Draw against Carrigtowhill is good enough for Ballyhea to reach Cork SAHC quarter-finals

COUNTY SENIOR ‘A’ HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Ballyhea 0-18

Carrigtwohill 0-18

Following a thrilling finish to this Co-Op Superstores Senior A HC contest at Ballyanley on Saturday evening a draw was enough to see Ballyhea progress to the knockout stages when they shared the spoils against a gallant Carrigtwohill side in the concluding game in the group stages. For long periods Ballyhea looked the better side and with 12 minutes of normal time remaining they held a 0-15 to 0-11 lead.

Then in a dramatic finish Carrigtwohill who had to win to overtake Ballyhea for a place in the quarter finals thundered into the tie inspired by Padraic Hogan and Sean Walsh. They got back on level terms at 0-16 each by the 57th minute and it was all to play in a hectic finish. The Imokilly outfit were unable to edge in front with the sides level at 0-17 and 0-18 and in the end it was Ballyhea that progressed to meet Courcey Rovers in the quarter finals.

The opening stages saw Ballyhea first into the action with Eugene O'Leary setting up Pa O'Callaghan for an early point. Maurice O'Sullivan picked up possession from the resultant Carrigtwohill puckout and his long range effort opened up a two point game. Carrigtwohill were back on parity within minutes when Sean Walsh and Sean Rohan had a point apiece.

The remainder of the half saw Ballyhea set the tone with Cailean Cox, Tom Hanley, Jamie Copps, Maurice O'Sullivan, Pa O'Callaghan, Jack Morrissey, Eugene O'Leary and John Morrissey very much to the fore. A series of points by Pa O'Callaghan (2) John Morrissey, Tiernan Hanley and Eugene O'Leary edged them 0-7 to 0-2 in front by the 12th minute.

Liam Gosnell kept Carrigtwohill in touch with a free but Ballyhea continued to show the greater urgency. In the 16th minute a good pass by Eugene O'Leary set up Christopher Hanley who sent over. Carrigtwohill replied when a good clearance by Ronan Power set up James Mulcahy who pointed from a tight angle.

At the other end Ballyhea were finding scores mush easier to come by. In the 19th minute a quickly taken sideline by Pa O'Callaghan placed John Morrissey who set up Jack Morrissey for a fine point and they moved 0-10 to 0-4 clear soon after when Pa O'Callaghan pointed following good work by Christopher Hanley.

In the run up to the break points were traded between Liam Gosnell, Pa O'Callaghan, Sean Rohan and Jack Morrissey as Ballyhea maintained a six point cushion. In injury time Carrigtwohill completed the first half scoring when Liam Gosnell pointed a free as they trailed at the interval by 0-12 to 0-7.

On the resumption the opening stages saw both teams quick into the action with Liam Gosnell, Maurice O'Sullivan, Sean Walsh and Pa O'Callaghan trading points by the 40th minute 0-14 to 0-9. As the half went on Carrigtwohill enjoyed their fair share of possession. The impressive Sean Walsh scored a great point under pressure from the Ballyhea defence while keeper Shane Devlin landed a huge free moments later as they closed the margin to three points 0-14 to 0-11.

Ballyhea responded when Pa O'Callaghan pointed a free following a foul on Dion Curtin. At this stage the Carrigtwohill challenge was gathering momentum with Aaron Walsh/Barry, Padraic Hogan, Ronan Power, Brendan Twomey, Jamie McCarthy, Liam O'Sullivan, Sean Walsh, Liam Gosnell and Sean Rohan featuring strongly in their sides revival. Shane Devlin and Sean Walsh with frees narrowed the deficit to 0-15 to 0-13 by the 51st minute 0-15 to 0-13.

Pa O'Callaghan landed another free for Ballyhea but it was all Carrigtwohill at this stage. Liam O'Sullivan set up Padraic Hogan who pointed from long range with Sean Walsh and Hogan following with two marvellous scores in the space of a minute that set up a thrilling finish when tied at 0-16 each.

Carrigtwohill who needed to win to progress to the knock-out stages tried hard for match winning scores but it was Ballyhea that showed great character in the final moments. Pa O'Callaghan and Jamie Copps combined well that resulted in O'Callaghan scoring a great point from out near the sideline in the 58th minute.

Carrigtwohill responded in kind through Sean Walsh. Ballyhea hit the front again in injury time when a quickly taken sideline by Tom Hanley found Maurice O'Sullivan who set up Dion Curtin for a well taken point. Back again came Carrigtwohill with Padraic Hogan landing another long range point to force level again at 0-18 each. This was greeted by the final whistle with a draw enough to see Ballyhea progress to the quarter finals.

BALLYHEA: M Browne, A Barrett, M Morrissey, L Hanley, C Cox, Tom Hanley, Tiernan Hanley 0-1, J Copps, M O'Sullivan 0-2, John Morrissey 0-1, P O'Callaghan 0-9 (6f), D Curtin 0-1, Jack Morrissey 0-2, E O'Leary 0-1, C Hanley 0-1. Subs: L Crowley for Jack Morrissey, D Copps for C Hanley.

CARRIGTWOHILL: S Devlin 0-2f, S Burke, A Walsh/Barry, P O'Sullivan, P Hogan 0-3, R Power, C O'Riordan, B Twomey, J McCarthy, L O'Sullivan, S Walsh 0-6 (1f), L Gosnell 0-4f, J Mulcahy 0-1, S Rohan 0-2, T Hogan. Subs: A Rooney for C O'Riordan, J Oke for J Mulcahy, S Roche for T Hogan.

Referee: Alan O'Connor (Ballygarvan)