Dromtarriffe up performance to better Millstreet in Ducon Cup

Castlemagner's Tadgh O'Riordan goes on the attack against Lyre in the Ducon Cup. Photo by John Tarrant

DUCON CUP

Dromtarriffe 3-14

Millstreet 2-11

Dromtarriffe produced a powerful surge during the second half to overcome Millstreet in the Ducon Cup. Having operated second best in the opening half, Dromtarriffe played terrific football on the change over to emerge worthy winners thanks to outscoring Millstreet 2-6 to 0-1 during the closing 20 minutes.

Millstreet started at pace and benefited from the input of Ryan Murphy, Luke O’Donoughue, John O’Mahony and Tomás Sheehan. That allowed for a series of productive attacks culminating with a goal from Sheehan to jump 1-8 to 0-3 ahead.

Dromtarriffe began to create inroads, good work by Shane Collins placed Killian O’Sullivan for a goal. Still Millstreet continued to surge forward, Murphy and O’Mahony adding points for a 1-10 to 1-6 at half time.

And Millstreet’s position was strengthened soon after the restart, Evan O’Sullivan on hand to apply the finishing touches to the net. However Dromtarriffe launched operation revival, a resurgence stemmed from the telling play of Adam Buckley, Daniel O’Keeffe, Denis O’Donoughue and substitute Darren O’Connor.

Points from Buckley and O’Keeffe preceeded quick fire goals by O’Connor and Shane Collins that allowed Dromtarriffe edge ahead. The initiative had definitely veered towards Dromtarriffe’s direction, Millstteet powerless to stem their opponent’s tour de force.

Indeed, Dromtarriffe carried a threat going forward, O’Keeffe in fine shooting form, adding a sequel of points to round off a productive second half.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Mann; A Dennehy, D Vaughan, D Dennehy; S O’Riordan 0-1, B O’Keeffe, D Murphy; A Buckley 0-1, D O’Keeffe 0-7; J Buckley 0-1, S Collins 1-0, M O’Callaghan 0-1; K O’Sullivan 1-1, D O’Donoughue, G Murphy 0-2. Subs: D O’Connor 1-0, G O’Keeffe.

MILLSTREET: D Twomey; C Casey, L Murphy, S Murphy; B O’Flynn, R Murphy 0-1, D Murphy; L O’Donoughue, J O'Mahony 0-2; S Crowley, C O’Leary, D Buckley; E O’Sullivan 1-1, T Sheehan 0-2, M Murphy 0-3. Subs: J O'Riordan.

Referee: J Hartnett (Boherbue)

Castlemagner chalk up first win in Ducon Cup

Castlemagner 1-11

Lyre 0-7

Castlemagner pulled clear of Lyre to earn their initial victory in the Ducon Cup at Banteer. From a workmanlike performance, gritty defending, creative passing and above all, better finishing summed up the performance of the visitors.

Having fallen behind by five points early in the second half, Lyre gave it a right rattle before running out of impetus before Castlemagner regained control with Danny Linehan netting a late goal to confirm a deserved victory.

From the outset, a well organised Castlemagner controlled the game, Donal Gayer, Conor Murphy, Tadgh O’Riordan and Linehan to the fore to shoot the opening four points. Slowly Lyre got to grips with game, Liam O’Brien and David Barrett on target only for Castlemagner to respond with a James Bourke special to lead 0-6 to 0-3 at the interval.

Further points from O’Riordan and substitute Conor Massey extended Castlemagner’s position. However Lyre improved through the efforts of Evan O’Brien, Colm Coughlan, Kevin Tarrant and Alan Coughlan.

Points to Conor O’Keeffe and the Coughlan brothers helped trim the deficit to three only for Castlemagner to answer with a series of positive attacks highlighted by a brilliant individual goal from Linehan.

CASTLEMAGNER: D O’Callaghan; A Morrissey, D Lucey, L Fitzmaurice; A O’Keeffe, D Gayer, D Murphy 0-1; C Murphy 0-2, D Linehan 1-3, J Bourke 0-1, C O’Sullivan, T O’Riordan 0-2, S Curtin, D Whooley, T Murphy 0-1. Subs: C Massey 0-2, S O’Sullivan, K O’Leary.

LYRE: L Philpott; Colm O’Keeffe, J McAulliffe, T McAulliffe; E O’Brien, C Coughlan 0-1, J Archdeacon; K Tarrant, A Coughlan 0-3; R O’Connell, Conor O’Keeffe 0-1, C Crowley; A Kearney, D Barrett 0-1, L O’Brien 0-1. Subs: B O’Keeffe, S Long, J Fogarty, S Kelleher.

Referee: J Kelleher (St. John’s)