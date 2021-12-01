Duhallow Convention goes online to review past year

The Duhallow convention will be held onlline again this year via Zoom owing to the pandemic

Difficult times means that Duhallow GAA must embrace technology again for its annual Convention on this Thursday night with the meeting going virtual and online from 9pm.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the hosting is conducted on Zoom with a link supplied to clubs.

Secretary Liam Buckley presents his first report and reflects on a challenging year for both the GAA and general public owing to the ongoing pandemic yet the divisional board completed championships on schedule.

“The importance of the GAA was once again highlighted during the year as the members of our clubs actively assisted the more vulnerable people in their communities particularly during the first lockdown in spring and early summer.

"I would like to pay tribute to the players, mentors, club officials and referees who made a huge effort to ensure that our championship programme was completed in a timely fashion, thanks also to the supporters who co-operated to ensure that the board were in a position to fully comply with the Covid 19 restrictions,” he said.

On the fields, clubs enjoyed unprecedented success, Boherbue and Dromtarriffe retained divisional Junior A Championship titles, both progressing to County Finals with Boherbue collecting deserved honours on a memorable victory against Ballinhassig in the decider.

Elsewhere, Cullen and Millstreet gained compensation on winning the Ducon Cup and Junior A Hurling League titles respectively.

A number of Duhallow clubs sampled success in county championships, Knocknagree bettered Kanturk to win the delayed 2020 County Premier IFC title and Rockchapel’s victory over Mitchelstown in the 2020 County IFC Final played during August confirmed a terrific run.

Better luck for Kanturk on landing the 2021 County SAHC title at the expense of Fr. O’Neills in a thriller.

Upcoming, an eagerly awaited game is the all Duhallow Premier Intermediate Football final between Newmarket and Kanturk this Sunday with the winners being promoted to the Senior A ranks for the 2021 season. Elsewhere Lismire contest the County JCFC Final against Araglin on Saturday.

Duhallow Officers re-elected for 2022 are Uachtarán: Tom Dennehy-Kiskeam; Leas Uachtarán: Eugene O’Sullivan-Meelin; Cathaoireleach: Steven Lynch – Boherbue; Leas Cathaoirleach: Tony McAulliffe-Lismire; Runaí – Liam Buckley-Kilbrin; Cisteoir- Joe Kearns –Kanturk; Oifigeach Forbartha: Seán McAulliffe-Kilbrin; Oifigeach Caidreamh Poiblí: John Tarrant-Millstreet; Oifigeach Cultúrtha: Margaret Kiely-Boherbue.