Duhallow JAHC Round-up: Wins for Millstreet, Newmarket and Dromtariffe

Cathal Browne about to shoot a Newmarket point against Castlemagner in the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC at Kilbrin Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW JAHC

Millstreet 0-16

Banteer 0-15

Millstreet hung on for dear life to pip Banteer in a closely contested E Tarrant and Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC tie at Kanturk.

From a dour affair, effort and determination were in plentiful supply, the teams deadlocked on no fewer than 10 occasions over the hour before a more efficient Millstreet took the plaudits.

Given the closeness of the exchanges, it all made for an exciting though at times, mediocre hurling emerged with link play interrupted and chances missed. Just a point separated the sides at the finish, Banteer left to ponder on how it might well had been if they had taken their scoring opportunities.

Banteer had enjoyed a decent start through the promising play of Richard O'Connor, Conor Murphy, and David McAulliffe with Donal Wilson and Luke Philpott shooting points. As the contested aged, Millstreet crept into contention, points to Tomás Sheehan and Shane Hickey ensured a stalemate position.

With both sets of defences on top, goal taking opportunities became a scarce commodity, Sheehan's accuracy from placed balls nudging Millstreet ahead. However, just a single score separated the pair all through the hour, Banteer finished the opening half on a positive note, points from Philpott and Tadgh Sexton tied up the contest at 0-9 apiece.

Though a Philpott pointed free helped Banteer regain the lead, Millstreet held their own thanks to the prominent play of Alan Murphy, Darren Kiely, Mark Ellis and Colm O'Leary with the accurate Sheehan and Hickey adding to the scoreboard.

Still the game remained up for grabs, Banteer points to McAulliffe and Philpott squared matters for the 10th time. A draw looked a favourable outcome only for Millstreet to produce a burst of energy for Sheehan and Neil Flahive oblige with points.

Back came Banteer, a Wilson point left the minimum between the sides as they strived during the latter stages in a bid to gain a reprieve only to pass up on a number of opportunities.

Both sides remain in contention for a place in the penultimate stage, Millstreet need a win against Kanturk with Banteer requiring a positive return from a clash against reigning holders Dromtarriffe.

MILLSTREET: P Dineen; B O'Connor, A Murphy, T Healy; D Kiely, M Ellis 0-1f, P Sheehan; B O'Flynn, T Sheehan 0-10 (0-8f, 0-2’65); C O'Leary, T Walsh, E Murphy; N Flahive 0-1, S Hickey 0-2, D Buckley 0-2 Subs: D O'Donovan for T Walsh, E Sheahan for E Murphy, F Corcoran for N Flahive

BANTEER: K Roche; K Sexton, M Kearney, J McAulliffe; J Sexton, R O'Connor, C Murphy; D McAulliffe 0-2, A Coughlan; D Wilson 0-4, E O'Flynn, K Tarrant; D Murphy, L Philpott 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1’65), T Sexton 0-1 Subs: C Shine for A Coughlan, D Barrett for E O'Flynn, D Kearney for T Sexton, E O'Brien for J Sexton.

REFEREE: B Newman (Newmarket)

Newmarket 0-22

Castlemagner 2-9

Newmarket safely secured a semi final position in the E Tarrant and Sons Duhallow JAHC following a deserved victory over Castlemagner at Kilbrin.

From an entertaining contest, Newmarket established control in the opening half to hold a nine point advantage at the interval. Indeed poor shooting prevented Newmarket from adding to their tally, such squander mania will hardly suffice in the knockout phase.

For their part, Castlemagner improved as the hour progressed, battling gamely, they couldn’t be faulted for effort and application. Indeed, the men in black and amber were thrown a double lifeline with two second half goals yet Newmarket had enough in the bank to survive the second half onslaught by the Castle’ boys.

A decent start from both sides saw a pair of Danny Linehan points to Castlemagner bettered by Gavin Forde, Darren O’Keeffe and Cathal Browne for Newmarket. Steadily, the winners gained an edge, their growing dominance stemming from the impact the play of Alan Ryan, Jamie Hayes, Michael Cottrell and Browne.

A series of attacks earned points for Mickey Browne, Stephen Stokes and Conor O’Keeffe yet poor shooting prevented Newmarket from adding to their tally yet they taken a 0-12 to 0-3 advantage by half time.

On the restart, a further brace of white flags from O’Keeffe extended Newmarket’s position. Faced with a huge test of character, Castlemagner responded admirably, boosted by a goal from a free by Danny Linehan.

That score roused Castlemagner, an improvement surfacing from the positive play of Patrick O’Leary, Cillian O’Sullivan, Seán Falvey and Tadgh O’Riordan. Increasing the intensity levels, points from Linehan and Falvey offered encouragement as did a brilliant save from ‘keeper Danny O’Callaghan.

Though Forde answered with a Newmarket point, Castlemagner were back in business, a second goal netted by Conor Murphy trimmed the arrears 0-19 to 2-9. With the deficit down to four points, Newmarket were being asked questions of their resolve yet they absorbed the pressure and late points from Forde and Ryan O’Keeffe helped repel the Castle’ onslaught.

Victory earns Newmarket progress to the last four, Castlemagner remain in contention but a win is required on a meeting against Kilbrin on Friday night.

NEWMARKET: B Newman; D Fitzpatrick, A Ryan, P Allen; J Hayes, J Ryan, D Norton; M Cottrell, G Forde 0-4f; C Browne 0-5, S Stokes 0-1, M Browne 0-1; R O’Keeffe 0-3, C O’Keeffe 0-6, D O’Keeffe 0-2.

CASTLEMAGNER: D O’Callaghan; D Lucey, P O’Leary, D Murphy; C O’Sullivan, S Falvey 0-1, D Vaughan; S O’Sullivan, C Murphy 1-1; B Healy, D Linehan 1-6(1-5f), T O’Riordan; S Tobin, D Gayer, T Murphy 0-1 Subs: J O’Driscoll for S Tobin, N Breen for B Healy.

REFEREE: D Hickey (Millstreet)

Dromtarriffe 1-23

Kanturk 2-11

Holders Dromtarriffe produced a barnstorming finish to quell a second string Kanturk outfit in a hotly contested E Tarrant & Sons Duhallow JAHC clash at Tullylease.

By the second water break, a terrific Kanturk comeback had the arrears cut to three points and the initiative was clearly with the town outfit. However, Dromtarriffe welcomed the brief sos to the proceedings it offered a chance to address some issues, a general increase in intensity helped Dromtarriffe regain control and outscore their opponents 0-8 to 0-2 during the closing quarter.

The best of starts for Kanturk, winning possession from the throw in, Donncha Kenneally 's delivery found Dan O'Donoughue to connect in a goal mouth melee for a green flag. It took a nervous Dromtarriffe some time to settle as Seán Howard and Jack Murphy delivered points.

Outsiders Kanturk kept posing problems through the efforts of Eoghan O’Connor, Eamon Hayes, Lorcán McLoughlin and Kenneally with Donagh Duane pointing a pair.

Following an uncertain spell, Dromtarriffe got to grip with the situation Brandon Murphy ideally placed to net and forge a lead. Still Kanturk threatened, close to an equalising goal, Cathal Burke denied by a brilliant save from Dromtarriffe ‘keeper Dermot Cremin.

For their part, Dromtarriffe mounted a number of raids, Howard and Jack Murphy on target for the champions hold a 1-11 to 1-5 lead by the interval. On the restart, the contest ebbed and flowed, Kanturk custodian Barry Kenneally saved well from Evan Murphy as points from Brandon Murphy extended Dromtarriffe’s position to seven.

However, Kanturk summoned a comeback push, McLoughlin netted and a follow up point from Gavin Keneghen cut the arrears 1-15 to 2-9 at the second water break. Dromtarriffe refused to panic, regaining control, they availed of the input of sweeper Conor O’Callaghan, Kevin Cremin, Michael O’Gorman, Howard and the Murphy brothers to dictate the closing phase.

Laying siege to the Kanturk goal, points from newcomer Stephen Coyne, Howard, Evan and Brandon Murphy put the issue beyond doubt.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; R Daly, K Cremin, D O'Connor; D Dennehy, C Cremin, M O'Gorman; S Howard 0-10 (0-7f, 0-1'65), J Murphy 0-3, S Coyne 0-2, E Murphy 0-2, G O'Keeffe; B Murphy 1-4, T Howard 0-2, C O'Callaghan Subs: S McSweeney for D O'Connor, M Sheehan for G O'Keeffe, M O'Callaghan for R Daly

KANTURK: B Kenneally; D O'Connor, E O'Connor, A McAulliffe; E Hayes, L McLoughlin 1-4 (0-3f), M Healy; D Kenneally, C Breen; S Hopkins, C Clernon 0-1, G Keneghen, 0-1; D Duane 0-4(0-3f), D O'Donoughue 1-0, C Burke 0-1f Subs: A Corbett for S Hopkins, D Gray for B Kenneally

REFEREE: T O'Donoughue (Newmarket)