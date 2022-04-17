Déjà vu for Cork as Limerick hand-out another tough lesson in Munster opener

Jack O’Connor of Cork reacts to a missed chance, in the 56th minute, during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Cork and Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

MUNSTER SHC ROUND 1

Cork 1-17

Limerick 2-25

Limerick’s dominance at both provincial and national level looks to be perfectly intact as the Treaty men served up another lesson to the same side that fell short in the All Ireland Final less than 12 months ago.

Kyle Hayes, Diarmuid Byrnes, Gearóid Hegarty and Aaron Gillane were the stars of the show for the victors with Cork’s Robbie O’Flynn and Patrick Horgan the main men for the vanquished side.

In front of a huge Leeside crowd the side going for three All Ireland’s in-a-row fought back from a slow start in both halves to rout a Cork side that at the finish looked a shadow of the side that came flying from the traps less than 90 minutes before.

Cork couldn’t have dreamt of a better start. 15 seconds in and a goal up – and what a goal it was! Hard ball won in the centre of the pitch, a great run and pass from Conor Cahalane to Shane Kingston and a bullet past Nicky Quaid – Cork on a high, the returning

Roll on a couple of minutes and after three wides from the visitors and another score – this time a point from Shane Barrett, and a pointed free from Patrick Horgan – Cork really did come flying from the traps.

Three quick long range points from wing back Diarmuid Byrnes (two frees) settled the Limerick nerves before a point from Barry Nash had the All Ireland champions back to within one by the 10th minute.

The pace of this one wasn’t letting up and a goal from Kyle Hayes on 15 minutes just heightened the tension around what was a fully engaged Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Hayes slipped two Cork defenders and finished in style to put Limerick in front for the first time.

Cork responded impressively with three points on the bounce, but Limerick had their tails up and were level again just after the half hour mark with two points from Hegarty and Tom Morrissey.

A free from Patrick Horgan (his fourth of the half) looked like sending Cork in at the turn ahead but a free from Aaron Gillane, some absolute shocking play from three Cork defenders that led to a goal from Gillane and a late point from Cian Lynch sent the reigning Munster Champions in at the turn looking good.

Cork had the chance to hit back moments later when Darragh Fitzgibbon was through on goal, picked out Conor Lehane on front of the posts, but the Midleton man was crowded out before getting anything like a substantial shot away.

Limerick may have led 2-9 to 1-8 at the break, but four points in a matter of three minutes on the resumption had the sides level – all the damage of from the end of the first period seemingly put to bed.

Limerick aren’t the best side ion the land for nothing and they showed that over the next 10 minutes with points from Byrnes (two), Hayes, Gillane and Dan Morrissey – Cork looking like a side on the ropes.

A brace of scores from Horgan kept Cork in touch but Limerick had the bit between their collective teeth and another three scores, the pick of them from Lynch had Limerick up by seven with 12 minutes still on the clock.

The introduction of Jack O’Connor from the bench almost had an instant payback, but the Sarsfields’ man shot just wide. Limerick piled on the pressure with six of the next seven scores as Cork looked a beaten docket from more than 10 out.

Cork, to their credit, plugged away till the finish but they were never likely to be able to turn this around and Limerick cruised to what was not only a well-deserved victory, but a win that was every bit as impressive as the one that saw off the Rebels in Croke Park in 2021.

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey 0-1, B Nash 0-2; D Byrnes 0-6 (2f), D Hannon 0-1, K Hayes 1-1; D O’Donovan, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty 0-3, C Lynch 0-2, T Morrissey 0-1; D Reidy 0-1, A Gillane 1-4 (2f), G Mulcahy Subs: C O’Neill 0-2 for T Morrissey (56), D Reidy for D O’Donovan (60), O O’Reilly for K Hayes (62), C Boylan for G Hegarty, P Ryan 0-1 for G Mulcahy (both 69)

CORK: P Collins; D Cahalane, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony 0-1, M Coleman, C Joyce; D Fitzgibbon 0-1, G Millerick; R O’Flynn 0-2, S Barrett 0-2, C Cahalane; S Kingston 1-0, P Horgan 0-9 (8f), C Lehane 0-2 Subs: S Harnedy for C Cahalane (ht), R Downey for S O’Donoghue (42, rev 53), J O’Connor for S Kingston and A Connolly for S Barrett (both 55), L Meade for C Lehane (60)

REFEREE: J. Keenan (Wicklow).