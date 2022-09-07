Cullen make short work of Lyre to set up Duhallow JAFC final against Kanturk

Cullen's Cormac Hickey moves the ball out of defence against Lyre in the Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC. Photo by John Tarrant

DUHALLOW JAFC SEMI-FINAL

Cullen 4-13

Lyre 1-4

A vastly superior Cullen delivered a highly impressive victory over Lyre to a one sided Castlecor Potatoes Duhallow JAFC semi-final before a big attendance in Glantane.

The scoreline tells the tale to the superiority of the winners, Cullen controlled the game with a masterful performance, helped by excellent teamwork and well taken scores. Not the best of outings for Lyre, never allowed to get any structure into their game, denied by the well organised efforts of the opposition.

Rain descended on the proceedings early on and it took Cullen just a few minutes to adjust to the surroundings. However once they clicked into gear, Cullen signalled their intent to race into the lead from a Luke Murphy goal.

That proved an ominous sign of things to come for Cullen dictated matters through the solid play of

Conor Hickey, Paul Fleming and Daire Twomey in defence; James O’Sulllivan and Colin Walsh commanded the centre with Murphy, Alan Regan and Gearóid Twomey thriving in the quality and the regularity of the ball received.

Though Alan Coughlan and Evan O’Brien opened Lyre’s account, more and more, it was Cullen that dictated the pace of the game highlighted on further goals from Murphy and Regan to surge ahead 3-7 to 0-2 at the interval.

Cullen took the liberty of introducing three substitutes at the interval and though Coughlan landed a pair of pointed frees for Lyre. In fairness to the outsiders, the play of Martin Kearney, Kevin Tarrant, Coughlan and Paudie Ryan attempted to rouse their colleagues and some old failings in terms of retaining the ball resurfaced and the initiative to last season’s runners up.

Whatever chance, Lyre had of creating any degree of an impression evaporated when Jerry O’Connor blasted home Cullen’s fourth goal in the 40th min. Naturally the contest fizzled out, Lyre efforts rewarded with a goal blasted home by substitute Luke Philpott.

Cullen remained in control Gearóid and Michael Twomey delivered points to close out a comprehensive triumph. Clearly Cullen are on a mission, seeking to erase the memory of a narrow defeat in the divisional final to eventual county champions Boherbue.

CULLEN: F O'Connor; C Hickey, S Fleming, M O'Riordan; P Fleming, D Twomey, C Moynihan; J O'Sullivan, C Walsh 0-2; C Kerins, L Murphy 2-3, P Murphy; J O'Connor 1-1, G Twomey 0-5 (0-2f), A Regan 1-1. Subs. D O'Riordan for L Murphy, D Murphy for C Kerins, F Cronin for P Fleming, B O'Connell for C Moynihan, M Twomey 0-1 for A Regan.

LYRE: T Sheehan; C O'Keeffe, J McAulliffe, T McAulliffe; E O'Brien 0-1, C Coughlan, R O'Connell; C O'Keeffe, K Tarrant; C Crowley, M Kearney, A Coughlan 0-3f; L O'Brien, P Ryan, B O'Keeffe. Subs. L Philpott 1-0 for B O'Keeffe, D O'Donoughue for T McAulliffe, B Withers for L O'Brien, J Fogarty for C Crowley.

Referee: D O'Leary (Kiskeam)