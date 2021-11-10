Dromtarriffe pull clear to set up semi-final against St. Ita’s

Tomás Howard nets a Dromtarriffe goal against Ballinora in the County JAHC quarter-final at Coachford. Photo by John Tarrant

COUNTY JAHC QUARTER-FINAL

Dromtarriffe 1-19

Ballinora 0-8

Once settled, Dromtarriffe produced a slicker performance to gain the upperhand on Ballinora in the Co-Op Superstores County Junior A Hurling Championship quarter-final at Coachford on Saturday.

Though Ballinora enjoyed an early advantage, a different story emerged when Dromtarriffe found new urgency on growing into the contest and outscoring their opponents 1-10 to 0-1 during a productive 20-minute spell.

A sticky ground militated against free flowing hurling yet Dromtarriffe brought an impressive order and control to their game and set up an appealing showdown against St. Ita’s in a semi-final.

The Dromtarriffe performance pleased manager John Howard, encouraged given weather constraints and football involvement had curtailed preparations.

“A tough game in demanding conditions, we were slow to settle, hadn't been out on grass for a few weeks, hitting the Astro Turf for a couple of sessions. In fairness, Coachford provided the pitch, the ground was sticky but once we settled , we took over, the workrate of the forwards was unbelievable, harassing all over the field and our defence was solid”, he said.

“Though playing with the wind in the opening half, it took us a spell to score, once we got moving, the scores clocked up fairly quickly, the goal arrived at the ideal and we proceeded to drive on to half time. Operating against the elements, our workrate rather than hurling surfaced, the reality from now onwards in the campaign, whoever wants it most will come out on top rather than classy and stylish play.

Muskerry champions Ballinora raced out of the starting blocks, a side of good intentions with lead points from Liam Lyons, Shane Kingston and Kevin Murphy.

Indeed Ballinora might well have been further ahead only to pass up a number of opportunities. It proved a testing early spell for Dromtarriffe but once they settle into a rhythm, the Duhallow kingpins clipped over rapid fire points to force parity at 0-3 apiece by the initial water break.

Steadily, Dromtarriffe became the more composed side where Conor O’Callaghan, Kevin Cremin and Mikey O’Gorman performed strongly in defence as Seán Howard and Jack Murphy held a grip at midfield.

And upfront, the Dromtarriffe attack caught fire, holding multiple threats with Tomás Howard and Daniel O’Keeffe posting points. Favoured by the breeze, Dromtarriffe utilised the facility in the 17th min, a searching delivery from Stephen Coyne found Tomás Howard to whip home a delightful goal.

Now Dromtarriffe’s game oozed confidence with the Howard brothers and O’Keeffe cashing on opportunities to stretch their position into a commanding 1-10 to 0-4 position at the interval.

Though a Lyons pointed free offered Ballinora encouragement on the restart, their workrate was well down to Dromtarriffe’s sharper all round play. Indeed Dromtarriffe kept the scoreboard ticking over from points added in quick succession by the Howards and Jerry O’Sullivan.

As the contest progressed, Ballinora’s game went into steady decline, Dromtarriffe piled on the punishment with a run of scores to confirm a workmanlike performance. Noticeably during the latter stages withdrew their Boherbue football contingent Kevin Cremin, Jerry O;Sullivan and Mikie O’Gorman, a trio attempting to land rare Co. JAHC/JAFC medals from the same season.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; R Daly, M O’Brien, D O’Connor; C Cremin, K Cremin 0-2, M O’Gorman; S Howard 0-4 (0-2f), J Murphy 0-1; J O’Sullivan 0-1, T Howard 1-4, D O’Keeffe 0-3; B Murphy 0-3, S Coyne 0-1, C O’Callaghan. Subs: S McSweeney for K Cremin, S Aherne for J O’Sullivan, D Dennehy for M O’Gorman.

BALLINORA: B Crowley; K O’Regan, P Cronin, J Lordan; M Lordan, S Kingston 0-1'65, J Keohane; B Murphy, N Lordan; C Quirke 0-1, D Holmes, L Lyons 0-4f; P Fitton, A O’Shea 0-1, K Murphy 0-1. Sub: T Burns for J Lordan.

Referee: B Sweeney (Erin’s Own)