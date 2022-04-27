Duhallow GAA: Boherbue off to flying start in Tom Creedon Cup

TOM CREEDON

Boherbue 1-16

Castletownbere 2-12

Boherbue created a mild surprise to overcome Castletownbere in the opening round to the Tom Creedon Cup in Castletownbere.

The 220km round trek failed to impede the reigning County Junior champions, throughout the hour, Boherbue looked the more keen and industrious outfit.

Indeed, the Duhallow side derived huge satisfaction and confidence from the manner in which they seized the initiative in the opening half on playing against the strong breeze. Holding a six point advantage confirmed Boherbue's superiority and hunger before holding off a late Castletown assault in a bid to save the day.

Despite facing the elements, Boherbue made a statement of intent from the outset with Kevin Cremin, John Corkery, Gerry O'Sullivan and Adrian Murphy controlling the key departments.

Upfront, David O'Connor and Jerry O'Connor thrived in the quality and regularity of the service provided with a run of excellent points to enjoy a 0-9 to 0-3 grip.

The home side improved coming up to the break, points from Andrew O'Sullivan and Gary Murphy helped narrow the arrears 0-9 to 0-5 by the close of the opening spell. Castletown made an impression on the restart, Tomas Murphy netting to eat further into the deficit.

Boherbue needed to respond and they did so, Jerry O'Connor capitalising from the penalty spot. As the wind dropped in tempo, an increased Castletown effort created openings and a Gary Murphy goal offered further encouragement.

Hard though as Castletown' attempted to gain a reprieve, Boherbue showed commendable nerve to hold out for the narrowest of wins. Next up for Boherbue in the Tom Creedon Cup is a home meeting against Glenville.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; D Buckley, N Murphy, O Healy; Andrew O'Connor, K Cremin, C O'Keeffe; J Corkery. J O'Sullivan 0-1; A Murphy, B Murphy, L Moynihan; Alan O'Connor 0-1, G O'Connor 1-5, D O'Connor 0-9 Subs: D Sheehan, M O'Gorman

CASTLETOWNBERE: C O’Donoughue; J Harrington Roselas, T Collins, S Power; O Murphy, S McCarthy, D Hanley, A O’Sullivan 0-3, O Byrne; D Dunne 0-1, J Harrington 0-1, T Murphy 0-1; G Murphy 1-3, B Murphy 0-1, D Hegarty 0-1 Subs: R Dillane 0-1, D Hanley 0-1

DUHALLOW CUP

Banteer 2-19

Castlemagner 0-8

Goals either side of the interval from sharpshooter Donal Wilson paved the way for Banteer to overcome Castlemagner in the Hannons Mace Duhallow Cup Hurling. The winners offered fluency and sharpness together with better teamwork helped towards contributing to a greater impact.

Castlemagner stayed with the opposition for much of the opening half, but the goals from Wilson opened the door for Banteer to steer clear by comfortable margin. Wilson stood out on the proceedings to shoot the opening three points.

For a spell, Castlemagner raised their performance through Donal Gayer, Liam Fitzmaurice and Conor Murphy. That allowed good ball into attack for Seán Falvey and Danny Linehan split the upright.

Just a single point separated the sides approaching half only for Banteer to find their rhythm, Wilson's initial goal surfaced from good work by Liam O'Brien to allow Banteer hold a 1-9 to 0-6 advantage at half time.

Wilson repeated the act soon after the restart, Banteer 's game carrying a greater threat under the guidance of James McAulliffe, Cal Shine and man of the match Wilson.

That allowed Banteer to push forward with menace with a succession of points from Alan Coughlan, Kevin Tarrant, O'Brien, Shine and Richard O'Connor.

BANTEER: K Roche; C O'Keeffe, J McAulliffe, C Coughlan; D Kearney, R O'Connor 0-1, A Coughlan 0-1; C Shine 0-2, R O'Connell; D Barrett 0-3, K Tarrant 0-3, T Sexton; L O'Brien, D Wilson 2-7, J Archdeacon Subs: A Kearney, C Crowley, D Roche

CASTLEMAGNER: D O'Callaghan; L O'Riordan, P O'Leary, L Fitzmaurice; T Murphy, D Gayer, D Murphy; C Murphy 0-1, A O'Keeffe; T O'Riordan, S Falvey 0-5, J O'Driscoll; S Gallagher, D Linehan 0-2, B Healy

REFEEE: D Carroll (Kanturk)

DUHALLOW JAHL

Banteer 1-18

Dromtarriffe 1-18

Banteer salvaged a deserved draw with visiting Dromtarriffe in the Twohigs Supervalu Duhallow JAHL. On doing so, both sides took home plenty of positives with the lead changing hands during the latter stages.

Dromtarriffe looked favourably positioned to lead by six points at the close of the opening half. Banteer gathered themselves to improve that helped force parity, the excitement mounted during the closing 10 minutes, Banteer jumping ahead two points clear only for a Dromtarriffe goal altered the texture of the contest.

However, Banteer weren't to be denied, with lots of pressure on the shoulders of Luke Philpott on stepping up to steer a side line accurately between the uprights for a stalemate.

Dromtarriffe dominated early on, Darragh Murphy, Jamie Kelleher and Jack Murphy bringing energy and pace to their game with Seán Howard, Gavin O'Keeffe and Brandon Murphy finding the range to build up a 0-12 to 0-6 lead.

Banteer lifted the siege through the encouraging play of James McAulliffe, Brendan Withers, Tadgh Sexton, Donal Wilson and David Barrett. And in quick time, Banteer began to create an impression, highlighted by a Philpott goal for stalemate.

The sides traded further points, a delicate lob by David McAulliffe might well have added a second Banteer goal. Dromtarriffe answered with a pair of Seán Howard points only for Banteer to regain the initiative with Barrett and Wilson adding to the scoreboard.

Dromtarriffe roused themselves, a 65 from Evan Murphy was touched to the net by Stephen Coyne. Credit Banteer on thundering back, Philpott emerged the savior to deliver accurately from a sideline for a draw, a fair reflection to a cracking tussle.

BANTEER: K Roche; D Kearney, J McAulliffe, C Coughlan; R O'Connell, B Withers, A Coughlan; C Shine 0-1, T Sexton 0-1; D Barrett 0-2, K Tarrant, L Philpott 1-2, D Roche 0-2, D Wilson 0-9, D McAulliffe 0-1 Subs: E O'Brien, L O'Brien

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; D Murphy, M O'Brien, R Daly; D Dennehy, J Murphy, M O'Gorman; J Kelleher. S Howard 0-9, A Daly 0-1, S Coyne 1-1, G O'Keeffe 0-1; D O'Connor 0-1, E Murphy 0-2, B Murphy 0-3 Subs: S Ahern, S O'Riordan, D Long

REFEREE: B Newman (Newmarket)

DUHALLOW JAHL

Dromtarriffe 1-18

Newmarket 0-17

A late scoring surge helped Dromtarriffe suppress the intentions of Newmarket in a highly entertaining Twohig's Supervalu Duhallow JAHL.

Ever so close for the greater portion of the hour, it could have gone either way, Newmarket passing up a couple of goal chances before Dromtarriffe's Brandon Murphy clinched an all important three pointer that helped sway the outcome.

Newmarket had laid down an early marker, Barry O'Connor and Conor O'Keeffe pointing only to be hauled back, Daniel O'Keeffe and Seán Howard showing a key eye for the posts for Dromtarriffe.

Still Newmarket held control, benefiting from the positive play of John Ryan, Josh O'Keeffe, Paddy Browne and Kevin O'Sullivan. That allowed Newmarket mount a series of attacks to add points, Dromtarriffe thankful to 'keeper Dermot Cremin on a brilliant save that kept his side in the hunt, 0-11 to 0-8 adrift at half time.

Dromtarriffe served notice of an improvement for the second half, spurred on by the positive contributions of Michael O'Brien, Jack Murphy, Howard and O'Keeffe. With Newmarket coming under pressure, points from Howard and Stephen Coyne nudged Dromtarriffe ahead.

Though Conor O'Keeffe forced parity, Dromtarriffe grabbed the game's only goal, Newmarket custodian Ben Newman saved well from Daniel Hartnett only for Brandon Murphy to follow up on the rebound to net. In fairness to Newmarket, points to Barry O'Connor and O'Keeffe cut the deficit to the minimum.

But losing a man placed a burden on Newmarket, Dromtarriffe capitalised with late points to Howard and Michael O'Gorman to grab an exciting win.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; D Murphy, M O'Brien, D Long; D Dennehy, J Murphy, M O'Gorman 0-1; D O'Keeffe 0-2, S Howard 0-10, A Daly 0-1, S Coyne 0-2, G O'Keeffe; D Hartnett, D O'Connor 0-2, B Murphy 1-0. Subs. T Howard, N O'Riordan

NEWMARKET: B Newman; J O'Riordan, A Ryan, E Walsh; J Hayes, J Ryan, J O'Keeffe; P Browne 0-4, D O'Keeffe 0-1; C Browne, K O'Sullivan 0-1, S McAulliffe; C O'Keeffe 0-6, N Collins, B O'Connor 0-5

REFEREE: D Hickey (Millstreet)

DUHALLOW JAHL

Millstreet 4-18

Castlemagner 1-10

Millstreet emerged convincing winners over an understrength Castlemagner in the Twohigs Supervalu Duhallow JAHL. Much of the opening half proved competitive before the visitors assumed control and tacked on scores with a greater frequency.

Straight from the off, Millstreet put down a marker through workmanlike performances from Alan Murphy, Paul Sheehan, Luke O'Donoughue and Michael Vaughan. Goals from Neil Flahive and Vaughan confirm Millstreet's upper hand.

In fairness to Castlemagner, they sought out openings yet they depended primary on Conor Murphy for scores. For their perseverance, Castlemagner grabbed a goal from Murphy to offer encouragement and a semblance of hope, behind 2-7 to 1-4 at the interval.

However on the restart, Millstreet moved up a gear that Castlemagner failed to live with, the disparity between both attacks became more apparent with each passing minute.

Indeed Millstreet drove on with powerful play, further goals from Thomas Walsh and Vaughan put further daylight between the pair, Millstreet recording their second win in the campaign.

MILLSTREET: P Dineen; B O'Connor, Aidan Murphy, T Healy; L O'Donoughue, Alan Murphy 0-1, P Sheehan; J O'Mahony 0-1, T Sheehan 0-1; C O'Leary 0-1, N Flahive 1-1, D Buckley 0-1; T Walsh 1-1, M Vaughan 2-6, M O'Connor 0-2 Subs: E O'Mahony 0-2, B O'Flynn, D Kelleher 0-1, J Kelleher, K Sheehan

CASTLEMAGNER: D O'Callaghan; D Lucey, P O'Leary, L Fitzmaurice; B Healy, D Gayer, D Murphy; C Murphy 1-10, A O'Keeffe; J Bourke, J O'Driscoll, T Murphy; S Gallagher, D O'Sullivan, K O'Leary

REFEREE: T O'Donoughue (Newmarket)

DUHALLOW CUP FOOTBALL FINAL

Knocknagree 2-17

Ballydesmond 0-7

Knocknagree's firepower proved all too much for Ballydesmond in a surprisingly one sided Donagh Hickey Motors Duhallow Cup Football quarter final at Kiskeam. A clinical display from the winners, performing an attractive brand of play that chalked up telling scores.

Ballydesmond held their own during the opening quarter with Donncha O'Connor hitting the target. Still Knocknagree bossed the proceedings, Denis O'Connor, Matthew Dilworth and Denis O'Connor posting points for a 0-7 to 0-2 advantage at the interval.

And Knocknagree carried their momentum into the second half, the positive play of Michael Mahoney, David O'Connor, James Dennehy and Dilworth made their presence felt as Kevin Barry, Karl Daly and Mahoney got into the scoring act.

Ballydesmond responded with Donncha O'Connor and Sean Murphy points only for Knocknagree to deliver a telling blow, good work by Dilworth placed Denis O'Connor for a green flag.

Now Knocknagree drove on with powerful play, substitute David Twomey getting onto the scoring stakes with a well taken second goal.

KNOCKNAGREE: D Browne; A Sheehan, S Daly, G O'Connor; M Mahoney 0-1, K Buckley, K Daly 0-1; David O'Connor 0-1, G Looney 0-1; J Dennehy 0-1, M Dilworth 0-5, K Cronin; Denis O'Connor 1-4, N O'Connor, K Barry 0-2 Subs: D Twomey 1-1, D Moynihan, T O'Mahony, C White

BALLYDESMOND: D Ring; Donal Kelly, G Healy, K Murphy; B Linehan, S Murphy 0-1, Donal O'Connor; Donncha O'Connor 0-6, S Cronin; R Flynn, P Breen, M Collins; N Flahive, B O'Leary, J O'Leary Subs: Denis Kelly, W O'Connor, C Dunlea, S O'Connor, N O'Connor

REFEREE: D Hickey (Millstreet)