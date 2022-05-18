Curtin goal paves way for Freemount win over Ballyphehane in County JBFC

Luke Morrissey breaks for Freemount against Ballyphehane in the County Junior C Football Championship at Glantane. Photo by John Tarrant

COUNTY JUNIOR C FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Freemount 2-12

Ballyphehane 1-13

FREEMOUNT held enough character to deal with a strong Ballyphehane challenge in the opening round to the County JCFC at Glantane.

By the end of the hour, the better balance of Freemount carried the day to a competitive contest though it took a late goal from Denis Curtin to sway the outcome. Ballyphehane produced a commendable performance in splendid conditions but a failure to build upon a three point lead early in the second half was punished by a Freemount comeback.

Freemount charged out of the starting blocks with early points to Tommy Nunan and Luke Morrissey. However Ballyphehane got to grips with the situation, driven on by the positive play of Jamie Geasley, Eoin Sweeney, Cian O’Brien and Brian O’Leary that helped square up the contest at 0-4 apiece by the close of the opening quarter.

Still Freemount continued to express themselves, Kevin O’Connor, Mark Ballentyne and Thomas O’Shea on target. Back came Ballyphehane for the game’s initial goal, Dave Young touching home a Tim Walsh delivery for deadlock only for Freemount to answer, Dean Collins netting for a narrow 1-7 to 1-5 advantage at the interval.

Ballyphehane picked up the tempo on the restart to register five consecutive points from Michael Barry and Shane Keating. Credit Freemount for lifting the siege, points to Morrissey, Nunan and Seán Fehin helped gather parity.

Twice Ballyphehane regained the lead courtesy of points from O’Leary and substitute Paul Mullins. Again Freemount responded in impressive fashion, encouraged by the driving forays of O’Connor, Nunan, Morrissey and Shane O’Callaghan.

Mounting a series of raids, a blaster from O’Callaghan rebounded off the post but much better on 55 minutes, O’Callaghan, the instigator to create the space for Denis Curtin to set. A follow up point from Morrissey extended Freemount’s position yet Ballyphehane were far from finished that helped produce an exciting finish.

All is not lost for Ballyphehane, they can avail of a second chance and a meeting against Ballinure to remain involved.

FREEMOUNT: S Dunstan; D O’Flynn, J Walsh, R McAulliffe; K O’Connor 0-2, C Shanahan, M O’Callaghan; T Nunan 0-2, S O’Callaghan 0-1; S Fehin 0-1, D Curtin 1-0, L Morrissey 0-3f; M Ballentyne 0-1, T O’Shea 0-2, D Collins 1-0. Sub: G Hayes for T O’Shea, S Broderick for S Fehin.

BALLYPHEHANE: D Sweeney; P Meely, O Sweeney, D Holland; C O’Brien, J O’Brien, T Walsh; J Geasley 0-1, M Barry; S Keating 0-1, B O’Leary 0-3, J Thompson 0-1; D Young 1-0, E Roche, M Barry 0-6 (5f). Subs: M Doody for E Roche, P Mullins 0-1 for S Keating.

Referee: E Coleman (Youghal)

Kilbrin find Kilmeen a tough obstacle

COUNTY JUNIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Kilmeen 3-13

Kilbrin 0-9

THIS was no happy outing for Kilbrin after defeat to Kilmeen in the opening round of the County Junior B Football Championship at Carrigadrohid. At times during the second half, the Duhallow side showed encouraging signs yet Kilmeen, down from Junior A ranks this season offered the greater energy and sharper teamwork to emerge worthy winners.

Kilmeen had sprinted from the starting blocks, their cause boosted from a Kevin Keohane goal. In reply, Kilbrin answered on points to Eoin Sheahan and William Heffernan before Kilmeen responded positively to forge ahead 1-7 to 0-3 at the interval.

And the West Cork side enjoyed the best of starts to the second half, Shane O’Donovan finding the net. Kilbrin reacted to a precarious situation, points to Sheahan, Heffernan and Niall Field cut the arrears 2-9 to 0-8.

And Kilbrin might well have goaled only for Heffernan to be denied by a timely leg block by Kilmeen ‘keeper William Tyner. Kilmeen read the danger to up a gear, a second Keohane goal sealed matters leaving Kilbrin to embark on a back door route and a meeting against Doneraile to remain involved.

KILMEEN: W Tyner, L O'Brien, S Deasy, C Murphy; D O'Sullivan, B O'Donovan, B Deasy (0-1), J Deasy, S Scannell, S O'Donovan 1-2 (0-1 f), J Clancy, O O'Sullivan 0-2 (1f), K Keohane (2-3), D O'Gorman (0-2), O Scannell (0-1). Subs: J Bailey (0-2) for D O'Gorman (Inj.) G McCarthy for L O'Brien, M D Keohane for J Clancy (Inj.)

KILBRIN: D Griffin; T O’Brien, G Lynes, D Heffernan; T Nash, B O’Mahony, S McMahon; E Sheahan 0-4 (2f), N Field; R King, P O’Callaghan, R Heffernan 0-1; B O’Sullivan, W Heffernan, O O’Brien. Subs: S Hayes, M Sheahan.