Duhallow U21 FC round-up: Duarigle get to grips with greasy ball to overcome St Peters

Bryan Healy (Kanturk) attempts to break the B K Plunkett's cover during the Central Sport Stores Duhallow U21FC in Banteer last weekend Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW UNDER 21 FC

Duarigle Gaels 4-5

St Peters 2-4

Strong wind and a deluge of rain made conditions difficult before Duarigle Gaels got the measure of St Peters in the Central Sport Stores Duhallow U21FC played at Banteer.

In fairness, moments of good football surfaced, the Millstreet and Cullen combination coming through the process thanks to key spells of clinical play and committing fewer mistakes.

In doing so, Duarigle collected their first win in the campaign at the third attempt, the reward for both Durarigle and St Peters is a place in the B grade for the remainder of the competition.

Duarigle had arrived in a positive mode and quickly laid out their stall with Alan O’Leary pouncing for an early goal, but as the rain poured down in earnest, it was hardly surprising that the scores became increasingly difficult to come at either end.

St Peters took encouragement from the play of David Carroll, Cathal Broderick, Cormac Curtin and Jimmy McAulliffe, who gained a reward from a Seán Broderick goal to square the game at 1-2 apiece by the interval.

Conditions had militated against continuity but on the resumption, the Rockchapel, Meelin and Freemount boys took encouragement from a McAulliffe goal.

To their credit, Duarigle stemmed the flow, boosted by the key play of Colin Murphy, Luke O’Donoughue, Luke Murphy and O’Leary, they began to turn the screw to yield telling strikes.

Indeed, Durarigle’s cause was boosted by a converted penalty from Luke Murphy prior to a turnover allowing O’Donoughue to raise a further green flag. Peters refused to give up the ghost and continued to battle on with commendable effort and energy.

Indeed, Duarigle were forced to soak up some late pressure yet they survived the test and applied the icing on the cake with a late goal from substitute Diarmuid McCarthy.

The outcome sees Duarigle advance to a semi final against Dromtarriffe with St. Peter’s paired against B K Plunketts.

DUARIGLE GAELS: J O’Riordan; C Casey, C Murphy, S Murphy; E Ring, D Murphy, N Daly; L Murphy 1-3, L O’Donoughue 1-0; A O’Leary 1-1, H Linehan, D O’Riordan; L Doody, D O’Donovan 0-1, C Morley Subs: D Moynihan, E Murphy, S O’Riordan, D McCarthy 1-0

ST PETERS: J Murphy; B Carroll, D Carroll, J Twomey; D Buckley, C Broderick, P Curtin; Ciarán Curtin, E Murphy; D McCarthy, Cormac Curtin 0-2, M O’Callaghan 0-1; S Broderick 1-0, Jimmy McAulliffe 1-1, E Collins Subs: R McAulliffe, J McAulliffe, D Dineen

REFEREE: J O’Leary (Mallow)

DUHALLOW UNDER 21 FC

Kanturk 1-19

BK Plunkett’ 0-16

Kanturk emerged comfortable winners over a committed BK Plunketts to a lively Central Sport Stores Duhallow U21FC in Banteer. Fielding their strongest side in the competition to date, Kanturk trailed by a point at the interval after operating against the strong breeze.

And as the contest developed, Kanturk performed with an intensity and purpose that ultimately proved too much for a battling Boherbue and Knocknagree amalgamation.

Prior to throw in, Kanturk’s cause was considerably enhanced by the availability of County Under 20 players Ronan Cashman and the Walsh brothers, Alan and Colin, their involvement with the county team in the John Kerins tournament against Galway ended prematurely earlier in the day owing to ground conditions.

Their presence added significantly to Kanturk’s cause yet they were given a stern test by a Plunkett’s side surprised by Robert Emmetts in the previous round.

With the elements at their back in the opening half, Plunkett's started on a promising note, encouraged by the play of Michael McSweeney, Tadc O'Mahony, Liam Moynihan and Dan Sheehan.

With Niall O'Connor and Moynihan in fine shooting form, Plunkett's shaded matters in general play. Kanturk rose to the challenge on putting together progressive moves, highlighted on a fine delivery from Alan Walsh found Callum Carroll to wheel away from defenders and deliver the game’s only goal.

That score rocked Plunkett’s yet they replied on points from Sheehan and Moynihan to shade matters 0-10 to 1-6 at the short whistle.

Turning with the assistance of the elements at their back, Kanturk unleashed their power, the Walshs’, Brian O’Sullivan and Adam Murphy dominating the central positions. And a run of points from Colin Walsh, O’Sullivan, Carroll, Kenehen and a pointed free from ‘keeper Cashman epitomised Kanturk’s standing.

Plunkett’s attempted a recovery and battled with tenacity but didn’t possess the physique and quality of the victors. The outcome sees Kanturk progress to the semi final of the A grade competition, Plunkett's operating in the B grade and a semi final meeting against St. Peter's.

KANTURK: R Cashman 0-1; A Corbett, J O'Connor, M Hootan; E McAulliffe, A Murphy, S Moylan; A Walsh, B Healy; B O'Sullivan 0-2, C Walsh 0-7, J Moylan; D Casey, G Kenehen 0-6, C Carroll 1-3

BK PLUNKETT'S: B J Dunstan; C O'Connor, D Ducey, B Guiney; N O'Connor, D Mahony, A O'Connor; M McSweeney, T O'Mahony; J Horgan, L Moynihan 0-7, R O'Connor; C Ducey, N O'Connor, D Sheehan

REFEREE: D Hickey (Millstreet)

DUHALLOW UNDER 21 FC

Sliabh Luachra Gaels 4-6

Croke Rovers 1-9

Sliabh Luachra Gaels possessed more goal scoring power to better Croke Rovers in an exciting Central Sport Stores Duhallow U21FC contest at Banteer.

Though six points separated the pair at the finishing line, a competitive struggle unfolded yet the Ballydesmond and Kiskeam pairing produced a workmanlike display to maintain a decent run in the campaign.

For much of the hour, Crokes toiled with honesty, but, at times, their good work went unrewarded. Indeed the Castlemagner and Kilbrin combination faced a mountain to climb from the off, Sliabh Luchra carved open the defence, Shane O'Riordan grounded and Thomas Casey stepped up to convert the resultant penalty.

And when Killian Murphy added a point, Crokes down a man owning to a black card appeared to be in trouble only to get to grips with the task, driven on by Daniel Vaughan, Jamie Harrington, Jerome O'Driscoll and Rory King.

Points from Evan Magner and Harrington boosted Crokes' cause though chances of goals were thwarted by Sliabbh Luachra 'keeper Joe Clogan. At the opposite end, Croke's custodian Niall Breen saved well from Casey.

A Magner point narrowed the arrears to the minimum for Sliabh Luachra to regain the initiative coming up to the break. O'Riordan bisecting the uprights and from the restart, Sliabh Luachra turned over the ball for Casey to net for a 2-3 to 0-4 advantage at half-time.

And Sliabh Luachra picked up where they had left off under the guidance of Keelan Murphy, Seán Murphy and Jack Daly. Up front, Casey and Brendan O'Leary created problems, the pair combining for O'Leary to pounce for a third goal.

Trailing by nine points, Crokes roused themselves once Cormac O'Sullivan blasted home a much needed green flag. Follow up points from Magner left just between the sides with the initiative resting with Rovers.

However, Sliabh Luachra weathered the storm, their response impressive, good work by Killian Murphy provided the opening for O'Leary to blast unerring to the net.

SLIABH LUACHRA GAELS: J Clogan; Keelan Murphy, E Daly, D Murphy; Seán Murphy, J Daly, C Dunlea ; Killian Murphy 0-1, M Collins; S O’Riordan 0-1, T Casey 2-3, Shane Murphy; J Vaughan, B O’Leary 2-1; C Brosnan

CROKE ROVERS: N Breen; A O’Keeffe, D Vaughan 0-1, D Heffernan; K Desmond, R King, J Harrington 0-1; B O’Sullivan, J O’Driscoll; C O’Sullivan 1-0, S Hayes, S Curtin; E Magner 0-7, C Massey, R Heffernan. Subs. L Fitzmaurice, M O’Brien, T Fitzmaurice

REFEREE: D Carroll (Kanturk)