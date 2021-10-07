County SAHC previews: All to play for between Kanturk and Fermoy

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY SAHC

Kanturk v Fermoy

Sunday, October 10

Buttevant 2pm

Kanturk delivered a strong statement of intent to turn over Bandon in their opener, a competent all round display where the Duhallow emerged a much more organised force and ruthless when required to stave off the best intentions of gritty opponents.

Importantly Alan Walsh’s goal confirmed the destination of the spoil in favour of Kanturk, fronted by Lorcán McLoughlin, Darrwen Browne and the Walshs.

Meanwhile, a draw emerged an equitable outcome when Kanturk and Blarney failed to be separated. Despite a goal from Colin Walsh early in the second half, the pair matched each other for most of the hour and few could argue with the outcome.

After losing to Blarney, Fermoy secured a vital win over Bandon, the outcome revived their interest. Key for Fermoy, the accuracy of Jake Carr from placed balls emerged one of the highlights, well supported by Martin Brennan and team captain Brian O’Sullivan.

There is an awful lot at stake here, Kanturk are better placed in the table with three points. At least Fermoy appear safe from relegation, a win will earn a quarter final position and with little to lose and lots to gain, expect a keen battle though Kanturk are fancied.

Verdict: Kanturk

Blarney v Bandon

Sunday, October 10

Inniscarra 2pm

Bandon are out of contention, but face relegation prospects should they fail here. Crucially, the West Cork side were unable to cope with the relentless power unleashed by both Kanturk and Fermoy.

Blarney as the reigning Premier IHC winners quickly adjusted to life in the higher ranks, driving past Fermoy with midfielders Mark Coleman and Denis McSweeney impressing as Shane Barrett, Pádraig Power and Declan Hanlon created an impression in attack.

Next time out, Kanturk provided sterner opposition and a late equalising point from Power forced stalemate , given the close circumstances, a draw emerged a fair result and acceptable to Blarney.

Expect Bandon to fight right to the end to fight relegation yet Blarney possess the confidence to get over the line.

Verdict: Blarney

Ballyhea v Ballymartle

Sunday, October 10

Banteer 4pm

Ballyhea are in real bother, no win recorded and a hefty negative scoring difference makes this a must win if they are to avoid relegation fears.

Simply they had no answers posed by Bride Rovers with the North Cork side relying on points to Luke Crowley, Maurice O'Sullivan and John Morrissey. An improved showing yet another defeat to Mallow after a host of missed chances leaves Ballyhea bottom of the table.

For Ballymartle, they are going great guns, Darren McCarthy, Luke O’Callaghan, and Shane Cummins will look to repeat their goal-scoring exploits after a big win over Mallow.

However, Ballymartle hit a reality check against Bride Rovers, losing a point to a game held up by 45 minutes owing to an injury and the Ballymartle operated the second half with 14 players.

The formbook suggests Ballymartle are capable of returning to winning ways yet one suspects a fighting reaction from Ballyhea.

Verdict: Ballymartle

Bride Rovers v Mallow

Sunday, October 10

Castletownroche 4pm

As a statement of intent, top of the table Bride Rovers delivered big time with an unexpected 16-point victory over Ballyhea.

With Brian Roche a steadying influence at centre-back, they dominated from start to finish and impressed in their use of the ball, working it through the lines to create space and time for a widespread of players to keep the scoreboard ticking along.

Not as convincing in game two, but the Rathcormac men held off Ballymartle to collect the two points. For Mallow an uncomfortable outing against Ballymartle only to recover against Ballyhea, their unwillingness to go down twice in a row proved an incentive.

The all North Cork clash came down to small margins, Mallow thankful to main talisman Aaron Sheehan and the heroics of ‘keeper Podge Buckley that included the saving of a penalty.

Mallow will be encouraged by their determined manner and if more of the same follows here, a much needed follow up victory may materialise.

Verdict: Mallow