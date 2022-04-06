Cullen mount second half scoring spree against Lyre in Ducon Cup

DUCON CUP

Cullen 1-20

Lyre 0-9

Cullen conjured up a dominant second half to account for Lyre in the Ducon Cup at Banteer. Following a competitive opening spell, Cullen held by far, the better attacking combination, that firepower yielded telling scores.

Early on, Lyre had held their own through the encouraging play of keeper Tony Sheehan, Colm Coughlan, Kevin Tarrant and Conor O’Keeffe. Points to David Barrett and Liam O’Brien kept the home side in the hunt but as the contest aged, Cullen steadily got on top highlighted on good work by Michael Twomey allowed Luke Murphy goal for a 1-8 to 0-7 advantage at half time.

The game remained in the melting pot for a brief spell upon the restart, Cullen ‘keeper Liam Mullane brilliantly turned an O’Brien penalty around the post with Alan Coughlan pointing the resultant ‘45’.

However Cullen’s game continued to carry a greater threat with Francis Cronin, Darragh Twomey, and William O’Keeffe contributing positively. Going forward, the Cullen attack had the facility to win possession for Murphy, Aaron Nolan, Colin O’Leary and the Twomeys' demonstrate their radar.

That confirmed a one sided closing 20 minutes, Cullen, the defending holders of the Ducon Cup chalking up their second win in this campaign.

CULLEN: L Mullane; A O’Sullivan, M O’Riordan, C Hickey; C Kerins, F Cronin 0-2, B O’Connell 0-1; W O’Keeffe, D Twomey 0-1; M Twomey 0-3, L Murphy 1-4, C O’Leary 0-2; S White, A Nolan 0-5, G Twomey 0-2. Subs: T O’Keeffe. P Cremin, D O’Riordan, C O’Connor.

LYRE: T Sheehan; Colin O’Keeffe, C Coughlan, N Twomey; R O’Connell, A Coughlan 0-1, E O’Brien; K Tarrant, Conor O’Keeffe; C Crowley, D Barrett 0-4, C Twohig; J Fogarty, L O’Brien 0-3, A Kearney 0-1. Subs: C O’Neill, S Long, S Kelleher.

Referee: M J O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe).

Wasteful Knocknagree hold out against Castlemagner

Knocknagree 0-9

Castlemagner 0-7

KNOCKNAGREE were forced to live on their nerve to record a narrow victory over Castlemagner in a closely contested Ducon Cup. Though Knocknagree dominated large tracks of possession, they endured frustration on passing up a glut of scoring opportunities.

Castlemagner remained in with a shout all through the hour, the play of Liam Fitzmaurice, Killian O’Sullivan and Conor Murphy helped stabilise their play. And with Evan Magner in fine shooting form, Castlemagner trailed 0-5 to 0-4 at half time.

Much a same pattern developed on the restart, Knocknagree holding dominance through the key endeavours of Cathal O’Connor, Michael McSweeney and Niall O’Connor. Again Knocknagree were let down by wayward missed though the O’Connors, Tadc O’Mahony and Kevin Barry did find the range with all important points to sway the outcome.

KNOCKNAGREE: A O’Sullivan; Neil O’Connor, S Daly, A Sheehan; C O’Connor 0-2, T O’Connor, D Mahony; P Doyle, David O’Connor; R O’Connor, J Dennehy 0-1, M McSweeney; Niall O’Connor 0-3, T O’Mahony 0-1, K Barry 0-2. Subs: G O’Connor, Denis O’Connor, T Long, Denis R O’Connor 0-1, K Cronin.

CASTLEMAGNER: D O’Callaghan; D Lucey, D Gayer, A Morrissey; L Fitzmaurice, S Falvey 0-1, A O’Keeffe; K O’Sullivan, C Murphy 0-2; T Murphy, D O’Sullivan, D Murphy; D Whooley, E Magner 0-4, S Curtin. Subs: K O’Leary, P O’Leary.

Referee: J Hartnett (Boherbue)

Battling Dromtarriffe come from behind to overcome Kilbrin

Dromtarriffe 1-16

Kilbrin 1-12

From a game of swaying fortunes, Dromtarriffe turned matters around to claim a four point away win to Kilbrin in the Ducon Cup. Both sides enjoyed spells of pressure only for Dromtarriffe’s battling qualities to shine through by overturning a five point deficit thanks to a concerted spell of pressure.

A lively opening half saw two well matched side square up in a stalemate, Dromtarriffe points by Shane Collins and Darren O’Connor matched by Niall Field and Eoin Sheahan to square up the contest at 0-7 apiece.

On the resumption, Kilbrin got their act together in telling fashion, encouraged by the play of Bobby Power, David Heffernan, Gearóid Lynes and Sheahan. Well worked moves yielded points to Stephen O’Reilly and Sheahan that edged Kilbrin ahead 0-12 to 0-7.

However Dromtarriffe got their second wind, improving, the efforts Jamie Kelleher, Seamus O’Sullivan, Adam Buckley, Denis O’Donoughue and O’Connor became more pronounced. A goal from Killian O’Sullivan brought Dromtarriffe right back into contention coupled with the introduction of substitute Gearóid Murphy who contributed significantly.

Murphy helped deliver a handsome 0-5 tally that helped turn the tide in Dromtarriffe’s favour before Kilbrin grabbed a late consolation goal from William Heffernan.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Hartnett; P Buckley, B O’Keeffe, D Dennehy; M Dennehy, J Kelleher 0-1, D Murphy; S O’Sullivan, A Buckley; A Downey, D O’Connor 0-3, D O’Donoughue 0-1; K O’Sullivan 1-1, S Collins 0-4, M O’Callaghan. Subs: S Coyne, A Daly, G Murphy 0-5, D Buckley, J Buckley, D O’Leary.

KILBRIN: D Griffin; T O’Brien, B Power, D Heffernan; J Harrington, B O’Mahony, R King; G Lynes 0-1, C King; S Crowley, E Sheahan 0-4, S O’Reilly 0-3; R Heffernan, W Heffernan 1-1, N Field. 0-3. Subs: B O’Sullivan, E Murphy, P O’Callaghan.

Referee: B Newman (Newmarket)