County SHL round-up: Newtownshandrum dig deep to see off Bishopstown

RED FM HL DIVISION 1

Newtownshandrum 1-18

Bishopstown 0-19

Newtownshandrum and Bishopstown met in a hard-fought encounter at Newtownshandrum with the home side helped by two late points by Michael Bowles and Michael Thompson emerging victors by a two point margin.

In a high scoring contest both teams set out their early intentions. Bishopstown reeled off some fine points by Pierce Morris, Conor Hegarty and Pa Cronin that moved them 0-3 to 0-1 in front by the sixth minute.

Newtown's response was swift and they were back on parity at 0-4 each by the 13th minute when Jamie Coughlan (two) and Johnny Geary were on target.

In a tense half Bishopstown were doing rather well with Brian O'Driscoll, Brian Murray and Darragh Daly commanding figures in the half-back line line. At the other end a point each by key players Pa Cronin and Pierce Morris moved them 0-6 to 0-4 in front.

Newtown replied when a long delivery by Conor Twomey was gathered by Jack Twomey who pointed. From the resultant puck-out by keeper Ken O'Halloran, Conor O'Hora and Conor Hegarty linked up well to set up Brian O'Driscoll who pointed from long range.

In the run up to the break Jamie Coughlan and Pa Cronin traded a free before another free by Pa Cronin from out near the side line in the 29th minute moved his side 0-9 to 0-6 in front.

In injury time Newtown missed a chance to go in on level terms at the interval when John Geary set up Padraigh Noonan whose effort at goal went narrowly over the crossbar for a point as they trailed at the short whistle by 0-9 to 0-7.

On the changeover the City side got a grip on proceedings for a while from the offset and their authority was reflected when Pa Cronin (two) and Bob O'Brien with some fine points surged them 0-12 to 0-7 in front.

Jamie Coughlan kept Newtownshandrum in touch with a free with Bishopstown replying when Conor O'Hora set up substitute Alan O'Sullivan who scored a fine point in the 42nd minute 0-13 to 0-8.

From the puck-out by keeper James Bowles, Conor Twomey won possession and his long delivery was flicked to the net by Jamie Coughlan that closed the margin to two points.

Moments later the lead was down to the minimum when the hardworking Jerry Lane set up Jamie Coughlan who sent over. The North Cork side were now carrying the momentum and with ten minutes of normal time remaining it was all the play for when they were tied at 0-15 to 1-12 Conor Twomey, Padraigh Noonan and Michael Thompson having the points for the home side while Pa Cronin and Conor O'Hora were on target for Bishopstown.

In a gripping finish both teams sensed victory. Jamie Coughlan with a free edged Newtown ahead and they moved two clear soon after when Kevin Coughlan set up Jerry Lane who pointed from long range 1-14 to 0-15.

Bishopstown regrouped well and two Pa Cronin points in the space of a minute restored parity. They were level again at 1-15 to 0-18 and 1-16 to 0-19 when Pa Cronin (two) Jamie Coughlan and Jerry Lane traded points.

When these two sides clashed in the County SHC last season they finished in stalemate and with time running out a share of the spoils seemed very likely.

However, in the end it was Newtownshandrum that prevailed. Michael Bowles and Michael Thompson getting two crucial scores in stoppage time that helped them emerge victors by a two point margin.

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: J Bowles, K Coughlan, P O'Sullivan, K O'Sullivan, J Herlihy, C Twomey 0-1f. D Hawe, P Noonan 0-2, J Lane 0-2, D O'Connor, S Griffin, C Griffin, J Geary 0-1, J Twomey 0-2, J Coughlan 1-7 (0-5f) Subs: M Thompson 0-2 for J Twomey (inj) M Bowles 0-1 for J Geary, J O'Mahony for J Herlihy

BISHOPSTOWN: K O'Halloran, S Foley, B Murphy, S Murphy, B O'Driscoll 0-1, B Murray, D Daly, D Lester, C Hegarty 0-2, B O'Brien 0-1, P Cronin 0-11 (0-7f) L Lordan, P Morris 0-2, C O'Hora 0-1, T Murray Subs: A O'Sullivan 0-1 for B O'Brien, J Scally for L Lordan, B McConville for C Hegarty

REFEREE: John Kenneally (Kanturk)

RED FM HL DIVISION 1

Kanturk 4-16

Bride Rovers 0-12

Kanturk with a very impressive display were easy victors over Bride Rovers.

From the start the winners gained the upper-hand. Their half backs were very solid and they were also very effective at midfield. Lorcan O'Neill opened the scoring with Lorcan McLoughlan landing a free in the third minute.

A minute later Ian Walsh soloed through and goaled after good play by Oisin O'Connor. Further pressure saw Lorcan McLoughlan make it 1-3 to 0-0. Paddy Flynn pointed from long range for the Rovers.

They had another point by Sean Knox. A foul on Gavin Keneghan led to a Kanturk pointed free. Colin Walsh worked well for his brother Alan who was denied by a very good save by Cian Hogan.

The winners had their second goal in the 13th minute when a long free by Lorcan McLoughlan found Alan Walsh who opened up a lead 2-5 to 0-3. William Finnegan kept the East Cork side in touch with frees.

Liam O'Keeffe struck a massive point for the winners who moved 2-6 to 0-4 ahead. The Duhallow side had their third goal when Lorcan McLoughlan placed Liam O'Keeffe who made no mistake 3- 6 to 0-4.

Lorcan O'Neill worked well for Colin Walsh who pointed. Bride Rovers had two pointed frees. At half time the winners held a 3- 8 to 0-6 advantage.

Exchanges were close enough early on the restart. John Browne and William Finnegan swopped a point with Lorcan McLoughlan and Paddy Flynn exchanging a point by the 40th minute.

Ryan Walsh who was outstanding added a long range point 3- 11 to 0-8. In the 42nd minute Lorcan O'Neill placed Cian Clernon who goaled. Conor Barry replied with a point with Paddy Flynn with another superb point making it 4-11 to 0-10. William Finnegan followed with another free.

The winners finished strong, they had points by Lorcan McLoughlan (3) and Lorcan O'Neill as they emerged 16 point winners. This result gives Kanturk a very good chance of making the knockout stages as they have been unbeaten to date from their four games.

KANTURK: D Dwane, J McLoughlan, R Walsh 0-1, C Mullane, J Browne 0-1, D Browne, O O'Connor, C O'Sullivan, L O'Neill 0-2, L O'Keeffe 1-1, I Walsh 1-1, L McLoughlan 0- 8 (0 -6f.) C Walsh 0-1, A Walsh 1-0, G Keneghan Subs: C Clernon 1-0 for G Keneghan, C Sheahan for C O'Sullivan, S Moylan for L O'Keeffe, A Murphy for J McLoughlan, J Fitzpatrick 0-1 for C Walsh

BRIDE ROVERS: C Hogan, T O'Sullivan, A Buckley, S Aherne, P Flynn 0-3, S Walsh, S O'Connor, D Dooley, D Barry, K Kearney, E Cashman, W Finnegan 0-6. (0-4f. 0-1 '65), S Knox 0-1, K Tobin, C O'Connor Subs: C Barry 0-2 for C O'Connor, C Hazelwood for E Cashman, J Mannix for S Aherne

REFEREE: Ciaran O'Regan (Ballyhea)

RED FM HL DIVISION 2

Ballyhea 0-22

Kildorrery 0-20

Ballyhea held out to take the points at stake when they clashed with Kildorrery.

The opening half was closely contested with very little separating the teams. Ballyhea had some very good displays by Adam Barrett, Tiernan Hanley, Tom Hanley, Jamie Copps, Caelan Cox, Pa O'Callaghan, Eugene O'Leary and John Morrissey, while Michael Walsh, Shane Fitzgerald, James Keating, John Hunter, Jamie O'Gorman, James McEniry and Peter O'Brien were equally as effective for Kildorrery.

During the opening 18 minutes it was very much tit for tat with the game evenly poised at 0-1, 0-2, 0-4, 0-5, 0-6 and 0-7 apiece. As the half went on Ballyhea shaded matters with Pa O'Callaghan heavily involved at centre forward.

The home side created the games first goal scoring opportunity soon after when Dean Copps and John Morrissey were both denied by the Kildorrery keeper Ian Butler with the sliothar eventually going out for a '65' that Pa O'Callaghan converted.

O'Callaghan added another point from a free soon after as they moved two clear and it was a lead they were able to hold at the interval 0-11 to 0-9 – Peter O'Brien (2) Pa O'Callaghan and Eugene O'Leary getting the points in the closing moments.

On the changeover Ballyhea struck a purple patch during the early exchanges as they built up a commanding lead. Caelan Cox set up Eugene O'Leary for an early point.

Pa O'Callaghan followed with a free and when a good clearance by Tom Hanley set up Eugene O'Leary for another point in the 35th minute they moved 0-14 to 0-10 in front.

Further pressure saw them increase their advantage to eight points by the midway stage when Pa O'Callaghan (three) John Morrissey and Caelan Cox split the posts as they moved 0-20 to 0-12 in front and looked on course for a comfortable victory.

Kildorrery who struck a number of bad wides so far in this half quickly found their range with substitute Luke Keating making his presence felt in the full-forward line.

In the 48th minute a huge delivery by Ian Butler found Peter O'Brien who set up James McEniry for a well taken point. Luke Keating (two), James McEniry and Peter O'Brien followed with points that closed the margin to 0-20 to 0-17 as they final whistle approached and they could have got back on parity when James McEniry was denied by a fine save by the Ballyhea keeper Gearoid O'Shea.

In the closing moments Pa O'Callaghan (two), Peter O'Brien and Luke Keating swapped points. Kildorrery completed the scoring deep in stoppage time when Peter O'Brien pointed but it was not enough with Ballyhea holding on for a close, but deserved victory.

BALLYHEA: G O'Shea, N Crowley, A Barrett, M Crowley, A Horan, Tom Hanley, Tiernan Hanley, J Copps, Caelan Cox 0-2, M O'Sullivan 0-1, P O'Callaghan 0-11 (0-10f. 0-1 '65) C Hanley, D Copps, E O'Leary 0-4, J Morrissey 0-4 Sub: S O'Kelly for D Copps,

KILDORRERY: I Butler, C O'Baoil, M Walsh, D McNamara, S Fitzgerald 0-1, J Keating, W Fouhy, J Hunter 0-1, R Hurley, J O'Sullivan, J McEniry 0-2 J O'Gorman 0-`1, J O'Connor, P O'Brien 0-12 (0-9f), K Hurley Subs: L Keating 0-3 for K Hurley, T O'Sullivan for R Hurley, F Daly for W Fouhy.

REFEREE: Dave Twomey (Shanballymore)

RED FM HL DIVISION 2

Kilworth 4-18

Blarney 2-21

Kilworth continued their good showing in the league following their close but deserved win over Blarney in Kilworth.

The opening quarter was very close. Nathan Byrne and Eoin Carey had early points for the home side. Declan Hanlon pointed a Blarney free. Noel McNamara added a free for Kilworth who moved 0-3 to 0-1 ahead.

Good play by Brian Sheehan led to an Eoin Carey goal Blarney came back strong adding points by Ray Murphy, Peter Philpott, Cian Barrett and Declan Hanlon (free).

Leo Coffey edged Kilworth a goal clear 1-5 to 0-5. There was an exchange of points before Ray Murphy goaled for Blarney as they edged 1-8 to 1-6 clear.

Kilworth hit a purple patch and they had three goals by Noel McNamara, Leo Coffey and Luke Carey as they were five points clear at half-time 4-8 to 1-12.

On the restart Ray Murphy and Noel McNamara exchanged an early point. Good play by Brian Sheehan led to a Liam Whelan point 4-10 to 1-13. By the end of the 3rd quarter Kilworth led 4- 14 to 1-14.

Keith Costello had two points for Blarney with Alan McEvoy also pointing By the 53rd minute Kilworth were 4-14 to 1-19 clear. Alan McEvoy added another point. Declan Hanlon goaled from a penalty and followed with a point.

Late points by Jamie Sheehan and Liam Whelan ensured the win for Kilworth.

KILWORTH: K Walsh, M Gowen, E McGrath, A O'Hara, J Sheehan 0-1, D Twomey, M O'Callaghan, N Byrne 0-1, R Jordan, L Coffey 1-2, N McNamara 1-6 (0-4f), L Carey 1-1, B Sheehan 0-1, E Carey 1-3, L Whelan 0-3 Subs: M Sheehan for L Carey, B Tobin for M O'Callaghan, M McNamara for M Gowen

BLARNEY: E O'Neill, O Hegarty, D Walsh, M J Shine, C Power, P Philpott 0-1, M Cummins, P Crowley, A McEvoy 0-5, M O'Leary 0-1, S Mulcahy, D Hanlon 1-8 (0-6f, 1-0 pen), D McSweeney, R Murphy 1-2, C Barrett 0-2 Subs: S Crowley for M Cummins, K Costello 0-2 for R Murphy, W Crowley for M O'Leary

REFEREE: Pa O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers)

RED FM HL DIVISION 2

Éire Óg 2 -22

Milford 1- 17

Éire Óg were eight-point winners over Milford in Milford.

It was close for 45 minutes with the Mid Cork sides second goal by David Kirwan opening up a lead 2-14 to 0-13. Milford were quick to start having early points by Cillian O'Gorman and Brian Murphy.

Éire Óg forced level with points by Kevin Hallissey. Good play by Eoin O'Shea led to a lead point by Laurance Considine. Thomas Curran levelled at 0-3 each.

Anthony Watson with a very good point edged the home side ahead. In the 26th minute Ronan O'Toole goaled for Éire Óg and they led for the rest of the game. Both sides exchanged points with the winners 1-8 to 0-8 clear at half time.

Milford pointed a free on the resumption by Brian Murphy. Kevin Hallissey replied. Brian Murphy and Eoin O'Shea exchanged a point as Éire Óg led 1-10 to 0-10. By the 41st minute they held the goal lead 1- 11 to 0-11 and 1- 12 to 0-12.

In the last quarter Éire Óg did well. Substitutes Brian Hurley and David Kirwan did well adding a point each. David Kirwan goaled and the Muskerry side were 2-14 to 0-13 ahead. Milford battled very hard.

Points by Brian Murphy and Eoin Dillon cut the lead to two goals 2- 15 to 0-15. Two rapid points for Éire Óg by Jack Sheehan and Kevin Hallissey were followed by a Milford goal by Jamie O'Connor 2- 17 to 1-15.

Both sides exchanged late points but it was Éire Óg who held out for a win. Best for Éire Óg were Dylan Desmond, John Kelleher Darragh McCarthy, Eoin O'Shea Kevin Hallissey and Laurance Considine.

For Milford Eoin O'Gorman, Eoin Dillon Ciaran O'Sullivan Anthony Watson, Michael O'Flynn and Brian Murphy did well.

ÉIRE ÓG: D Desmond, S Mullins, D Kelleher, J Kelleher, D McCarthy, M Brady, D Dineen, E O'Shea 0-2, R O'Toole 1-0, D Coakley 0-1, K Hallissey 0- 9 (0-5f) L Considine 0-3, J Sheehan 0-3, E Kelleher, J Kelleher 0-1 Subs: D Kirwan 1-1 for D Dineen, B Hurley 0-1 for R O'Toole, K O'Riordan 0-1 for E Kelleher, K Coulter for E O'Shea

MILFORD: E O'Gorman, R O'Gorman, K O'Flynn, S O'Flynn, R Hannigan, E Dillon 0-6f. C O'Sullivan, M O'Flynn 0-1, P Watson 0-1, J O'Flynn 0-1, A Watson 0-1, C O'Gorman 0-1, T Curran 0-1, P O'Flynn, B Murphy 0-5 (0-4f) Subs: D Hannigan for R O'Gorman, J O'Connor 1-0 for P O'Flynn, P Kirwan for K O'Flynn

REFEREE: John Kenneally (Kanturk)

RED FM HL DIVISION 3

Ballygiblin 1-17

Tracton 0-17

Ballygiblin maintained their unbeaten run following their close win over Tracton in the league at Minane Bridge.

The game was played in glorious sunshine. Both sides had their moments. The winners were well on top in midfield where Joseph O'Sullivan and Darragh Flynn were outstanding.

Alan Kiely opened the scoring for the home side. Ballygiblin levelled through Joseph O'Sullivan. Darragh Flynn followed with a good point. Michael O'Sullivan levelled at 0-2 each.

Ballygiblin hit a purple patch. Shane Beston worked well for Darragh Flynn who was fouled and Joseph O'Sullivan pointed the free. O’Sullivan followed with another point.

In the 13th minute Ballygiblin had their goal when Colin English found Dean Barry who placed Seán O'Sullivan who made it 1-5 to 0-2. Further pressure saw the winners add a series of points.

Tracton finished the half well – David Byrne, Michael O'Sullivan (two) had points but the winners were ahead after 22 minutes by double scores 1-7 to 0-5.

In the last eight minutes Ballygiblin piled on the pressure and four more points in that period had them 1-11 to 0-5 clear. Tracton were reduced to 14 players. In injury time Ronan Walsh pointed a free 1- 11 to 0-6 at the break.

On the changeover it was Tracton who dominated. Ronan Walsh, David Byrne, Alan Kiely and Michael O'Sullivan were very impressive. By the 40th minute the lead was down to a goal 1-11 to 0-11.

Joseph O'Sullivan and Ronan Walsh swopped a point. Entering the final quarter Tracton trailed by a point 1-13 to 0-15. They were unable to get on terms. Joseph O'Sullivan landed two very good points restoring the goal lead 1-15 to 0-15.

Darragh Flynn pointed from a tight angle and Ballygiblin were fouir clear by the 55th minute. David Byrne pointed a free. In injury time Kieran Duggan restored the four point advantage.

Tracton tried very hard for a goal. They were repulsed by a strong Ballygiblin defence where goalie Christopher Noonan, Fionn Herlihy, Cian O'Brien and Lorcan Finn held firm. Deep in injury time Ronan Walsh completed the scoring with another free.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan, L Finn, F Herlihy, C O'Brien, B Coffey, C English, M Lewis, J O'Sullivan 0-10 (0-7f), D Flynn 0-4 (0-1f), S Beston, D Barry 0-1, D Sheehan A Donegan, S O'Sullivan 1-1, K Duggan 0-1 Subs: D Reidy-Price for A Donegan, S Doyle for J O'Sullivan (inj)

TRACTON: K Lyons, R Sinclair, T McGuinness, K Webb, D Kidney, G Webb, C McGuinness, R Walsh 0-6 (0-5f) D O'Flaherty, J Kingston 0-1, M O'Sullivan 0-5 (0-1f) D Byrne 0-3 (0-2f) A Kiely 0-2, K Corrigan, M Byrne Sub: J Forde for C McGuinness

REFEREE: Patrick O'Mahony (Inniscarra)