at headquarters the Munster winners are again planning for an assault on the capital – this time they will be looking for a very different result.

This time the opposition comes from left field as it will be the best side in Sligo that stand in their way on January 14 Easkey will look to bring the All Ireland title back to the North West.

Since the 2022 challenge began Ballygiblin have been many peoples’ favourites to make it back to the showpiece game but while the quality and drive of the side is unquestioned, the quality of the opposition throughout the year has improved game on game and that has meant that nothing has been guaranteed for the North Cork side.

Having said all that, when one considers the depth of talent available to Ballygiblin this year and the management team behind the squad no one should be surprised that the boys in red and white have made it back to Croke Park.

Manager Ronan Dwane has spoken week after week about what he and his team are looking to do and while things have been getting better game after game the team have never looked past the next opponent – and now, that next opponent is Easkey, a side looking to make their own piece of history this season.

“At the start of the year, when they changed the grades in Cork, it was always something you would be thinking about maybe at the back of your head. You couldn’t talk about it too much,” said Dwane who has been a steady hand on the steering wheel of this amazing two year adventure.

“But when you win the county and you get out into Munster, it becomes more realistic.

“After we won the Munster final the last day, we were hell bent on getting back to the final again. It is absolutely brilliant. It is a huge boost to the club and to the community to be going [back] to Croke Park.”

Ballygiblin have been able to call upon a very settled and for the main part injury free team – two factors that have definitely helped them back to the showpiece game for 2022.

“We have a clean bill of health at the moment. We were probably struggling a bit earlier in the year with fellows out injured. We brought in Kieran Duggan and he did really well too. It is all coming right for us now.”

After a sluggish start to the campaign when it comes to goals, the manager’s charges found their way to the net and that ability to slot home majors when it counts has proved to be invaluable this year.

“The goal gave us a boost because scores were going to be so hard to come by, and a goal was going to be major. Take that goal out of it, it was nip and tuck. Every score you get is like gold. Scores were at a premium in tough conditions. It was great to have that goal.”

While the next goal for the manager will obviously be the Sligo men there is the small matter of a festive period to go through and Dwane is keen that it is time his side got to enjoy something other than hurling.

“We’ve had a long run of it, which is great, but we will have a break for the next 10 days. This is an awful long road. This is our 22nd game with just one loss” – that was the All Ireland loss to Mooncoin.

“It is nice to focus on just one more game and to know now before Christmas that we are going to Croke Park.”

As for the team standing between them and ultimate success, Dwane said they will take nothing for granted.

“Easkey, in an All-Ireland final in Croke Park will be a tough game, but we want to win it after last year.”

Another to give his thoughts on the win and what it means for his side going forward was club captain Fionn Herlihy.

The quality defender was delighted with the way his side performed and is thrilled that his team’s success isn’t built around just one or two players.

“I know myself as a defender that every team targets one or two forwards,” said Herlihy.

“We had a different man of the match nearly every day from our forwards and it was a case that, if they nailed down one fella, another one would come up trumps.

“We have three or four scorers and then our defenders – obviously, every team tries to rattle Mark [Keane], but there are people like Lorcan [Finn], Barry [Coffey], James Mullins, Mick [Lewis] getting on top as well.”

The ability to hold the opposition away from bagging majors is a key to Ballygiblin’s success – and that is something that Herlihy and his colleagues work hard on.

“It’s a huge thing [not conceding]. A mentality that has been drilled into us since last year – at all costs, don’t concede a goal.

“We know that, the later you get into a year, it comes down to the small margins. You can concede a handy score for a point but a goal gives life to a team.

“We knew that Sunday was going to be low-scoring and we’d back ourselves to outscore most teams for points. We had a three-point lead at half-time and that’s nearly like a seven-point lead in the summer.

“Sunday was a serious challenge, but every game in Cork was only down to a point or two points – it wasn’t an easy run to here where we walked through everyone.

“There were a few boys missed out last year, so it’s unreal to get everyone to Croke Park, first and foremost. We want to go one better this year.”