Duhallow hurling semi final spots up for grabs

With both Dromtarriffe and Newmarket assured of progress to the penultimate hurdle, semi final places for the E Tarrant and Sons Skoda Dealers remain on offer.
The group phase continue yet the clash of Castlemagner and Kilbrin at Glantane on Friday night is effectively a quarter final meeting. Castlemagner come into the contest on the foot of a decent showing against Newmarket seven days earlier only for the latter pull away for a seven point triumph.
Though falling adrift, Castlemagner re-invented themselves as dogged battlers through the input of Patrick O’Leary, Cillian O’Sullivan, Seán Falvey and Tadgh O’Riordan in addition to goals from Danny Linehan and Conor Murphy.
For their part, Kilbrin disappointed on a loss to Newmarket having dominated the opening half. Though Kilbrin looked well positioned, spurred on by Cillian Buttimer, Niall Field and Eoin Sheahan with Shane Crowley obliging with scores, they were unable to cope with Newmarket’s pace, workrate and teamwork.
Subsequently, Kilbrin reacheda League Final, they didn't make it easy for Millstreet but as the contest aged they seldom threatened to create inroads on a well organised opposing defence.
When the sides clashed last season, Kilbrin recorded a comprehensive victory, on that performance, Kilbrin are difficult to oppose yet Castlemagner may well be much closer on this occasion.
Meanwhile, Millstreet and Kanturk look set for a battle royal on a meeting at Newmarket on Saturday.
League winners Millstreet are enduring a challenging series of tests, losing to Dromtarriffe and shading a win over Banteer by the minimum of margins.
For Millstreet, Beircheart O’Connor, Mark Ellis, Tomás Sheehan and Darren Kiely are dependable performers. Meanwhile, Kanturk are becoming a tough nut to crack, following up on last season’s promising run, they will look to Donncha Kenneally, Eoghan O’Connor, Mark Healy and Donagh Duane for guidance though Lorcán McLoughlin is expected to gain promotion to the senior side.
Still Kanturk present a formidable line up and Millstreet will need to tread carefully.
Dromtarriffe encounter Banteer to the Meelin staging on Sunday, the reigning holders strongly positioned to top the table in the Group format. Conor O’Callaghan, Kevin Cremin, the Howard and Murphy brothers are big players for Dromtarriffe seeking to retain their title.
Banteer were some unlucky not to seek a return against Millstreet only to incur a single point defeat. They will look to the guidance of Kevin Roche, Richard O’Connor, David McAulliffe and Luke Philpott for encouragement where Banteer may need a surprise win to maintain an interest in the championship.
RESULTS
Ducon Cup Final
Cullen 0-12 Knocknagree 0-9
E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer JAHC
Newmarket 0-22 Castlemagner 2-9
Millstreet 0-16 Banteer 0-15
Dromtarriffe 1-23 Kanturk 2-11
JBFC
Freemount 1-14 Knocknagree 1-6
Millstreet 2-10 St. Johns 1-6;
JBHC
Freemount 3-25 Banteer 3-9
Kilbrin 1-18 Meelin 0-11
Duhallow Cup Football
Kiskeam 1-18 Boherbue 2-10 (aet)
FIXTURES
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Co. SAHC
Kanturk v Blarney, Mallow 7.30pm
Co. IAHC
Meelin v Kildorrery, Newtownshandrum 7.30pm
E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer JAHC
Kilbrin v Castlemagner, Glantane 8pm
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer JAHC
Kanturk v Millstreet, Newmarket 5pm
JBHC
Newmarket v Kilbrin, Lismire 5.30pm
JBFC
Knocknagree v Ballydesmond, Cullen 5pm
Co. Premier SHC
Blackrock v Charleville, Banteer 5.30pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer JAHC
Dromtarriffe v Banteer, Meelin 4.15pm
JBHC
Meelin v Banteer, Meelin 5.45pm
JBFC
Knocknagree v Lismire, Cullen 3pm
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
JBFC
Freemount v Ballydesmond, Kiskeam 8pm
U21BFC
Croke Rovers v Boherbue, TBC 8pm
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
U21BFC
Knocknagree v St. Peter’s , TBC 8pm