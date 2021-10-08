Croke Rovers hold off Boherbue to reach U-21 ‘B’ final

DUHALLOW UNDER 21 B FC SEMI-FINALS

Croke Rovers 3-13

Boherbue 2-10

Croke Rovers withstood a spirited challenge from Boherbue to finish strongly in the Central Sports Stores Duhallow Under 21 B Football Championship semi-final at Glantane. Operating a brand of open and attacking football, the Castlemagner and Kilbrin side emerged worthy winners.

For their part, Boherbue, down a few players made a huge contribution to an exciting encounter and offered a second half comeback only for Croke Rovers to respond calmly and effectively to secure a six point triumph.

Rovers began in impressive fashion, their dominance stemmed from the solid play of Rory King, Cillian O’Sullivan, Jamie Harrington and Danny Linehan. And Crokes held the better attacking options, a run of scores highlighted by a goal from Shane Curtin built up a 1-7 to 0-1 advantage.

Boherbue broke the sequence, their cause helped by a goal netted by Adam Kenouche only for Croke Rovers to respond promptly for a second Curtin goal and a 2-7 to 1-3 grip at half-time.

From the change of ends, Boherbue snapped out of their lethargy, helped by the encouraging play of Jerry O’Sullivan, Brian Murphy, Liam Moynihan and a Dan Sheehan goal helped trim the arrears to four.

However Crokes weren’t long about re-asserting their superiority, the superb Linehan proceeded to bag scores including a cracking goal.

Boherbue battled away manfully, Moynihan and Sheehan obliging with a run of points only for Croke Rovers close out the game with duplicate scores to Linehan and Rob Long to secure a passage to the decider against Sliabh Luachra Gaels.



CROKE ROVERS: N Breen; D Heffernan, D Vaughan, A O’Keeffe; R King 0-1, C O’Sullivan J Harrington; R Long 0-2; J Bourke, D O’Sullivan 0-2, D Linehan 1-7 (0-6f); S Curtin 2-1, T O’Riordan, T Heffernan. Sub: J O’Driscoll for C O’Sullivan

BOHERBUE: B J Dunstan; B Guiney, L Deane, A Lenihan; C Hartnett, G O’Sullivan, F O’Hanlon; B Murphy; Anthony O’Connor, L Moynihan 0-7 (6f), E Enright; Alan O’Connor 0-1, D Sheahan 1-2, A Kenouche 1-0

Late O’Leary goals do the trick for Sliabh Luachra Gaels

Sliabh Luachra Gaels 2-10

Dromtariffe 1-10

Sliabh Luachra Luachra Gaels delivered a powerful late surge to overcome Dromtarriffe in a thrilling Central Sports Stores Duhallow Under 21 B Football Championship semi-final at Kiskeam.

Indeed the Ballydesmond and Kiskeam combination produced late smash and grab raids and a pair of goals from Brendan O’Leary tilted the outcome in favour of the Gaels.

Dromtarriffe will wonder how they left Kiskeam empty handed having enjoyed a five point advantage midway through the second half.

However, the Gaels weren’t done just yet and a productive flourish earned quick fire goals and a place in the decider against Croke Rovers.

A nip and tuck affair developed from the off, Gaels taking encouragement from the play of Jack Daly, Barry Linehan and Seán Murphy to provide the launch-pad for a series of attacks with Thomas Casey and Jack O’Connor on target with points.

However Dromtariffe held their own, well taken points to Killian O’Sullivan, Tomás Howard and Conor O’Callaghan helped shade matters 0-6 to 0-5 at the interval.

On the restart, Dromtarriffe raised the tempo, spurred on by Darragh Murphy, O’Callaghan, Howard and Brandon Murphy. A run of well taken points was complimented on a goal netted by Dylan Moynihan.

Credit Sliabh Luachra to offer admirable resolve, not quite done yet on producing a dramatic recovery with O’Leary cutting loose and a double blast of goals altered the scoreboard in favour of the Gaels.

Time remained for Dromtarriffe to pull the game out of the fire but their efforts came up short.

SLIABH LUACHRA GAELS: J Clogan; K Murphy, E Daly, C Dunlea; J Daly, B Linehan, Seán Murphy; J O’Connor 0-1, K Murphy 0-1; S O’Riordan, T Casey 0-7 (0-5f), C Lehane; H Alsane, B O’Leary 2-1, Shane Murphy

DROMTARRIFFE: M O’Keeffe; P Buckley, R Daly, D Bourke; C O’Callaghan 0-3 (0-2f), D Murphy 0-1, D Moynihan 1-0; T Howard 0-2, B Murphy; D O’Leary, M Sheehan, D Hartnett; D Buckley, K O’Sullivan 0-4, D Browne

REFEREE: D Carroll (Kanturk)