County SAFC previews: Kiskeam need win to keep County Senior A hopes alive

Mallow's Eoghan Barry goes down fom a challenge by Fermoy's Kieran Morrison their Bons Secours Senior A Football Championship clash in Castletownroche Photo by Eric Barry Expand

Mallow's Eoghan Barry goes down fom a challenge by Fermoy's Kieran Morrison their Bons Secours Senior A Football Championship clash in Castletownroche Photo by Eric Barry

John Tarrant & Diarmuid Sheehan

Beal Ath an Ghaorthaidh v Bandon

Saturday, September 25

Kilmurry 4pm

