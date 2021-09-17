Cork

Duhallow hurling semi final spots up for grabs

corkman

John Tarrant

With both Dromtarriffe and Newmarket assured of progress to the penultimate hurdle, semi final places for the E Tarrant and Sons Skoda Dealers remain on offer.

The group phase continue yet the clash of Castlemagner and Kilbrin at Glantane on Friday night is effectively a quarter final meeting. Castlemagner come into the contest on the foot of a decent showing against Newmarket seven days earlier only for the latter pull away for a seven point triumph.

Though falling adrift, Castlemagner re-invented themselves as dogged battlers through the input of Patrick O’Leary, Cillian O’Sullivan, Seán Falvey and Tadgh O’Riordan in addition to goals from Danny Linehan and Conor Murphy.

