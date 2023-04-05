Deserved win for Newtownshandrum over Bride Rovers in Division 2 of county hurling league

COUNTY HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2

Newtownshandrum 1-20

Bride Rovers 2-10

Newtownshandrum and Bride Rovers played out a highly entertaining County IHL Division 2 game at Newtown on Sunday. Rory Troy placed Eoin O'Mahony for the opening score. Adam Walsh levelled. Newtown defended very well and points by Jack Twomey, Kieran Murphy and Eoin O'Mahony were followed by an Adam Walsh point for Rovers 0-5 to 0-2.

Conor Twomey worked well for his brother Jack who pointed. Bride Rovers picked up their game and Adam Walsh pointed a free followed by a Conor Barry point. In the 24th minute Adam Walsh with another free closed the gap 0-6 to 0-5. Kieran Murphy pointed a free for the home side with Conor Twomey pointing a sideline cut. In the 27th minute a free by Adam Walsh from 60 yards found its way to the net.

Mattie Ryan with a long range pointed free opened up a lead for the home side 0-9 to 1-5. Both sides had two more points each before half time as Newtown held a slender interval lead 0-11 to 1- 7.

Conor Twomey pointed on the restart. Kieran Murphy and Adam Walsh exchanged a free before Adam Walsh goaled from a free 2-8 to 0-13. Kieran Murphy levelled. Shane O'Connor with a long range point edged Bride Rovers in front. Kieran Murphy (free) levelled for the 5th time 2-9 to 0-15. Four points in succession by Mattie Ryan Conor Twomey, Kieran Murphy and Rory Troy pushed Newtown 1-19 to 2-9 clear.

Both sides were reduced to 14 players late in the game. Jack Twomey with a late free completed the winners tally. Deep in injury time Ronan O'Connell pointed for Bride Rovers.

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: E Moloney, C Boles, P O'Sullivan, K Coughlan, S McCarthy, K O'Sullivan, M Ryan 0-3f. C Twomey 0-3, R Troy 0-1, E O'Mahony 0-2, J Lane, C Griffin 0-2, J Twomey 1-3 (0-1f), J Geary, K Murphy 0-6f. Subs: C O'Brien for S McCarthy, T Buckley for K Coughlan.

BRIDE ROVERS: C Hogan, T O'Sullivan, D Cashman, D Barry, J Pratt, C Hazelwood, S O'Connor 0-1, K Kearney, Ronan O'Connell 0-1, W Finnegan, J Aherne, A Walsh 2-7 (2-6f), J Mannix, D J Cahill, C Barry 0-1. Subs: D Dooley for D J Cahill, S Walsh for T O'Sullivan C Ryan for J Mannix, S Aherne for J Aherne

COUNTY HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Sarsfields 2-12

Charleville 0-15

Goals at vital stages proved decisive as Sarsfields held out for close win over Charleville in the County HL Division 1 at Riverstown on Saturday. It was close all through. Charleville half backs were very solid and they contained the threat from the 'Sars' attack who had scored 10 goals in their previous two games. They were level 0-1 and 0-2 each early on.

Jack Doyle with a free edged Charleville in front. Aaron Myers (free) levelled at 0-3 apiece. Both sides exchanged two points each. Good play by Jack O'Callaghan led to an Andrew Cagney point. The Rathluirc side with points by Gavin Kelleher, Tim Hawe and Conor Buckley moved ahead 0-9 to 0-5 by the 28th minute. In the closing moments Cathal McCarthy worked well for James Sweeney who scored a massive goal that cut the lead at half time 0-9 to 1-5.

On the resumption Dan Hogan levelled. Jack Doyle and Jack Callaghan with rapid points edged the Avondhu side 0-11 to 1-6 clear.

Aaron Myers kept 'Sars' in touch from a free. They had their second goal by James Sweeney in the 43rd minute 2-7 to 0-11. Further pressure by the winners led to points by Dan Hogan (2), James Sweeney and Aaron Myers (free) as they moved 2-11 to 0-11 clear. Charleville battled to the end. Jack Doyle, James O'Brien and D J Collins had points but it was the East Cork side who held out for a three-point win.

SARSFIELDS: C Looney, C O'Sullivan, K Crowley, K Walsh, C McCarthy, B Murphy, L Elliott, K Murphy, D Long, J Sweeney 2-3, D Hogan 0-4, S O'Driscoll, B Nodwell, A Myers 0-4f. C Darcy. Subs: D Roche for C McCarthy, S Higgins for S O'Driscoll, S O'Regan for C Darcy, L Hackett 0-1 for K Walsh.

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins, D Butler, J Meade, J Kilcommons, A Dennehy, J Buckley, F Cagney, J Callaghan 0-1, O O'Connell, G Kelleher 0-1, C Buckley 0-1, J Doyle 0-8 (6f), A Cagney 0-1, D Forde, T Hawe 0-1. Subs: B O'Connell for J Buckley (inj), J O'Brien 0-1 for A Cagney, D Flynn for O O'Connell, D J Collins 0-1 for D Forde.