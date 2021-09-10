County SAHC previews: Kanturk look to maintain dominance over Bandon

COUNTY SAHC

Kanturk v Bandon

Saturday, September 11

Coachford 3pm

The experienced Frank Flannery succeeds Ronan Curran as Kanturk coach, that’s sure to generate a positive response in the Duhallow capital. There is plenty of optimism in the Kanturk camp though disappointment on falling at the semi final hurdle last season to eventual champions Charleville.

Of course, Kanturk hit a roll in 2017 and into 2018, collecting county, Munster and All-Ireland accolades, beating Kilkenny outfit Ballyraggett in a classic showdown at Croke Park.

From the past season, Kanturk were riding high in the group stages of the SAHC and an unbeaten run earned victories over Cloyne, Newcestown and Killeagh. They then got past Bandon to set up an appealing semi-final showdown against Charleville.

No shortage of drama and controversy as Lorcán McLoughlin picked up a red card before half time yet Charleville were put to the pin of their collar by a 14-man Kanturk. When it mattered, Charleville grabbed two late goals to decide the outcome and take a key stepping stone towards ultimate glory.

En route, a strong first half paved the way for Kanturk to advance to the semi-final on overcoming Bandon with goals from Liam O’Keeffe and Aidan Walsh deciding the outcome. The West Cork outfit owed much to ‘keeper Pat Prendergast for inspiration with Ronan Crowley and Adam Murphy also prominent.

However there was more shape to Kanturk endeavours though they will be without McLoughlin and the great Anthony Nash who has switched allegiance to Limerick’s South Liberties though former minor Grantis Bucinskas holds a steady pair of hands and is expected to line out between the posts.

Though Bandon won’t be broken down too easily, Kanturk are well organised, their blend of youth and experience carries potential that’s capable of jumping the initial hurdle.

Verdict: Kanturk

Ballyhea v Bride Rovers

Sunday, September

Castletownroche 2pm

Sunday afternoon, Ballyhea kick off another season as a senior hurling club with Bride rovers the opponents in Castletownroche.

Ballyhea struggled in the Premier division last time round losing their three group matches along the way.

The Avondhu side would ultimately see their place at the top table come to an end in mid-September when losing their relegation playoff game to Bishopstown by 0-18 to 0-10.

For their part, Bride Rovers worked their through a tough group in 2020 that contained Fr O’Neills, Ballymartle and Kilworth however but saw their challenge end at the quarter final stage to an impressive Newcestown.

Rovers come into this season looking to make it back to the top flight as soon as possible however no one at the club will be under any illusions that 2021 will be another major challenge.

As is more often the case Ballyhea will be keen to get their scoring machine, Pa O’Callaghan, off to a flier this year but all in black and white will know that if the club are to do anything significant in 2021 they will need to get more than one man on the scoring trail.

This group also contains Mallow and Ballymartle so there will be little doubting that all points earned will be hard earned.

Both of these sides will see this opener as a good opportunity to get back to winning championship ways. Ballyhea are top seeds this season with Bride Rovers second in the group pecking order – so expect this one to go all the way with little or nothing between the sides come the referee’s full time whistle.

Mallow v Ballymartle

Sunday, September 12

Blarney 2pm

Mallow and Ballymartle will square up in Round 1 of the SAHC this Sunday afternoon with both sides eager to get their 2021 campaign off to the best possible start.

In 2020 Ballymartle failed to make their way from the group stages of the same competition with Fr O’Neills and Bride Rovers taking the two spots.

For the North Cork men, last season was particularly difficult as they failed to make it out of a group containing Charleville, Bandon and Fermoy when early signs had shown the boys in red were well capable of making it through.

Mallow have been perennial favourites to make it to the top table of Cork club hurling but as of now that achievement has remained illusive. 2021 will be another tough season for a Mallow side that will need to get back to basics and concentrate on one game at a time and let everything else take care of itself.

These sides are seeded three and four in the group containing Ballyhea and Bride Rovers and while the sides may well be ranked in a particular order there is no doubting that there is going to be little or nothing between these sides throughout this campaign – but that said, the sides that wins the first game could easily qualify for the quarter finals – plenty on offer then for both Mallow and Ballymartle this weekend in Blarney.



Fermoy v Blarney

Saturday, September 11

Riverstown 2pm

One of the biggest games of the weekend from a local standpoint is the clash between Blarney and Fermoy in the SAHC.

This one, scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Riverstown sees a Fermoy side that failed to make it out of their group in the 2020 round robin stage of the same competition.

Fermoy will be looking to get their senior hurling side off to the best possible start after the club’s footballer, most of which are dual players, failed to win their opener last weekend against another north Cork side, Mallow.

Blarney are the opponents for Fermoy this time round and the Muskerry men will be no pushovers after romping through the PIHC last year, seeing off Castlelyons in the final, to secure progression to senior hurling for the first time.

Both sides have a host of local stars in their ranks however Blarney will bring Cork inter-county stalwarts Mark Coleman and Shane Barrett to this particular party which will be a big problem for a Fermoy team looking to bring some cheer to their devoted fans.

This group also contains Kanturk and Bandon (who are the two seeds in the group) so a win for either Blarney or Fermoy in round 1 will put them in good stead to progress from what is another very difficult group to call.