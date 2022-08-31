Early goals provide Milford with perfect boost against St Finbarrs in Cork Premier JHC

COUNTY PREMIER JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Milford 2-17

St. Finbarrs 0-15

Milford built upon a flying start to overcome St. Finbarr’s in the concluding game to the Group 3 format in the Co-Op Superstores County Premier Junior Hurling Championship at Kanturk. The outcome was never in doubt once Milford netted two goals in the opening quarter that helped secure a nine point advantage at the interval.

Having been defeated by Kilbrittain in the opening round, Milford responded positively to come right back into the mix by better Barryroe in game 2, that meant possible progress to the knockout phase for the Avondhu men was very much in their own hands.

And no surprise that Milford operated at a higher level against the ‘Barrs, showing a higher degree of commitment throughout, prevailing in most of the individual contests. That appetite for success earned a reward, Milford securing a ticket to the quarter finals and a clash against familiar opponents Tracton in a repeat from last season where Milford incurred a narrow defeat.

Straight from the off, Milford’s hurling appeared sharper and warmed to their task, the perfect boost gained from a goal netted by Killian O’Gorman. With Henry O’Gorman and Tadgh O’Flynn adding points, St. Finbarr’s clawed their way back into the game from points to Bill O’Connell, Paul Kennedy and Ian O’Callaghan.

However a match defining phase surfaced, St. Finbarr’s won a penalty but from O’Connell’s well struck effort, Milford ‘keeper Mike Cremin pulled off a wonderful save, the sliothar transferred quickly downfield for Anthony Watson to dispatch sweetly to the Barr’s net.

Clearly Milford were hurling with a purpose, stemming from the dominance of Kieran O’Flynn, Eoin Dillon and Daire Hannigan in the half back line with Watson and O’Flynn catching the eye up front. Indeed the Milford attack carried a lot more scoring power and options, Milford availing of points from Dillon and O’Gorman to enjoy a 2-10 to 0-7 advantage at the interval.

On the restart, the contest dropped in tempo as did the scoring rate, Milford adding four points to their tally but keeping the city men scoreless during the third quarter. Indeed, the Barr’s waited until the 46th min to open their second half account courtesy of a Ciaran Steele point followed by a second to David Scannell.

Milford never looked in trouble, replying from O’Gorman and O’Flynn points to consolidate their position. With the game drawing to its inevitable conclusion, the ‘Barr’s did produce a late burst though relying on pointed frees from O’Connell to add to their tally.

With Milford marching on to an appealing quarter final with Tracton, St. Finbarr’s will seek to retain their Premier Junior A status in a relegation battle against Dripsey.

MILFORD: M Cremin; S O’Flynn, C O’Sullivan, R O‘Gorman; K O’Flynn, E Dillon 0-1f, D Hannigan; M O’Flynn 0-1, P Watson; A Watson 1-1, H O’Gorman 0-8f, J O’Flynn 0-1, C O’Gorman 1-1, T O’Flynn 0-4, P Kirwan. Subs: B Murphy for J O’Flynn, S O’Connell for P Kirwan, T Curran for A Watson, E O’Flynn for T O’Flynn, R Hannigan for C O’Gorman.

ST. FINBARR’S: J McCarthy; E O’Regan, J J O’Connor, R Doyle; D Callanan 0-1, C Crowley, D Kennedy; C Steele 0-1, C Barrett; J O’Brien, I O’Callaghan 0-1, A Buckley; B O’Connell 0-10 (9f), P Kennedy 0-1, D Scannell 0-1.

Referee: J Kenneally (Kanturk)