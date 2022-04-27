Cork

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

County SHL: Kanturk and Charleville share the spoils in Division 1 thriller

Action continued across the county leagues last weekend Photo by Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile Expand

Close

Action continued across the county leagues last weekend Photo by Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

Action continued across the county leagues last weekend Photo by Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

Action continued across the county leagues last weekend Photo by Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

corkman

Pat

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 1

Kanturk 0-20

Privacy