Duhallow GAA: Late Beston point earns 'Town narrow win over Knocknagree in County League

CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 2

Mitchelstown 0-12

Knocknagree 0-11

Mitchelstown pulled out all the stops to overcome Knocknagree in a fast paced contest at Knocknagree. The outcome hung in the balance for long stretches before man of the match Shane Beston punched a match winning point for the 'Town.

Both sides brought energy to the proceedings, Knocknagree off to a decent start on points to Matthew Dilworth and Niall O'Connor. Despite a breeze at their backs, Knocknagree found it difficult to add to their tally as Mitchelstown rose their performance to tie up the contest.

As wayward shooting hampered the home side, registering eleven wides in the opening spell, Mitchelstown continued to express themselves through the efforts of Killian Roche, Pa Molloy, Seán Walsh and Pa Magee. Five points without reply from Beston, Magee and Jimmy Sheehan pushed 'Town ahead 0-8 to 0-4 at the interval.

Knocknagree raised their game on the turnover, Danny Cooper, Gearóid Looney, James Dennehy and substitute Fintan O'Connor involved. However points from Dennehy and O'Connor were cancelled by Beston and Magee at the opposite end.

Back came Knocknagree in a rally, points to O'Connor, Dennehy and John F Daly to square up matters. With the contest remaining at breakneck pace, Mitchelstown had the closing say, substitute Shane Cahill setting up Beston for the match winning score.

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna, K Roche, F Herlihy, L Finn; P Molloy 0-1, R Donegan, J Mullins; S Walsh 0-2, P Magee 0-2; J O'Sullivan, S Beston 0-6, C Hyland; J Sheehan 0-1, D Dineen, S Kenneally. Subs. A Donegan, S Cahill

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; M Doyle, S Daly, G O'Connor; D Cooper. K Buckley, M Mahoney, D Moynihan, G Looney; J Dennehy 0-2, J F Daly 0-1, T O'Connor 0-1; D O'Connor, M Dilworth 0-3, N O'Connor 0-1. Subs. F O'Connor 0-3, K Barry

REFEREE: M J O'Keeffe (Dromtarriffe)

CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 2

Aghada 1-12

Kanturk 0-12

Kanturk’s unbeaten run in the County League came to a halt to a gritty Aghada at a sweltering Rostellen.

A crucial goal from Fintan Cody in the opening half separated the sides, despite the loss, Kanturk remain top of the table with Knocknagree and Aghada in hot pursuit. And with games to play against Mitchelstown and Knocknagree, Aghada may well figure in the playoff stages.

Nip and tuck early on, Aghada got points from Jamie O'Hanlon and Pearse O'Neill answered by Ryan and Ian Walsh for the Duhallow outfit. However Aghada proceeded to gain the upperhand through the efforts of Timmy Hartnett, Pearse O'Neill and Charlie Terry.

That allowed good ball into attack, full forward Cody netting for a 1-6 to 0-6 grip. And Aghada picked up the tempo on the restart, points by Shane Bennett and Hartnett doubled the home side's advantage.

Kanturk mounted a rally, Ian Walsh in excellent shooting form, helped by additional points from Christopher Mullane and Colin Walsh trimmed the arrears back to three. As Kanturk sought a reprieve, Aghada held firm to secure the all important brace of points on offer.

AGHADA: C O'Shea; J Colbert, R Power, K O'Shea; T Hartnett 0-3, J O'Donoughue, J Tynan; P O'Neill 0-1, C Terry 0-1; M Ahern, D Creedon 0-3, A Berry 0-1, S Bennett 0-2, F Cody 1-0, J O'Hanlon 0-1 Subs: C Rooney, L O'Connell, S Whyte, R Murphy, M O'Connor.

KANTURK: J Fullerton; J McLoughlin, J Browne, A Murphy; M Healy 0-1, D Browne, L O’Neill; Alan Walsh, Aidan Walsh; L O’Keeffe, I Walsh 0-8, R Walsh 0-1; K Holland, C Walsh 0-1, C Clernon Subs: J Fitzpatrick, G Kenehen, C Mullane 0-1, B Healy, E O’Connor.

REFEREE: E Coleman (Youghal)

CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 1

Castlehaven 0-12

Kiskeam 0-9

A hardened Castlehaven came roaring back during the second half to overcome hosts Kiskeam.

By doing so, the West Cork side mounted a solid recovery with experienced players Mark Collins and Michael Hurley playing key roles. Earlier, Kiskeam had enjoyed far more possession in the opening half to dictate the proceedings that merited a four point interval lead.

However there was no panic to Castlehaven's game, they looked an entirely different proposition in the second spell to emerge best from a competitive tussle. Kiskeam had laid down a marker in the opening half, shaping up promisingly from the efforts of A J O’Connor, Gene Casey, Jack Daly and Thomas Casey.

Points from David Scannell, Seán O’Sullivan and Adrian Carroll confirmed Kiskeam’s positive play, Castlehaven’s efforts thwarted by opposing ‘keeper Anthony Casey to trail 0-7 to 0-3 at the short whistle.

However, the ‘Haven returned a different side, a few positional switches worked a treat with Tomás O’Mahony, Robbie Minihane, Andrew Whelton and Collins storming into the game.

That trademark flourish yielded points for Minihane and Hurley to nudge ahead. Kiskeam tried desperately to regain control yet all they added to the scoreboard were a pair of points to Casey and O’Sullivan.

CASTLEHAVEN: S Hurley; J O’Regan, R Walsh, S Walsh; S Bohane, R Whelton, T O’Mahony; M Collins 0-4 D Cahalane; R Minihane 0-3, A Whelton 0-1, J O’Neill 0-1; S Browne, M Hurley 0-3, J O’Driscoll Subs: S Nolan, T Collins, L O’Mahony, T O’Leary, G Minihane

KISKEAM: A Casey; S Carroll, D Linehan, J O’Connor; J McAulliffe, A J O’Connor 0-1, J Daly; M Casey, T Dennehy; A Carroll 0-1, G Casey, T Casey 0-2, S O’Sullivan 0-4, D Scannell 0-1, D Fitzgerald Subs: D Murphy, A Dennehy.

REFEREE: J Kelleher (St. John’s)

CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 2

Rockchapel 2-15

Ballydesmond 0-12

Rockchapel’s rich vein of form continues after overcoming Ballydesmond in Ballydesmond.

By doing so, the visitors remain in a challenging position to reach the playoff stages, Nemo Rangers at the top of the table with Rockchapel, Dohenys and Glanworth in hot pursuit.

As water breaks returned to counter the hot temperatures, Rockchapel performed with style and polish whereas Ballydesmond didn’t possess the same scoring threat despite a decent start.

Ballydesmond had settled into the game, forging ahead from points by Donncha O’Connor and Niall Fleming. Steadily Rockchapel lifted the siege, a foul on Jimmy McAulliffe yielded a penalty for Jack Curtin to net, Rockchapel holding a 1-6 to 0-6 advantage at the interval.

And Rockchapel got the ball rolling on the restart, Curtin netted his second goal. That score allowed Rockchapel to grab a hold of the proceedings under the guidance of Shane Curtin, Seamus Hickey and McAulliffe as Curtin and Nicholas Linehan added points.

Ballydesmond attempted a response with Niall Fleming and Brendan O’Leary adding points. Still Rockchapel possessed the sharper instincts to add to their tally for a deserved win and set up an appealing clash against Dohenys next week.

ROCKCHAPEL: L Collins; D O’Callaghan, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; P Curtin, M O’Keeffe, K Collins; S Hickey, C Keppel, C Curtin 0-3, M McAulliffe 0-1 , J O’Callaghan 0-2; N Lenihan 0-3, J Curtin 2-4, J McAulliffe 0-2 Subs: N O’Callaghan, S Geaney

BALLYDESMOND: D Ring; S Murphy, J Healy, D Kelly; K O’Connell, S Cronin, N O’Connor; Donncha O’Connor 0-6, J O’Keeffe; Donal O’Connor, D Hayes, R Flynn; N Fleming 0-4, W O’Connor, B O’Leary 0-1 Subs: C Dunlea 0-1, J O’Leary

REFEREE: J Hartnett (Boherbue)

CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 2

Macroom 2-15

Newmarket 1-9

A positive opening laid the groundwork for Macroom to better Newmarket in the Credit Union Co. FL Division 2 in Macroom.

The hosts took the early initiative, built it into a lead by the interval and were good enough to ward off a brave Newmarket comeback. A first minute goal from Killian O’Donovan provided the ideal spark for Macroom that availed of the committed efforts of Mark Corrigan, Ger Angland, Jack O’Riordan and Pa Lucey.

And with Fintan Gould in fine shooting form, Macroom enjoyed a 1-7 to 0-4 advantage at the short whistle. Newmarket might well have goaled only for a brilliant save by Brendan O’Connell.

However, the Duhallow side were back in the hunt once Conor O’Keeffe netted with O’Keeffe and Daniel Culloty adding points. Macroom steadied and stayed with their task. Lucey pointed three in a row before Dylan Twomey the icing on the cake with a late goal.

MACROOM: B O’Connell; M Corrigan, G Angland, J O’Riordan; K O’Donovan 1-0, S Kiely, R Buckley 0-1, K Dineen, P Lucey 0-4; D Creedon, M Cronin, O O’Leary; F Gould 0-6, D Twomey 1-1, D Horgan 0-3 Subs: A Quinn, M Hunt

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; D Norton, A Ryan, P Browne; T J Brosnan 0-1, G Forde, A Browne; C Browne, M Cottrell, K O’Sullivan, D Culloty 0-3, D O’Keeffe 0-1; J Ryan, B O’Connor 0-1, C O’Keeffe 1-3 Subs: J O’Connor, M Lane

REFEREE: P O’Leary (Cloughduv)

CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 3

Boherbue 3-17

St Finbarrs 1-8

A telling kick during the second half allowed Boherbue to pull away from St Finbarrs at Togher.

Following a stalemate opening spell, Boherbue proceeded to assert their authority and control matters, the outcome allows the reigning County JAFC champions remain on course to reach the play-off stages.

The action swayed back and forth in the opening half, a Gerry O’Sullivan goal cancelled out by a converted penalty for St. Finbarr’s to share parity at 1-3 apiece by the interval.

Though the ‘Barr’s nudged ahead on the restart, Boherbue found a quicker gear, taking encouragement from the play of Andrew O’Connor, Adrian Murphy, Brian Murphy, John Corkery and O’Sullivan.

And in attack, Boherbue cranked up the pressure highlighted on goals for Dan Sheehan and Andrew O’Connor.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; C O’Keeffe, J Daly, M O’Gorman, Andrew O’Connor, A Murphy, D O’Sullivan, B Murphy, J Corkery, Alan O’Connor, G O’Sullivan, L Moynihan, D McCarthy, D O’Connor, D Sheehan Subs: B Buckley, D Ducey, B Guiney, A O’Connor, C Hartnett, T Guerin