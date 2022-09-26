Dromtarriffe remain Duhallow kingpins after comfortably seeing off Banteer

Dromtarriffe thrilled to complete a hat trick of E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC titles Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW JAHC FINAL

Dromtarriffe 1-26

Banteer 1-13

A dominant Dromtarriffe emerged comfortable winners over Banteer in the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC Final played before a large attendance in Meelin.

Apart from a competitive opening 10 minutes, the outcome was seldom in doubt as a finely tuned Dromtarriffe held too many aces in the pack to complete a hat trick of outright victories.

Indeed as the game aged, the defending champions looked the more complete side, their workrate, tackling and teamwork commendable.

Little separated the near neighbours in the opening exchanges, Banteer points to Richard O’Connor, Kieran Sexton and Denis Roche matched by Stephen Coyne and Evan Murphy for stalemate on four occasions.

Steadily Dromtarriffe stepped up the pace, holding strong performances in key areas with Michael O’Brien, Jack Murphy and Conor O’Callaghan creating an impact in central positions.

Upfront Gavin O’Keeffe posted a neat point before his deft pass placed Darren O’Connor for a goal and a 1-12 to 0-8 advantage at the interval.

On the restart, Banteer drew encouragement from a David Murphy point yet they were thankful to a brilliant save from ‘keeper Denis Roche to deny Tomás Howard.

However, Dromtarriffe marksman took ownership to chalk up four points as Banteer hung in with points to Denis Roche and Luke Philpott to trail 1-16 to 0-11.

Still Dromtarriffe called the shots, the game continued to flow in their direction, with Coyne on target along with substitutes Mark O’Connor and Brandon Murphy also splitting the uprights.

Banteer grabbed a late consolation goal from Philpott yet Dromtarriffe had a firm grip on the John Joe Brosnan Memorial Cup accepted by team captain Jack Murphy, while Dromtarriffe full back Michael O’Brien collected the man of the match award from Eamon Tarrant.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; K Cremin, M O'Brien, R Daly; J Kelleher, J Murphy, M O'Gorman; S Howard 0-1, D O'Keeffe 0-1; E Murphy 0-3, S Coyne 0-4, T Howard 0-10 (0-3f, 0-1’65),, G O’Keeffe 0-2, D O'Connor 1-1, C O’Callaghan Subs: B Murphy 0-1 for S Howard, M O’Connor 0-3 for D O’Connor, A Daly for R Daly, S Ahern for G O’Keeffe

BANTEER: K Roche; B Withers, K Sexton 0-1, C Coughlan; A Coughlan 0-1, R O’Connor 0-1,

J McAulliffe; C Shine, D Kearney; D McAulliffe 0-1, K Tarrant, T Sexton; D Roche 0-4 (0-3f, 0-1’65), L Philpott 1-2 (0-1f, 0-1’65), D Murphy 0-3 Subs: D Wilson for D Kearney, R O’Connell for C Shine, C O’Keeffe for T Sexton

REFEREE: B Newman (Newmarket)