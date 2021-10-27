Dromtarriffe bask in glory after JAHC final win over battling Millstreet

Dromtarriffe's Brandon Murphy receives his 'man of the match' award from Eamonn Tarrant in the presence of Steven Lynch, Duhallow Junior Board Chairman, after his team's victory in the Duhallow JAHC Final.

Dromtarriffe captain Darren O'Connor raises the John Joe Brosnan Memorial Cup after their victory in the Duhallow JAHC Final.

Dromtarriffe players celebrate retaining the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC title after overcoming Millstreet in the final at Banteer. Photo by John Tarrant

Duhallow Junior A Hurling Championship Final

Dromtarriffe 2-18

Millstreet 1-14

The John Joe Brosnan Memorial Cup took a familiar route back to Dromtarriffe after overcoming Millstreet in a thrilling E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Duhallow Junior A Hurling Championship Final in the presence of a large attendance at Banteer last Sunday

On doing so, Dromtarriffe remain unbeaten in a divisional final, indeed, success breeds success as Dromtarriffe collected their third outright title in four years. Most of all, Dromtarriffe’s touch was excellent, their ability to get in hooks and blocks shunted Millstreet’s momentum at crucial junctions in both halves.

In fairness, Millstreet remained honest and committed all through the hour but a combination of wasteful shooting and resolute defending from Dromtarriffe decided the outcome. The challengers

must be credited for the resolve they exhibited, none more so than midway through the second half to net their only goal to cut the deficit to just two points.

However Dromtarriffe accepted the challenge, the initiative veered towards the champions during the closing 10 minutes and they made it count where it mattered, posting a sequence of scores to pull away for a deserved victory.

A nervous start by both sides though Dromtarriffe had made an early statement, brothers Seán and Tomás Howard confirmed the intentions of the reigning champions. Millstreet grew into the game with points to Darragh Cashman and Thomas Walsh squared up the game.

At this stage, Millstreet’s energy and application presented Dromtarriffe with a stern test, good work evident from the play of Mark Ellis, Cashman, Paul Sheehan, Darren Kiely and Michael Vaughan. Wing back Luke O’Donoughue pointed delightfully from a sideline with Tomás Sheehan adding a point for a 0-4 to 0-2 grip.

Dromtarriffe got to grips with a lull, using possession wisely allowed Kevin Cremin and Evan Murphy point for parity. And Dromtarriffe grabbed a breakthrough in the 13th min., a long delivery from Seán Howard found man of the match Brandon Murphy seize possession and blast to the net.

Indeed with former All Ireland U20 captain Conor O’Callaghan operating as a sweeper, Dromtarriffe’s hurling remained that bit sharper with Brandon and Evan Murphy posting points. Indifferent shooting began to impinge on Millstreet with a run of wides before points from Sheehan and Flahive reduced the arrears 1-9 to 0-9 at the short whistle. On the restart, both sides spurned gilt edged chances, Dromtarriffe enjoying the breeze at their back, extended their position from points to O’Callaghan, Seán Howard, Gerry O’Sullivan and Evan Murphy.

However, Dromtarriffe didn’t have it all their own way, as a Vaughan brace ensured Millstreet remained in the hunt. At times, Millstreet’s shot selection was sloppy, hitting 14 wides over the hour but the challengers were right back in the hunt once Darragh Cashman split open the Dromtarriffe defence for a brilliant individual goal to narrow the arrears 1-14 to 1-12 with less than 15 minutes remaining.

That setback stirred Dromtarriffe into action, the workrate of Michael O’Brien, Darren O’Connor, Jack Murphy and sweeper Conor O’Callaghan particularly effective in defence as points from the energetic Howard, Gerry O’Sullivan and Evan Murphy extended their position.

Millstreet plugged away, Dromtarrifffe thankful to ‘keeper Dermot Cremin on foiling Neil Flahive’s effort outside the post and to rub salt into the wounds; Millstreet failed to convert the resultant ’65’.

During the latter stages, Dromtarriffe turned the screw, good work by Evan Murphy allowed substitute Daniel O’Keeffe net from close range.

Now Dromtarriffe held the scent of victory and closed out the game with points to Howard, those scores coppenfastened Dromtarriffe’s position as kingpins within the division and prepared to test their wares in a county quarter final clash against Ballinora.

*Duhallow Board Chairman Steven Lynch presented the John Joe Brosnan Memorial Cup to Dromtarriffe captain Darren O'Connor with championship sponsor Eamon Tarrant on hand to proudly present the man of the match award to Dromtarriffe's Brandon Murphy.

The Banteer Sportsfield was in pristine condition and overall arrangements by the host club were first class for a large attendance. Maintaining a great tradition, Newmarket Pipe Band added to the occasion with a recital and pre-match parade.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; R Daly, M O’Brien, D O’Connor; C Cremin, J Murphy, M O’Gorman; S Howard 0-7 (4f), K Cremin 0-1; G O’Sullivan 0-1, S Coyne, E Murphy 0-4, B Murphy 1-3, T Howard 0-1, C O’Callaghan 0-1. Subs: S Aherne for E Murphy (50 inj), D O’Keeffe 1-0 for G O’Sullivan (52).

MILLSTREET: P Dineen; B O’Connor, A Murphy, T Healy; L O’Donoughue 0-1 sideline, M Ellis, P Sheehan; D Cashman 1-2, T Sheehan 0-5 (4f); D Kiely 0-1, M Vaughan 0-2, D Buckley; T Walsh 0-1, N Flahive 0-2, C O’Leary. Sub: E Sheahan for D Buckley (40), F Corcoran for C O’Leary (59), E O’Mahony for D Kiely (59).

Referee: D Carroll (Kanturk)

Main Man

Many contenders for Dromtarriffe right throughout the park, corner forward Brandon Murphy contributed generously with a superb 1-3 tally from play, again, his nose for goal took him sniffing into the Millstreet danger zone to divide the teams at half time in addition to an involvement in many other productive moves.

Talking Point

Taking their third title in four years, Dromtarriffe cuteness, first touch and better finishing saw the reigning champions dominate key stages. Outsiders Millstreet, seeking a first title since 1963 worked tirelessly yet lacked the guile of experienced opponents.

Turning Point

Though hitting 14 wides, Millstreet resisted any impulse to lay down their hurleys and a goal brought the challengers right back into contention at the three quarter stage only for Dromtarriffe to re-group and cement their authority on the run for home by outscoring Millstreet 1-4 to 0-1.

Next Up

Football dominates this weekend's action for both Dromtarriffe and Millstreet on meetings against Aghabullogue and Kilshannig in respective quarter finals at IFC level. That's ahead of Dromtarriffe facing into a Co. JAHC quarter-final against Ballinora.