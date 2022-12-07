Duhallow GAA secretary Liam Buckley stresses the importance of under-21 grades for player development

Duhallow Junior Board Secretary Liam Buckley presents Daire O'Leary of Dromtariffe with their Duhallow Junior A Hurling Championship medals in the company of Dromtariffe delegate Frank Barry. Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW Junior Board Secretary Liam Buckley applauded the efforts of clubs and players on adding to a successful season in his submission to the annual Duhallow Convention hosted in the Kanturk GAA Clubrooms

Kanturk topped the honours listing on capturing a County Premier Intermediate Football title, Freemount also successful in Junior B Hurling while Knocknagree went close on reaching the County Senior A Football Final.

Normality returning after two demanding years of Covid-19 restrictions, the introduction of the split playing season caused concern for dual clubs with the domestic championship time frame condensed from July to September.

“Coiste Duiche Ealla had 19 clubs affiliated for 2022, declining population numbers in rural areas is a major concern and is having a major impact on clubs being able to field second teams in hurling and or football, the problems also exists when clubs are permitted to play games with reduced numbers. With most clubs amalgamated at the Under 21 grade due to declining numbers it is proving to be a very important grade for clubs in the development of younger players,” the Secretary said.

“It is disappointing, the decision to disband the lower Intermediate hurling grade with Clubs going back to their respective divisions was reversed by the County Board and a new Premier Junior hurling grade created instead. A new Premier Junior Football grade has also been created with four teams relegated from the Lower Intermediate football grade and the eight Divisional winners completing the twelve teams in this grade for 2023”, said the report.

Kilbrin delegate Donie O’Mahony questioned the reasoning of a new County Division 7 Hurling League.

“Its difficult to understand the logic and rational for the grade, it’s taking more clubs out of divisions. I don’t think, this is for the betterment of clubs, the local rivalry is the essence of the GAA”, he said.

Chairman Steven Lynch applauded the efforts of clubs for their co-operation during the past years with the Board catering for the needs of clubs.

“We want to provide meaningful games for all our players, our Junior B and C programme is flexible on game scheduling. If there is a vibrant GAA club, then there is a vibrant GAA community”, he said.

Board Treasurer Joe Kearns outlined a detailed financial summary and the extension of sponsorship across championships and leagues contributed significantly to the board’s wellbeing. Kiskeam Chairman Billy Dennehy commended the Duhallow Board on their options to allow patrons into games per cash or a card system.

“Perhaps its something the county board can look at rather than alienating people, having to purchase tickets online for club games”, he said.

2022 saw a welcome return to games for schools under the Sciath na Scoil umbrella. An incredible total of 58 teams participated in the competitions from 26 schools in the greater Duhallow region according to Board Secretary Liam Buckley.

“The future of our division is bright with the skills and talent on display in all codes, it was particularly encouraging to see new schools entering the hurling and camogie competitions which shows the growth of our games. We are so grateful to the teachers and school staff who facilitate the hosting of these competitions and give the children in their school an opportunity to play regardless of their GAA background”, said the Secretary.

Development Officer Seán McAulliffe told delegates of the GAA establishing a trust company Corporate Trustee to hold on trust property for various units of the Association. In an effort to streamline how property is held throughout the Association the GAA is providing its units with the option to hold property through the Corporate Trustee.

In relation to Safety and Security at GAA Clubs, the Duhallow Board organised a campaign to get clubs to review their security and safety.

“It was necessary to upgrade items such as decorating and painting following a lay off for Covid. Clubs have continued to upgrade and improve facilities, spectator accommodation has been improved at our venues, training facilities are also now much improved with many of our Clubs approved for grants from the Sports Capital programme”, said the Development Officer.

Convention was addressed by County Board officers Richard Murphy and Francis Kenneally.

“Communities are built around the GAA, very evident during Covid times, all clubs should be extremely proud of their involvement. It is critically important to have families inputting into local clubs, those clubs should liase with primary schools to promote gaelic games”, said Mr. Murphy.

Officers re-elected for 2023 were Uachtaráin: Tom Dennehy-Kiskeam; Leas Uachtaráin: Eugene O’Sullivan-Meelin; Cathaoireleach: Steven Lynch –Boherbue; Leas Cathaoirleach: Tony McAulliffe-Lismire; Runaí – Liam Buckley-Kilbrin; Cisteoir- Joe Kearns –Kanturk; Oifigeach Forbartha: Seán McAulliffe-Kilbrin; Oifigeach Caidreamh Poiblí: John Tarrant-Millstreet; Oifigeach Cultúrtha: Margaret Kiely-Boherbue.

*Proceedings opened with Mass celebrated by Canon John Fitzgerald.