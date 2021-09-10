County PSHC previews: Charleville hoping to make it a year to remember while Newtown can deliver

COUNTY PSHC

St Finbarr’s v Charleville

Saturday, September 11

Mallow 3pm

For the last decade or more all eyes have been on Charleville as they have progressed through the hurling grades in Cork.

From Junior county champions, back in 2011, to the newest boys at the Premier Senior of 2021, Charleville have been a club on the rise and there is barely a side in the county that hasn’t felt their wrath.

This Saturday, at the home of their neighbours Mallow, Charleville start life at the premier grade of hurling for the first time after blasting their way through the Senior A grade at the first time of asking last time round.

With the big promotion comes big opposition so it is no surprise that Charleville will have to take on the might of St Finbarr’s this weekend in Carrigoon.

A quick look at the seeding table shows that these two sides are ranked three and four in their group pre-competition – not surprising considering the other two protagonists are top flight regulars, Blackrock and Erins Own.

Plenty to suggest that neither side will take this game for granted and that both sides are well capable of taking out the other. For Charleville, avoiding defeat will be a serious step forward into the world of top tier hurling – and with the likes of Darragh Fitzgibbon and Danny O’Flynn in their ranks few would back against the men in red and white making 2021 another year to remember.

Newtownshandrum v Bishopstown

Sunday, September 12

Fermoy 2pm

Newtownshandrum start another quest for senior hurling glory with a tough assignment in Fermoy this Saturday afternoon.

Bishopstown provide the opposition this time and while geographically the two are almost a county apart the sides are familiar with each other as they also squared up in the same group in 2020.

Last season Newtown won the opening day encounter by three points however no one in the North Cork club will be taking anything for granted this season as “The Village” will be looking to get their season off to the best possible start.

Despite showing promise, neither side were able to extricate themselves from the group last season so both will be keen to show their wares, not only against each other this weekend but also against Douglas and Glen Rovers, the two favoured sides in this year’s competition.

Newtown will look to players of the quality of Tim O’Mahony for inspiration this season as they continue to cement their position as one of the top sides in the county.

For Bishopstown, Shane O’Neill and Pa Cronin should provide a stiff test for a side hungry for success.

Hard to call an outcome here but few would suggest that Newtownshandrum don’t have what it takes to not only win here, but also get out of a group that holds many major obstacles – but an equal number of opportunities also exist.