Duhallow lift overall title at Tommy Griffin Over-35 Football Tournament in Dingle

Duhallow added a new name to the Tommy Griffin Cup after being crowned outright winners to the Over 35 Football Tournament hosted in Dingle.

There is life in the famous barony yet as the stars of the past, many coming to the twilight of their playing careers became the first Cork team to sample outright success though forced to graft their way past a number of viable contenders enroute.

Team captain Geaoid Murphy expressed delight on the side delivering on their potential culminating on a victory over Tuosist/Castletownbere in the decider.

“An excellent Tournament that brought entries from across the country with 21 teams involved in search of outright honours. Fortunately, we had a strong panel on duty and it made a crucial difference towards outright success,” said Gearóid.

“Last month, there was a massive response to a Duhallow O-35 team, a great showing in the Nemo Rangers hosting to the inaugural Jim Cremin Memorial Tournament saw Duhallow take runner up place to the hosts. That set us up nicely for the Tommy Griffin Tournament with a number of competitive games adding to the excitement,” he said.

First up, Duhallow defeated Blennerville followed by a win over Dublin based Na Mearnóg featuring a line up of familiar names such as Paul Flynn, Darren Daly and Dotsie O’Callaghan. The Group stage was completed by a triumph over hosts Dingle, no disputing the passion and endeavour on show here before Duhallow snatched the dividends.

Much the same in a rousing semi-final, Duhallow digging deep to deny a determined Lispole thanks to goals netted by Kryle Holland and Michael Herlihy. That secured Duhallow a passage to a final and a meeting against a Tuoist and Castletownbere combination.

Importantly Duhallow produced another workmanlike showing of controlled football, rewarded on well taken points by Donncha O’Connor and Gearóid Murphy in addition to a brace of goals from Holland and Donagh Duane. That ensured the Tommy Griffin Cup was on its way to new surroundings, all involved well pleased with the fare paraded on the pitch in addition to the organisers on a superbly run event.

Guiding Duhallow on the sideline was the experienced Ger O’Sullivan, the Duhallow team were drawn from a panel of Dan Cronin (Kiskeam), Denis Kelly (Ballydesmond), Donal Lenihan (Kiskeam), Padraig O'Leary (Kiskeam), Donal Gayer (Castlemagner), Jerry Healy (Ballydesmond), Tomás Dennehy (Kiskeam), Donagh Moynihan (Knocknagree), Kyrle Holland (Kanturk), Donncha O'Connor (Ballydesmond), Jack Cott (Castlemagner), Gearóid Murphy (Dromtarriffe), Niall Fleming (Ballydesmond), Diarmuid O'Sullivan (Dromtarriffe), Tadgh Collins (Castlemagner), Donagh Duane (Kanturk), Michael Herlihy (Kiskeam), Niall Cronin (Kiskeam), Sean Linehan (Kiskeam), Donal Kelly (Ballydesmond), Pat Gayer (Castlemagner), Justin Holland (Kanturk), Billy Dennehy (Kiskeam).

Looking ahead, the Duhallow U-35 Committee are hosting a Night with the Stars on January 21 in Safari’s Newmarket with Joe Brolly, Seamus Moynihan, Billy Morgan, Larry Tompkins, Graham Canty, Rena Buckley, Sean Óg O hAlpín and Jimmy Barry Murphy amongst the guest list in a show compered by Colm ‘Wooly’ Parkinson. Proceeds from the event goes towards the Mike Cronin Fund.