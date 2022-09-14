Dromtarriffe avail of flying start against Newmarket to reach final of Duhallow JAHC

Dromtarriffe's Daniel O'Keeffe wins the ball against Newmarket in the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow JAHC at Kilbrin. Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW JAHC SEMI-FINAL

Dromtarriffe 2-19

Newmarket 2-11

A first half flourish sowed the seeds for Dromtarriffe to claim a comfortable victory over Newmarket in the E Tarrant & Sons Skoda Dealer Duhallow Junior A Hurling Championship semi final at Kilbrin.

Effectively Dromtarriffe ensured a favourable outcome on forging into a 14-point advantage in the opening 20 minutes, Newmarket's cause not helped on losing a player in the early exchanges. In fairness to Newmarket, they went all out to rescue the game that was slipping from them and a rally either side of the interval reduced the deficit to five points.

However Dromtarriffe weathered the onslaught, the numerical upperhand told and the greater all round balance of the reigning champions told to allow Dromtarriffe remain a safe distance ahead.

The perfect start for Dromtarriffe, Tomás Howard burst through for a goal straight from the throw in. And though Mikey Cottrell responded with a Newmarket point, they faced an uphill task on a red card picked up by Kevin O'Sullivan for an off the ball incident.

A breeze assisted Dromtarriffe proceeded to enjoy the greater understanding through the commanding presence of Kevin Cremin, Michael O'Brien, Jack Murphy, Conor O'Callaghan and Evan Murphy. And upfront the Dromtarriffe attack looked dangerous, confirmed on a second goal netted by Stephen Coyne that helped secure a massive 2-9 to 0-1 grip.

An out of sorts Newmarket dug their way back thanks to Rory Lynn availing of rare hesitancy within the Dromtarriffe defence to net. Follow up points to Lynn and Gavin Forde offered further encouragement for Newmarket to trail 2-11 to 1-5 at the interval.

From the restart, Newmarket threw down the gauntlet, the effective Lynn pounced for another goal and the big Newmarket following sensed a full revival was on the cards. For a spell, it looked as the challengers had come to terms with the numerical disparity with the arrears cut to five only for Dromtarriffe to raise their game and regain control from points to Jack Murphy, Howard and Coyne to safely confirm their position in the decider against Banteer or Kilbrin.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; K Cremin, M O'Brien, R Daly; J Murphy 0-1, C O'Callaghan, M O'Gorman; J Kelleher, D O'Keeffe 0-1; E Murphy 0-2 (1f), S Coyne 1-2, T Howard 1-7 (0-4f), G O'Keeffe 0-2, D O'Connor, S Howard 0-2. Subs: B Murphy 0-1 for G O'Keeffe, M O'Connor for D O'Keeffe, S Ahern 0-1 for D O'Connor. A Daly for M O'Gorman, D Dennehy for T Howard.

NEWMARKET: B Newman 0-1f; J O'Keeffe, A Ryan, D Norton; J O'Connor, M Cottrell 0-1, P Allen; M Browne, G Forde 0-4f; C Browne, R Lynn 2-3 (0-1f), K O'Sullivan; D O'Keeffe, C O'Keeffe 0-1f, B O'Connor 0-1. Sub: P Browne for G Forde.

Referee: D Carroll (Kanturk)