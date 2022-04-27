County SHL: Kanturk and Charleville share the spoils in Division 1 thriller

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 1

Kanturk 0-20

Charleville 1-17

Kanturk and Charleville played out a thrilling game at Charleville on Sunday.

The home side started well and early points by Jack Doyle (three) gave them an early lead. Kanturk opened with a good point by Ian Walsh. Conor Buckley and Jack Doyle added a point each. Lorcan O'Neill and Darren Browne replied for Kanturk.

Lorcan O'Neill did well in midfield and placed Ian Walsh for another point 0- 6 to 0-4. The home side had their goal after Andrew Cagney's effort came back off the post to Kieran Cagney who goaled 1-6 to 0-4.

Lorcan McLoughlan pointed a free in the 17th minute. Charleville with a sideline cut by Jack Doyle found Andrew Cagney who pointed edging his side double scores ahead 1-7 to 0-5.

Good play by Jack Barry saw Conor Buckley point. Liam O'Keeffe kept Kanturk in touch with a very good point. Alan Dennehy pointed a long range free for the home side.

Ryan Walsh replied from the half back line for the visitors. Walsh followed with another point after good play by Conor Sheahan. Rory Sheahan with an injury time point left just a goal between them at the break 1-9 to 0-9.

Kanturk improved in the second half. They forced level on four occasions in the last 10 minutes. Lorcan McLoughlan and Ryan Walsh had early points with Finbarr Cagney replying for Charleville.

Good play by Lorcan O'Neill saw Aidan Walsh have a very good point that levelled for the first time 1-10 to 0-13. Charleville had three points on the trot that opened up a goal lead 1-14 to 0-14.

Points by Lorcan McLoughlan (two) and Lorcan O'Neill had them level 1-15 to 0-18. McLoughlan edged Kanturk ahead with Darren Casey working well for Gavin Kelleher who levelled.

In the dying moments Liam O'Keeffe edged the Duhallow side ahead. Deep in injury time impressive Jack Doyle levelled from a free. Both sides shared the spoils.

KANTURK: D Duane, J McLoughlan, R Walsh 0-3, C Mullane, C Sheahan, D Browne 0-1, J Browne 0-1, O O'Connor, L O'Neill 0-3, A Walsh 0-2, L McLoughlan 0-5 (0-3f), I Walsh 0-2, G Keenehan, L O'Keeffe 0-2, R Sheahan 0-1 Subs: D O'Donoghue for I Walsh, B Healy for R Sheahan (inj) C Clernon for C Sheahan.

CHARLEVILLE: C Reynolds, J Kilcommons, J Meade, O O'Connell, S Gleeson,. A Dennehy 0-2f. F Cagney 0-2, D Casey, J Barry 0-2, G Kelleher 0-1, C Buckley 0-2, J Doyle 0-7 (0-4f, K Cagney 1-0, A Cagney 0-1, T Hawe Subs: J Callaghan for K Cagney, M Kavanagh for J Barry,

REFEREE: Ciaran O'Regan (Ballyhea)

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 1

Newtownshandrum 2-26

Newcestown 0-14

Newtownshandrum with an impressive performance emerged easy winners over Newcestown on Sunday.

From the start the winners dominated in key sectors. Their midfielders were very prominent and their half forwards in regular supply took some good scores.

They were level 0-1 and 0-2 each before Newtown with a series of points by Mattie Ryan, Jack Twomey, Jamie Coughlan (two), Conor Twomey (two) and Padraigh Noonan opened up a lead 0-9 to 0-3.

Further pressure saw Jamie Coughlan and Jack Twomey stretch the lead 0-11 to 0-3. Edmund Kenneally and Conor O'Neill replied for the Carbery side. By half time Newtown were 0-13 to 0-6 ahead.

On the changeover Johnny Geary added a point with Newcestown replying. Sean Griffin with two points opened up a double scores lead 0- 16 to 0-8.

Jamie Coughlan and Gearóid O Donovan swopped a point. Newtown had their first goal in the 50th minute when Johnny Geary worked well for Padraigh Noonan who made it 1-21 to 0-12.

In the final 10 minutes Newtownshandrum added a further 1-5 while Newcestown had just two points in this period. Newtown's second goal came from Jamie Coughlan after a good solo run. In the end Newtown were victors by an 18 point margin.

On this display they will be hard to beat in the upcoming County SHC even though they are in a very tough group.

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: E Moloney, C Bowles, P O'Sullivan, K Coughlan, J Herlihy, C Twomey 0-1, D Hawe, M Ryan 0-5, P Noonan 1-1, J Lane, S Griffin 0-2, C Griffin 0-3, J Coughlan 1- 8 (0-5f) J Twomey 0-4, R Troy Subs: J Geary 0-1 for R Troy (inj) M Thompson for J Herlihy (inj) J O'Mahony for M Thompson (blood) M Thompson for J O'Mahony, J O'Mahony for J Geary, J Reidy for J Twomey, B Pulis for P O'Sullivan

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson, M McSweeney, C Twomey, S O'Sullivan, M Courtney, E Collins, F Keane, N Murray 0-2, O Walsh, G O'Donovan 0-2, E Kenneally 0-7 (0-4f), P Collins, S O'Donovan 0-1, J Meade 0-1, C O'Neill 0-1 Subs: M Kenneally for N Murray, D Buttimer for O Walsh, C Clarke for C O'Neill

REFEREE: Dave Copps (Ballyhea)

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 3

Ballygiblin 0-13

Glen Rovers 0-13

Ballygiblin and Glen Rovers had to settle for a share of the spoils on Sunday.

In a keenly contested encounter very little separated the teams. The opening stages saw the sides level to 0-1, 0-2 and 0-3 each by the 13th minute when Lee Quilligan (two), Evan O'Connell, Dean Barry, Colin English and Ryan Donegan had points for their respective sides.

Glen Rovers edged in front when Andy Evans pointed from long range and they moved two clear when David Busteed picked up possession from the resultant puck-out and he set up Cathal O'Brien who pointed.

Ballygiblin upped their efforts from here with Colin English making inroads at centre forward. Shane Beston picked up possession on the '40' and soloed through to score a fine point.

In the 24th minute Seán O'Sullivan scored a great point from out near the sideline after receiving a good pass from Colin English. In the closing moments they were tied for the fifth time at 0-6 each before Ballygiblin edged in front in injury time when Ryan Donegan pointed a '65' as they held a slender 0-7 to 0-6 lead at the break.

On the changeover Ballygiblin shaded matters during most of the third quarter it was reflected on the scoreboard when Colin English (two), George Pendle (two) and Dean Barry reeled off points that surged them 0-12 to 0-9 ahead as the game entered the last quarter.

Glen Rovers staged a good fightback for the rest of the game with Donagh Coughlan, Cian Martin, Glen Kennefick, Conor O'Sullivan, Lee Quilligan and Evan O'Connell very much to the fore.

Evan O'Connell had a point from a free and general play before substitute Ryan Long levelled matters at 0-12 each with four minutes of normal time remaining.

In a close finish Ballygiblin moved ahead when Dillon Sheehan pointed from a difficult angle. However, they were unable to maintain their advantage with Evan O'Connell getting the equalising score just before the full time whistle as both teams had to settle for a share of the spoils.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan, L Finn, F Herlihy, C O'Brien, J Mullins, B Coffey, M Lewis, R Donegan 0-3 (0-2f.0-1 '65) S Doyle, S Beston 0-1, C English 0-3, D Sheehan 0-1, D Barry 0-2, S O'Sullivan 0-1, A Donegan Subs: K Roche for A Donegan, G Pendle 0-2f. for S Doyle, J Lewis for C O'Brien (inj)

GLEN ROVERS: C Long, C Horgan, K McCarthy/Cody, E Varian, C Martin, D Coughlan, G Mulcahy, G Kennefick, C O'Sullivan, A Evans, 0-1, L Quilligan 0-2, E O'Connell 0-8 (0-5f), J Corkery, C O'Brien 0-1, D Busteed Subs: S Horgan for G Mulcahy (inj) D Tynan for C O'Brien, S Busteed for J Corkery, R Long 0-1 for D Busteed

REFEREE: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)