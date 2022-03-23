County SFL: Mahoney last ditch point earns Knocknagree away win at Na Piarsaigh

COUNTY SFL DIVISION 2

Knocknagree 0-13

Na Piarsaigh 1-9

Visitors Knocknagree finished strongly to overcome Na Piarsaigh in a hard fought Credit Union County FL Division 2 tie.

Trailing by two points entering injury time, it was character testing time for Knocknagree and to their credit, their response was defiant and efficient to register telling points from Denis O'Connor, Matthew Dilworth and a match-winner from Michael Mahoney to collect a single point victory.

Earlier in the contest ebbed and flowed with the lead changing hands either side of the interval. Come the latter stages, Na Piarsaigh looked well positioned but the Knocknagree response was persuasive and the late burst yielded a narrow win.

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; K Daly, D O'Mahony, G O'Connor; D Cooper, K Buckley, M Mahoney 0-2; D Moynihan, M Doyle 0-1`; J Dennehy 0-1, M Dilworth 0-6, C White; D O'Connor 0-2, J F Daly 0-1, T O'Connor

COUNTY SFL DIVISION 2

Nemo Rangers 3-7

Ballydesmond 1-8

Ballydesmond faltered to Nemo Rangers in a closely contested Credit Union County FL Division 2 at Nora Herlihy Memorial Park. From a low scoring second half, a trademark Nemo flourish yielded an all important goal in the 54th minute to put daylight between the sides.

Nemo's hopes were boosted with a pair of goals in the opening half, but at times, Ballydesmond exuded confidence with Donncha O'Connor, John O'Keeffe and Richard Flynn on target to reduce the arrears 2-6 to 0-8 at the interval. With both defences tightening up, scores were in short supply on the turnover, Ballydesmond's cause helped by a Niall Fleming goal.

That proved Ballydesmond's only contribution during the second spell as Nemo eventually broke through the opposing cover for a goal to seal the deal.

BALLYDESMOND: D Ring; Denis Kelly, Donal Kelly, C Lenihan; Donal O'Connor, N O'Connor, K O'Connell; Donncha O'Connor 0-5, J O'Keeffe; R Flynn 0-1, S O'Connor, J O'Leary; N Fleming 1-1, W O'Connor, P Breen. Subs. G Healy, L Murphy, C Dunlea, B O'Leary, S Murphy

COUNTY SFL DIVISION 2

Kanturk 1-14

Dromtarriffe 0-5

Kanturk fashioned a comprehensive victory over a disappointing Dromtarriffe in this Credit Union County FL Division 2 encounter.

From an early stage, Kanturk were on song, performing at a high intensity, they held the visitors scoreless in the opening half. The tone of the game was established from the outset, Kanturk ever so eager right throughout the park with John Browne, Mark Healy, Aidan and Ryan Walsh strong down the spine.

And the Kanturk attack weren’t found wanting, Gavin Kenehen netting a goal for a strong 1-8 to 0-0 position at half-time. Dromtarriffe perked up for the restart, far more urgency in their game with Evan Murphy, Tomás Howard and Stephen Kyne on target with points.

Those scores raised Dromtarriffe’s hopes but Kanturk always looked capable of stepping up a gear confirmed on outscoring their opponents, the outcome earns Kanturk a second consecutive win in the campaign.

KANTURK: J Fullerton; J McLoughlin, J Browne, D O’Connor; L O'Neill M Healy, D Browne 0-1; A Walsh, R Walsh 0-1; J Fitzpatrick 0-1, L McLoughlin, B Healy; K Holland 0-4, J Casey 0-1, G Kenehen 1-6 Subs: R Cashman, A Murphy, C Mullane

DROMTARRIFFE: D Mann; R Daly, M O’Brien, B O’Keeffe; B Murphy, S Howard, M Dennehy; A Buckley, T Howard 0-1; D O’Donoughue, E Murphy 0-3, J Murphy; K O’Sullivan, S Collins, J Kelleher Subs: A Daly, S O’Sullivan, S Kyne 0-1, A Downey, D Murphy

REFEREE: D Hickey (Millstreet)

COUNTY SFL DIVISION 2

Rockchapel 5-8

Bantry Blues 2-14

Rockchapel edged a high scoring epic to claim a three point victory over Bantry Blues in the Credit Union County FL Division 2.

With both sides committed to attack, it made for an engaging battle, Rockchapel’s slick passing unlocked the visiting defence that yielded a five goal tally.

For much of the opening half, Rockchapel were tuned into the game, availing of the strong input of Brian Carroll, Kevin Collins, Jack Curtin, William Murphy and Mikey McAulliffe.

Goals from John Walsh, Curtin and the McAulliffe’s confirmed Rockchapel’s sharpness, Bantry reacting with a pair of goals but fall adrift 4-5 to 2-5 at the interval. No surprise, both sides successfully on shoring up their respective defences.

Former county player Ruairí Deane attempted to inspire Bantry, but Rockchapel grabbed a fifth goal from Mikey McAulliffe to confirm a first win in the campaign.

ROCKCHAPEL: M Geaney; B Carroll, S Curtin, N O’Callaghan; P Curtin, M O’Keeffe, K Collins; C Kepple, J Curtin 1-2; W Murphy 0-1, M McAulliffe 2-2, N Lenihan 0-2; J Walsh 1-0, J McAulliffe 1-0, E Collins Subs: S Geaney, J O’Sullivan.

COUNTY SFL DIVISION 2

Dohenys 1-12

Newmarket 1-10

A brave Newmarket effort came up short to Dohenys in a lively Credit Union County FL Division 2 in Dunmanway.

Early in the second half, Dohenys were controlling matters with a masterful display of attacking football, the shell-shocked visitors trailed by ten points 1-10 to 0-3.

Credit Newmarket for mounting a spirited comeback, the highlight came from a Barry O'Connor goal to trim the arrears to just two points. However, Doheny's quelled Newmarket's intentions and performed solidly during the latter stages to ensure a two point win.

NEWMARKET: J O'Keeffe; P Browne, A Ryan, G Forde; D Norton, T J Brosnan, K O'Sullivan; E Allen, C O'Sullivan, B O'Connor; R O'Keeffe, C O'Keeffe, D Cottrell Subs: S Murphy, P O'Sullivan, N O'Connor, T Ryan