Duhallow post-primary schools to benefit from €2,000 worth of footballs and sliotars

Coláiste Treasa, Kanturk received football and hurleys from the Duhallow Junior Board. Front: Muireann Stack, Sarah Healy, Nessa Hourigan, Saoirse Foley, Gráinne O'Neill, Lucy Lane, Anna Lucey O'Sullivan. Back: Patricia Buttimer, Seán McAlliffe, Development Officer, Duhallow Junior Board; Cormac O'Connor, Dara Murphy, Michael Lane, Clodagh O'Callaghan, Ronan Heffernan, James O'Sullivan, Danny Cronin, Tadhg Corkery, Veronica Walsh (Acting Principal) and Joe Kearns, Treasurer, Duhallow Junior Board. Photo by John Tarrant

Pictured at a presentation of footballs and sliotars to Millstreet Community School were Denis Lane, CCC, Duhallow GAA; Pól Ó Síodhcháin, Principal; Luke Hickey, Ciara O'Sullivan, Conor O'Riordan, Aoife Casey, Brian Kelleher, Eileen Lyons, Donnncha Barrett and Steven Lynch, Chairman, Duhallow GAA. Photo by John Tarrant

Pictured at a presentation of footballs and sliotars to Boherbue Comprehenive School were CJ O'Sullivan, Jack Murphy, John Hickey, Sean Óg Sheehan, Vera Leader, School Principal; Aoibheann Lane, Rachel Hickey, Kevin Roche, Michéal Doyle and Steven Lynch, Chairman, Duhallow GAA. Photo by John Tarrant

Let gaelic games prosper is behind an initiative by the Duhallow Junior Board to applaud the work of secondary schools in its catchment area.

In a project costing €2,000, sliotars and footballs provided by Duhallow GAA will continue to support post-primary schools who do such vital work in promoting and developing Gaelic Games in their establishments around North West Cork.

The schools and Duhallow GAA hold a long relationship working together to help the development of football, hurling, ladies football and camogie, Duhallow Junior Board Chairman Steven Lynch delighted to acknowledge the work within schools.

“Many players come through the post-primary ranks before going on to represent both club and county at underage and adult level. We know the commitment and passion that pupils, teachers, mentors and parents have for the games amongst boys and girls, we hope this continued partnership will help to maintain the strong tradition of Gaelic games within the division,” he said.

“Over the years, significant efforts have already been made to increase children’s participation in Gaelic games with the Duhallow Primary Schools hugely popular and generating phenomenal interest at national school level and the foundation for underage clubs and secondary schools to build on,” said Steven.

Availing of the Duhallow GAA project were Boherbue Comprehensive School, Millstreet Community School; Scoil Mhuire, Kanturk and Coláiste Treasa, Kanturk.

“Gaelic games have been a strong part of the identity of all schools over the years, and sport, particularly in the past two years during the Covid pandemic, has been an important part of young people’s development,” said the Duhallow Board Chairman.