Draws made for Avondhu championships

The following championship draws were made at the Divisional Board meeting in Mallow last week.

Hibernian Hotel JAHC

13 teams, Three groups of three, one group of four.

Group 1 Fermoy, Shanballymore, Araglin, Harbour Rovers

Group 2 Dromina, Buttevant, Kilshannig

Group 3 Killavullen, Castletownroche, Clyda Rovers,

Group 4 Ballyholy, Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels Charleville

Games to be played on Round Robin system

week end July 31, Aug 7 and August 28

Quarter finals

A winner of Group 1 v Runner Up Group 2

B winner of Group 3 v Runner Up Group 4

C winner of Group 2 v Tinner Up Group 1

D winner of Group 4 v Runner Up Group 3.

semi finals A v B C v D.

Synergy Fermoy Credit Union JAFC

11 teams : Three groups

Group 1 Clyda Rovers, Kilshannig, Mallow, Fermoy

Group 2 Killavullen, Ballyhooly, Ballyclough, Buttevant

Group 3 Kilworth, Liscarroll-Churchtown Gaels, Charleville.

Round Robin starting week end July 3, 10 and 17th

There will be two quarter finals week end July 24.

semi finals week end August 14

Final week end September 4

Ballylough Milling JBFC(2)

Two groups one by four and one by three.

Group 1 Kildorrery, Mitchelstown, Glanworth, Fermoy.

Group 2 Killavullen, Buttevant, Liscarroll-Churchtown Gaels.

The top team from each group to the final.

Walsh's Pharmacy JBFC 1)

7 teams straight knockout of two groups

Group 1 Deel Rovers, Araglin, Grange, Shanballymore,

Group 2 Doneraile, Ballyhea, Abbey Rovers.



Junior B 1 HC

straight final Doneraile v Ballyclough

McAuliffe Hurleys JBHC (2)

Mallow v Newtownshandrum winner v Kildorrery in semi final

2nd semi final Kilworth v Ballyhea