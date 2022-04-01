Ducon Cup sees holders Cullen meet Lyre in Banteer

The Ducon Cup resumes on this Friday with defending holders Cullen away to Lyre in Banteer. A decent start for Cullen on recording a win over Newmarket, Luke Murphy, Michael Twomey and Aaron Nolan to the fore with Gearóid Twomey netting a goal.

Lyre disappointed against Knocknagree on the first day out despite the best intentions of David Barrett, Alan Coughlan and Kevin Tarrant. With a couple of players due back, Lyre can improve yet Cullen look good to maintain winning ways.

Kilbrin are home to Dromtarriffe, fresh from a narrow win over Boherbue, a solid all round showing, late scores from William Heffernan and Eoin Sheahan decided the outcome. Dromtarriffe make their seasonal debut, on that count, home advantage may swing matters to Kilbrin.

Knocknagree entertain Castlemagner in Knocknagree, the hosts recorded a big win over Lyre with Niall and Richard O’Connor delivering goals. Castlemgner incurred a defeat to Kiskeam on their initial assignment and they can draw on players from the Croke Rovers u21 side.

Meanwhile, the Junior A Football League continues on Tuesday evening, Rockchapel welcome Kanturk and Millstreet host Boherbue.

A full programme of games in the County League operate over the weekend, a stand out fixture sees reigning Co. Junior A champions Boherbue make their debut on Saturday, home to Mayfield. That comes after Boherbue’s long awaited breakthrough added a new name to the roll of honour.

Kilbrin squeeze past Boherbue

DUCON CUP

Kilbrin 1-13

Boherbue 0-14

Kilbrin pulled clear of Boherbue during the latter stages to a close fought encounter in the Ducon Cup last weekend. A pretty even contest all through, Kilbrin pounced on late scores from William Heffernan and Eoin Sheahan to sway the outcome.

A perfect start for Kilbrin, Michéal Sheahan obliged for a goal that set up an entertaining tussle. Boherbue responded well, points to Adrian Murphy, Dan Sheahan and Brian Murphy helped sway matters 0-10 to 1-5 in their favour at half time.

Kilbrin remained firmly in the hunt, encouraged by the play of David Heffernan, Jamie Harrington, Rory King and Niall Field. That allowed productive ball into attack for Sheahan and Heffernan converted possession into all important points.

KILBRIN: D Griffin; D Heffernan, B O’Mahony, J Harrington; T O’Brien, B Power, R King; G Lynes, E Sheahan 0-4; T O’Brien, P O’Callaghan, B O’Sullivan 0-1; N Field 0-1, W Heffernan 0-6, M Sheahan 1-1. Subs: M O’Riordan, S Fitzgerald.

BOHERBUE: D Murphy; S Flynn, B Buckley, L Daly; F O’Hanlon, C O’Keeffe, T Guerin; D O’Sullivan, B Murphy 0-2; A O’Connor, A Murphy 0-3, D Ducey, C Ducey 0-1, D Sheehan 0-6, T Murphy 0-1. Subs: B Guiney, C Hartnett 0-1.