County SAFC previews: Kiskeam need win to keep County Senior A hopes alive

Beal Ath an Ghaorthaidh v Bandon

Saturday, September 25

Kilmurry 4pm

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh stormed past Dohenys to get their campaign off to the best possible start where the difference in physicality was clearly evident.

Once Conchúr Ó Loingsigh pounced for an early goal, the Gaeltacht side established a clear superiority with Eanna Ó Duinnín, Matt Ó Riordáin, Aindrias Ó Coinceannain and Ben Searten impressing.

Bandon required a late equalising goal from Michael Cahalane goal to share the spoils with O’Donovan Rossa.

Trailing by five points at the interval, a storming comeback saw Bandon avail of terrific work from Mattie McNamara and Barry Collins to earn a productive return.

That outcome will give Bandon heart yet they will be tested by the Gaeltacht hopefuls.

Verdict: Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh

Kiskeam v St Michael’s

Saturday, September 25

Coachford 5.30pm

Expect a response from Kiskeam in the aftermath of a poor performance to Knocknagree where the men in black laboured in too many departments. Injuries and suspension decimated the Kiskeam line up with key men Seán Meehan and Daniel Fitzgerald failing to last the hour.

It took Kiskeam all of 21 minutes to register their opening score and that will hardly suffice against St Michaels.

The city side lost out in three successive County Premier IFC finals before faring poorly in last year’s quarter-final on a defeat to eventual champions Éire Óg.

In their opener to this campaign, St. Michael’s operated at a different wavelength to Bishopstown with goals netted by Eoghan Buckley and Dan Lenihan.

On this performance, St. Michael’s are favourites, Kiskeam with the return of David Scannell and Tom O’Sullivan will need every ounce of motivation to succeed, that may well surface in a must win contest.

Verdict: Kiskeam

Knocknagree v Bishopstown

Sunday, September 26

Carrigadrohid 2pm

Business as usual for Knocknagree on picking up from their County Premier IFC triumph to easily dispose of Kiskeam in their debut outing at senior ranks. Expectations of a close encounter had been anticipated to a contest labelled as Duhallow bragging rights but on that occasion, Knocknagree possessed far better teamwork and scoring ability.

At the back, Andrew Sheehan, Daniel O’Mahony, Michael Doyle and Michael Mahoney presided with authority with David O’Connor availing of assistance from Donough Moynihan in the centre.

And up front, the attacking flair of Eoghan McSweeney impressed.

Bishopstown lost their top-tier status for 2021, a position, they had cherished since 1975 after going down to Ilen Rovers in a play-off. Former Cork ‘keeper Ken O’Halloran remains involved and they will look for support to full forward Rory Cahill for scores though Knocknagree look a balanced outfit and can maintain a winning run.

Verdict: Knocknagree

Bantry Blues v Fermoy

Sunday, September 26

Ovens 1.30pm

Both Bantry Blues and Fermoy lost their opening fixtures to Clyda and Mallow respectively.

Neither side will feel they showed their best during those opening gambits and both clubs will be intent on getting back into the mix with a win this weekend.

For Fermoy, keeper Liam Coleman had a big role in their opener and will likely feature again this time round. The ever present Pádraig de Róiste is sure to be the talisman again for the Avondhu side with Alan O’Connor, Ben Twomey, Kieran Morrisson and Ruairi O’Hagan (who came off the bench last time round to great effect) all going to be key to their chances.

For Bantry, Ruairi Deane should have played a big part here but saw red shortly after coming in the last day. Arthur Coakley, Tadhg Downey, Stephen Coughlan and Sean O’Leary are all likely to feature in what is sure to be the biggest game of the season for both sides.

A win for either really does put them back in with a serious chance of progression – a loss will be fatal for this season’s championship ambitions – a loss this weekend also means you are likely one step away from a relegation playoff – and no one wants that.

Fermoy really do have what it takes to win this one – and with a chance to take on Clyda on the last day for one of the top two places in the group there is little doubting here that Fermoy will be up for this one.

Mallow v Clyda Rovers

Sunday, September 26

Glantane 2pm

Clyda Rovers and Mallow will lock horns in the SAFC Round 2 this Sunday with Glantane the host venue for what is likely to be a well-contested and spicy affair.

These near neighbours have been circling each other for years, first at Premier Intermediate and now at senior with little or nothing to choose between them in the more recent outings.

Both Mallow and Clyda come into this game after securing wins in their opening ties which puts both sides in pole position to qualify for the knockout stages – that potential will become a reality for whichever side manages to eke out a win this weekend.

Mallow’s win over Fermoy in Round 1 showed plenty on the potential stakes however the men in red and yellow would be keen to show that they have plenty more in the tank at this grade.

When Mallow saw off Fermoy in their opener I mistakenly gave the credit for much of that win to the wrong Sheehan. Heading into this one the same mistake won’t be made.

Kevin Sheehan was superb against Fermoy and will likely be one of the most influential players again this weekend.

Cork Under 20 star Sean McDonnell, Cork senior man Mattie Taylor, Shane Merrit (centre-back), Ryan Harkin (centre-forward) and a host of other impressive players such as Kieran O’Sullivan and Jack Dillon will look to secure Mallow’s spot outside the group – all capable of influencing at this level.

For Clyda, their five-point win over Bantry set them off and running after many had predicted the Avondhu side’s demise. The lack of Conor Corbett from the starting line-up (injury) is of course a blow to the Mourneabbey but with talent like Eoin Walsh, Paudie Kissane,

And Cian O’Sullivan on the pitch don’t right this side off from booking their spot at the business end of the competition this weekend.

Little or nothing to suggest that this game won’t deliver. Young sides with that necessary dash of experience going toe to toe. These players will all know each other very well – this one has all the ingredients.