County PIFC previews: Naomh Abán well placed to stay unbeaten

Naomh Abán v St Nicks

Friday, September 24

Ovens 7.30pm

A perfect start to the campaign for Naomh Abán on putting together a storming finish and a late Daniel Ó Ceallaigh goal helped overcome Macroom in the Mid Cork derby.

Not even the concession of two converted penalties impacted on the Gaeltacht outfit where the impressive Mikey Ó Duinnín, Conor Ó Croídáin and O’Ceallaigh landed excellent scores for Naomh Abán.

S. Nicks were a major disappointment against Kanturk, having operated in Senior ranks up to 2019, they have slipped back two grades and only a major improvement from a young side will stave off further relegation woes after scoring just 0-3 in the initial outing.

On paper, Naomh Abán look well equipped to get another pair of points and a ticket to the knockout phase.

Verdict: Naomh Abán

Newmarket v Na Piarsaigh

Saturday, September 25

Mourneabbey 4pm

It’s a repeat clash from 2020 where a sharper Newmarket surfaced, at times, Na Piarsaigh toiled bravely with honest and committed effort yet poor defending led to the concession of two goals at a crucial junction during the second half.

From this campaign, fortunes have fluctuated to date, a decent Newmarket showing was dampened on a drew with Aghada. When required, Newmarket stood to the challenge, driven on by Mikey Browne, Gavin Forde and Michael Cottrell with Conor O’Keeffe a constant menace in attack.

Na Piarsaigh incurred a five point defeat to Castletownbere, though never leading but encouraged by Cork panellist Shane Forde, they battled valiantly to reduce the deficit to one point after they netted a late goal which set up a dramatic finale only for the Beara side to pull away.

Long serving Tony O’Keeffe adds to Newmarket injury woes yet they look good enough to succeed.

Verdict: Newmarket

Rockchapel v Cill na Martra

Saturday, September 25

Millstreet 4pm

A dream start for debutants Rockchapel by overcoming St Vincents, trailing by three points at the interval, the Rock’ took on the challenge with commendable determination, their more potent forward unit proved a major difference.

Having enjoyed county IFC success a few weeks earlier, Rockchapel appeared energised by their triumph over Mitchelstown to land the accolades. Key to the win against Vincent’s saw Eamon O’Callaghan, Pat Curtin, Seamus Hickey and Conor Keppel exert a major influence on the proceedings, their attacking flair yielded goals from Kevin Collins and Jimmy McAulliffe.

Again, Cill na Martra are amongst the leading fancies for outright success, they looked far better than Nemo Rangers first time out with opening half goals from Dan and Shane Ó Duinnín laying the groundwork for victory.

Long time servants Noel O’Leary and Mike Desmond will settle the ship in central positions, given the competitive nature of both sides, it makes for a great game though Cill na Martra may avail of their experience in the grade to shade matters.

Verdict: Cill na Martra

Kanturk v Macroom

Saturday, September 25

Cullen 5.30pm

It’s fair to say Kanturk have become somewhat of a bogey for their opponents, last season at the same venue, Macroom were left to reflect ruefully on the outcome, counting the cost of wayward shooting.

Given a contest of swaying fortunes, neither side would had quibbled with a draw but Kanturk weren’t willing to accept the outcome, digging out a winning point from Alan Walsh deep into injury time.

Kanturk enter this contest in a positive frame, pounding St. Nicks into submission to record a 16 point victory with quick fire goals from Liam O’Keeffe and Walsh helped construct a commanding advantage.

Macroom look for a lift here after a five point defeat to Naomh Abán first day out. Thanks to a pair of converted penalties from Seán Kiely and points by Fintan Goold, the sides were deadlocked entering the closing stages only for Macroom to come out second best.

With a stronger side on parade, Kanturk look good enough to close in on a place in the knock-out phase.

Verdict: Kanturk

