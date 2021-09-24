County PSFC previews: Castle should edge Éire Óg

St Finbarrs Brian Hayes is tackled by Ballincollig's Marc Oldham in the Bon Secours Premier Senior Football Championship at Páirc Uí Rinn Photo by George Hatchell

Éire Óg v Castlehaven

Saturday, September 25

Enniskeane 2pm

Championship babes Éire Óg announced their arrival on the scene on defeating 2016 winners Carbery Rangers with key scores from Daniel Goulding, Ronan O’Toole, Colm O’Callaghan and a goal by Dylan Foley. Given their rise in prominence, the Ovens side are well equipped to create an impression in a competitive grouping featuring three West Cork teams.

Having lost the 2020 Co Final six days previously to Nemo Rangers, Castlehaven showed no ill effects on bettering Newcestown. A good start laid the foundation for victory with early goals fron Cathal Maguire and Conor Cahalane.

With Mark Collins alongside the Hurley and Cahalane brothers on board, Castlehaven possess both quality and experience to shade this intriguing contest.

Verdict: Castlehaven

Ballincollig v Clonakilty

Saturday, September 25

Newcestown 5.30pm

A remarkable opening round tussle for Ballincollig saw them incurring a single point defeat to St Finbarrs. Early in the second half, an out of sorts Ballincollig trailed by 13 points but in a remarkable transformation, the Mid Cork side erased the arrears only for the ‘Barrs land a late winner.

Key to Ballincollig rising from their slumber were Cian Dorgan and Darren Murphy in addition to substitutes Peter O’Neill and former county player Patrick Kelly.

Clonakilty impressed on a clearcut victory over Ilen Rovers with Kerry native Darragh Ó Sé bagging a 2-5 tally to a side that also feature the White brothers, Thomas Clancy and Maurice Shanley.

Another close offering predicted yet Ballincollig can take encouragement from their revival in a must win game.

Verdict: Ballincollig