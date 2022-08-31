Dromtarriffe strike up rich vein of shooting form to win impressively against Banteer

Brandon Murphy shoots a Dromtarriffe point against Banteer in the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC at Newmarket. Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW JUNIOR A HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Dromtarriffe 0-26

Banteer 0-14

DROMTARRIFFE conjured up a dominant second half display to overcome Banteer in the E Tarrant & Sons Duhallow Junior A Hurling Championship at Newmarket.

Operating a fast brand of open and attacking display of hurling, Dromtarriffe were good value for this victory, no disputing that the reigning champions are intent on retaining their divisional crown.

Banteer battled gamely but they failed to sustain their effort having matched Dromtarriffe stride for stride during the opening 20 minutes, the sides deadlocked on five occasions. Though trailing by five points at the interval, Banteer might well trimmed the arrears soon after the restart only for Dromtarriffe ‘keeper Dermot Cremin save a penalty from Luke Philpott which effectively allowed Dromtarriffe to dominate the remainder of the proceedings.

The best of the competitive action surfaced in the opening spell, Banteer gathering confidence from the encouraging play of Martin Kearney, Richard O’Connor, Brendan Weathers and Kevin Tarrant. Points to Denis Roche, O’Connor and Tarrant pushed Banteer ahead 0-5 to 0-4 at the close of the opening quarter.

Though Dromtarriffe answered on points to Tomás Howard and Conor O’Callaghan, Banteer kept in touch and a Tarrant point squared matters for the last occasion. Steadily Dromtarriffe’s game gained confidence, confirmed on outscoring Banteer 0-7 to 0-2 during the closing 10 minutes with Stephen Coyne, Conor O’Callaghan and Evan Murphy delivering the pick of the scores to secure a 0-13 to 0-8 advantage.

However Banteer dug their heels upon the change of ends, winning a penalty but Dromtarriffe custodian Cremin got his positioning correct to brilliantly deny Philpott. Though Roche pointed a free, Dromtarriffe proceeded to hold much more urgency to their game with Kevin Cremin, Jack Murphy and O’Callaghan exerting an influence as Coyne, Howard, Evan Murphy and Daniel O’Keeffe added on points.

For a spell, Banteer managed to stem the tide, much needed points from Donal Wilson, Cal Shine and Roche offered hopes of a late rally. However Dromtarriffe refused to be ruffled, remaining in the comfort zone with Mark O’Connor, Darren O’Connor and Coyne adding points that consolidated their position.

That confirmed Dromtarriffe’s intensity never waned on putting the squeeze on their opponents and ultimately emerge impressive winners. Victory earns Dromtarriffe a place in a semi final and a meeting against Newmarket.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; K Cremin, J Murphy, R Daly; J Kelleher, C O’Callaghan 0-2, M O’Gorman; E Murphy 0-3, D O’Keeffe 0-1; S Coyne 0-4, T Howard 0-9 (0-5f, 0-1’65), G O’Keeffe; B Murphy 0-1, D O’Connor 0-3, S Howard 0-2. Subs: A Daly for M O’Gorman, M O’Connor 0-1 for G O’Keeffe, D Dennehy for B Murphy.

BANTEER: K Roche; K Sexton, M Kearney, C Coughlan; B Withers 0-1, R O’Connor 0-1, R O’Connell; J McAulliffe, C Shine 0-1; D Wilson 0-1, K Tarrant 0-3, D McAulliffe; D Roche, 0-7 (5f, 1 ‘65’) L Philpott, T Sexton. Subs: D Kearney for T Sexton, C O’Keeffe for K Sexton, E O’Brien for B Withers, A Kearney for L Philpott, C Crowley for K Tarrant.

Referee: B Newman (Newmarket)