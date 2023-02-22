Depleted Kanturk face Aghada in delayed 2022 Football League Division 3 final

The 2023 Cork Football Leagues are underway this week with a full series of games in five of the seven divisions. Positively is attached to every club at the start of a new campaign, teams entering the fray in a confident frame of mind, the league action continuing over the coming five months ahead of facing into a championship.

Some unfinished business from last season where the delayed 2022 Division 3 Football League Final on the meeting of Kanturk and Aghada in Blarney on Sunday doubles up with the opening tussle to this season’s Division 2. Kanturk’s exploits in winning last season County Premier IFC and their excursions into provincial series deferred the league final.

Kanturk and Aghada are well versed, the sides met in the 2021 County Premier IFC semi final, Kanturk secured a last gasp win. The Duhallow men looked for all the world a beaten docket for long periods before bagging a brace of points in injury time to see off Aghada by the minimum after a fantastic 60-plus minutes of competitive football.

From the previous campaign, Kanturk justified strong favourites' status with a convincing win in the quarter final. Pillar to post winners with Aghada coming within two points at one stage in the first-half only for five Kanturk scores either side of the interval to restore their superiority on the scoreboard and collect victory.

With silverware on offer here, Kanturk will be keen to complete a championship and league double, their task made more difficult given they will be missing players owing to county involvement with a number of teams. Add in the loss of team captain Aidan Walsh and his cousin Ryan, both recovering from surgery makes Kanturk's task difficult.

And by nature, Aghada are noted doughty opponents, it makes for an interesting duel, Kanturk had the longer season in 2022, that might be a benefit but the loss of so many personnel makes it a tough assignment.