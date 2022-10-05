Early goals by St. Mark’s lay groundwork for win over Newmarket in U-21 Hurling Cup

Cian Curtin of St. Marks is challenged by Newmarket's Mikie Browne during their Duhallow U-21 Hurling Championship game in Newmarket. Photo by John Tarrant

Declan Buckley, St. Marks, controls the sliothar against Newmarket during the Duhallow U-21 Hurling Championship game in Newmaarket. Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW UNDER-21 HURLING CUP

St. Mark’s 6-10

Newmarket 2-15

Well taken goals at crucial stages helped St. Mark’s provide most of the damage early on to ease past Newmarket in the Duhallow Under-21 Hurling Cup played in Newmarket.

When required, the Freemount and Meelin pairing produced a workmanlike display, mixing excellent teamwork and clinical finishing to yield telling scores. Though falling three goals adrift at the interval, there was much to admire about Newmarket grit as they attempted to ruffle St. Mark’s in a second half comeback only to come up short.

From the outset, St. Mark’s made a statement of intent through the effective play of Jack Walsh, Brian Carroll and Cathal Broderick in defence with Declan Buckley and Ciarán Curtin driving forward from midfield.

Upfront, the St. Mark’s attack thrived on the quality of the ball with Seán Broderick blasting home a pair of goals and another by Cormac Curtin put daylight between the sides. Having been forced to play second fiddle, Newmarket got to grips with the situation, Rory Lynn netting a goal only for St. Mark to answer with a Cian Curtin major to enjoy a 4-5 to 1-5 advantage at half time.

And the road became steeper for Newmarket upon the restart, Jimmy McAulliffe pointing prior to Buckley adding another goal. In fairness to Newmarket, they displayed plenty of resolve through the encouraging play of Mikey Browne , Darragh and Rory Lynn.

That allowed for a greater intensity with Rory Lynn netting a second goal in addition to chipping in with points. However St. Mark’s had enough of a grip on the scoreboard and their position was sealed with a late goal from Jimmy McAulliffe.

ST. MARK’S: D McCarthy; J Walsh, B Carroll; P Curtin, C Broderick, D Carroll; D Buckley 1-0, Ciaran Curtin, R McAulliffe 0-5, Cian Curtin 1-1, Cormac Curtin 1-1; J McAulliffe 1-2, S Broderick 2-0. Subs: J Twomey 0-1 for D Carroll, A Curtin for R McAulliffe, M Collins for S Broderick, J Doody for C Curtin, D Dineen for P Curtin.

NEWMARKET: B Newman; S Murphy, D Cottrell; E Walsh 0-2, M Lane, J O’Connor; E Hourigan, P O’Sullivan; M Browne 0-3, D Lynn 0-1, P Goggin; R Lynn 2-9, K Daly.

Referee: W King (Kilbrin)