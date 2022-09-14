Cullen boss Crowley: ‘These are the games Cullen had to be winning’

Darragh and Seán O'Riordan with family members in the aftermath of Cullen's win in the Duhallow Junior A Football Championship Final. Photo by John Tarrant

Cullen captain Colin Moynihan receives the Duhallow JAFC Cup from Dan Dennehy, right, in the presence of Steven Lynch, Duhallow Junior Board Chairman. Photo by John Tarrant

Cullen coach John Crowley acknowledged the huge collective effort put in by his team that maintained an unbeaten run to add a much sought Duhallow JAFC crown after completing back to back league titles.

“Delighted with the result, our aim at the start of the season following a defeat to Boherbue in the 2021 Championship Final was to secure the title, fair play to the lads and to the club, job done and we move on,” he said.

The former Kerry star crossed over the county bounds at the start of 2021 and is key to the club's growth in stature.

“Cullen holds a rich history in the game, a fierce heritage in football, winning three titles in the noughties, in Kerry, we would be following the Duhallow JAFC championship, extremely competitive in that era. There is a great background here in football, this is my first proper venture into management on my own, very enjoyable, the group have responded excellently, we’re in the mix, much tougher games to come,” said Crowley.

Cullen incurred a defeat to Boherbue in a dramatic 2021 Final, the losers had the winter to dwell on a near miss.

“There was disappointment in losing to Boherbue, a game that we could had won, Boherbue pegged us back and they later showed in the count, their own quality from a fine team. We knew from our performance, we had a strong outfit, it wasn’t that difficult to get the boys back together, we won the league followed by the championship, fellas were really up for it,” he said.

Bar a 10 minute spell midway through the opening half against Kanturk, Cullen lorded proceedings on dominating key areas.

“We fell a little flat in the middle third, stood off the runner for a well taken Kanturk goal that helped draw the game. However we recovered , getting a few points before halftime, I felt we were in a good position, the lads nice and calm with a little bit of a breeze behind us as we took the game straight away from the restart,” said Crowley.

“Our forwards began to get more space, Kanturk mightn’t have had the same fitness levels given it was their second team though a number of their players had been in county finals in recent years. However, these are the games Cullen had to be winning, if a club wants to move on and up the standard In which Cullen will be playing teams around the county and with a couple of local rivals, that’s where Cullen need to be,” he said.

The prize for Cullen is a position in the county series, a championship where teams from the North West Barony hold a terrific record.

“Duhallow teams had a great run in the Co. JAFC over recent years, that doesn’t mean Cullen can go all the way, but there is an incentive, we’re playing the Imokilly champions in the opening round in four weeks, it's something to look forward to for the club,” said the Cullen team coach.

“We will bring a big crowd with us, big support, these games will be unbelievably tight as we go forward, it will come down to heart, spirit and courage to see if we have those qualities to get us over the line,” he concluded.