Draws made for Avondhu championships

The following championship draws were made at the Divisional Board meeting in Mallow last week.
Hibernian Hotel JAHC
13 teams, Three groups of three, one group of four.
Group 1 Fermoy, Shanballymore, Araglin, Harbour Rovers
Group 2 Dromina, Buttevant, Kilshannig
Group 3 Killavullen, Castletownroche, Clyda Rovers,
Group 4 Ballyholy, Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels Charleville
Games to be played on Round Robin system
week end July 31, Aug 7 and August 28
Quarter finals
A winner of Group 1 v Runner Up Group 2
B winner of Group 3 v Runner Up Group 4
C winner of Group 2 v Tinner Up Group 1
D winner of Group 4 v Runner Up Group 3.
semi finals A v B C v D.
Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC
11 teams : Three groups
Group 1 Clyda Rovers, Kilshannig, Mallow, Fermoy
Group 2 Killavullen, Ballyhooly, Ballyclough, Buttevant
Group 3 Kilworth, Liscarroll-Churchtown Gaels, Charleville.
Round Robin starting week end July 3, 10 and 17th
There will be two quarter finals week end July 24.
semi finals week end August 14
Final week end September 4
Ballylough Milling JBFC(2)
Two groups one by four and one by three.
Group 1 Kildorrery, Mitchelstown, Glanworth, Fermoy.
Group 2 Killavullen, Buttevant, Liscarroll-Churchtown Gaels.
The top team from each group to the final.
Walsh's Pharmacy JBFC 1)
7 teams straight knockout of two groups
Group 1 Deel Rovers, Araglin, Grange, Shanballymore,
Group 2 Doneraile, Ballyhea, Abbey Rovers.
Junior B 1 HC
straight final Doneraile v Ballyclough
McAuliffe Hurleys JBHC (2)
Mallow v Newtownshandrum winner v Kildorrery in semi final
2nd semi final Kilworth v Ballyhea