Duhallow GAA: Late Beston point earns 'Town narrow win over Knocknagree in County League

Shane Beston about to land Mitchelstown winning point against Knocknagree in the Credit Union Co. FL Division 2 Photo by John Tarrant Expand

Shane Beston about to land Mitchelstown winning point against Knocknagree in the Credit Union Co. FL Division 2 Photo by John Tarrant

corkman

John Tarrant

CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 2

Mitchelstown 0-12

Privacy