County Leagues: St Finbarrs overcome Mallow in Division 1 encounter

Action continued across the County Leagues last weekend Photo by Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 1

St Finbarrs 0-16

Mallow 0-10

County champions St Finbarrs made the journey to Mallow on Saturday last in the Cork Credit Union Div 1 FL where they were full value for their six point victory over the home side.

Indeed it was Mallow that were quick into their stride during the opening exchanges and two well taken points by Jack Dillon moved them 0-2 to no score in front by the fourth minute.

As the half went on St Finbarrs wind assisted began to gain control in key areas of the field. Cillian Myers-Murray got their account up running with a free and from the resultant kick-out he kicked over the equalising score after the City side won possession at midfield through Eoin Comyns.

The sides were also tied at 0-3 each when Kieran O'Sullivan and substitute Ben Groogan traded a point each.

The remainder of the half saw St Finbarrs create most of the running as they worked the ball out of defence to great effect.

Cillian Myers-Murray had a point from a free and general play before they created the game first goal scoring opportunity in the 22nd minute.

Enda Dennehy was denied by a good save by the Mallow keeper Kevin Doyle. The rebound fell into the path of Ben Groogan, his effort for a point came back off the post with the ball breaking to Denis O'Brien who kicked over from a tight angle that moved them double scores in front 0-6 to 0-3.

Moments later Mallow's Kieran O'Sullivan was called upon to make a vital goal line clearance when he denied Billy Hennessy.

In the run up to the break both teams added a point apiece. Denis O'Brien set up Conor Dennehy for a fine point in the 26th minute.

Two minutes later Mallow completed the first half scoring when a delivery by Jack Dillon was gathered on the edge of the square by Seán McDonnell who set up Eoin Stanton for a point as the North Cork side trailed at the short whistle by 0-7 to 0-4.

On the changeover both teams were quick to set out their intentions with Seán McDonnell, Cillian Myers-Murray, Ben Groogan and Jack Dillon kicking some great points for their respective sides by the 36th minute.

Over the next ten minutes St Finbarrs dominated matters. Ethan Twomey added a point before a great pass by Eoin McGreevey resulted in Cillian Myers-Murray kicking over from a tight angle.

With ten minutes of normal time remaining Enda Dennehy and Eoin McGreevey added a point each that moved them 0-13 to 0-7 in front.

Mallow tried hard to get back to terms, but at times found it difficult to break down the St Finbarrs backline.

Stephen O'Callaghan set up Pa Herlihy for a point before Kieran O'Sullivan's effort for a goal in the 56th minute went narrowly over the crossbar for a point after he was put through by Seán McDonnell.

However, there was no denying St Finbarr's the manner of their victory with Ben Groogan, Eoin McGreevey and Ian O'Callaghan kicking some well taken points in the closing moments as they emerged victors by a six point margin.

ST FINBARRS: R Scully, B Hennessy, A O'Connor, C Scully, C Lyons, C Dennehy 0-1, A Lyne, E Comyns, C Doolan, D O'Brien 0-1, C McGrickard, E Dennehy 0-1, D Callanan, E McGreevey 0-2, C Myers/Murray 0-6 (0-3f) Subs: B Groogan 0-3 for C McCrickard (inj), E Twomey 0-1 for D Callanan, B O'Connell for C Dennehy, D Quinn for C Lyons, I O'Callaghan 0-1 for E Comyns (inj), J Keirns for R Scully,

MALLOW: K Doyle, B Myers, P Lyons, E Crone, S O'Callaghan, N O'Riordan, O Carroll, R Harkin, E Stanton 0-2, J Dillon 0-4 (0-1f), P Herlihy 0-1, S Copps, J O'Keeffe, S McDonnell 0-1, K O'Sullivan 0-2 Subs: F Heffernan for R Harkin (inj), K O'Connell for S Copps, B Slattery for J O'Keeffe, S O'Connell for N O'Riordan (inj)

REFEREE: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 3

Kilshannig 3-11

Kildorrery 0-12

Goals at vital stages helped Kilshannig secure the points in their FL game with Kildorrery in Glantane.

The winners had their first goal in the opening minute by Eoin Healy. Kildorrery hit back with points by Jamie O'Gorman and Timmy O'Sullivan.

Good play by Bill Curtin and Tom Cunningham led to a Kieran Twomey point. By the 12th minute the home side were a goal clear when Shane O'Connell and Shane Murphy worked well for Diarmuid O'Sullivan who pointed 1-2 to 0-2.

Killian Murphy and Tom Cunningham came very prominent for the home side adding a point each. Kildorrery kept in touch with James O'Sullivan working well for Shane Fitzgerald who pointed and O'Sullivan also pointed as the lead was down to a goal 1-4 to 0-4.

Both sides exchanged a point. In the 28th minute Conor Murphy goaled opening up a lead 2-5 to 0-5.

Kevin Noonan kicked a massive Kildorrery point with Kieran Twomey pointing two late frees as Kilshannig held an interval lead 2-7 to 0-6.

Kildorrery introduced Tom Monaghan for the second half who did very well. By the 40th minute Kilshannig led 2- 8 to 0-8.

Tom Cunningham kicked a fine point with Killian Murphy adding a point after a short kickout 2-10 to 0-8. In the 45th minute Tom Cunningham goaled 3- 10 to 0- 8.

Kieran Twomey completed the winners tally with a point. The 'Hill' had late points by James Keating, Tom Monaghan and James O'Sullivan. In the end Kilshannig were victors by an eight-point margin.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon 0-1f, P Walsh, E Bourke, D Guiney, K O'Connell, B Curtin, S O'Connell, S Murphy, T Cunningham 1-2, C Murphy 1-0, M Twomey, E Healy 1-0, K Twomey 0-5 (0-2f), K Murphy 0-2, Diarmuid O'Sullivan 0-1 Sub: S O'Riordan for B Curtin, A Sheehan for E Healy, Evan O'Sullivan for S O'Connell,

KILDORRERY: D Caplice, I Butler, C O'Baoill, F Daly, K Noonan 0-1, J Keating, D McNamara 0-1, S Fitzgerald, K Hurley, J O'Sullivan 0-2, P O'Brien 0-1f, T O'Sullivan, J McEniry, J O'Gorman 0-1, A Crowley Subs: S Cunningham for K Hurley, T Monaghan 0-3 (0-1f) for J O'Gorman, C Harrington for P O'Brien. J Hunter for F Daly.

REFEREE: Paddy Sullivan (Glenville)

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 2

Ballyhea 2-8

Blarney 0-14

Blarney and Ballyhea finished all square in Blarney.

This was a very competitive game with both sides short some key players. Padraigh Power was very impressive for the home side. He set up Cian Dunlea for the first point.

Power struck four pointed frees in the first half with Shane Mulcahy, Declan Hanlon and Seán Crowley also pointing. Ballyhea opened their account with a Caelan Cox point.

They had two goals by Eugene O'Leary that helped them to a one point lead at half time 2-3 to 0-8.

Points on the resumption by Maurice O'Sullivan and Pa O'Callaghan free opened up a two point lead for the Avondhu side 2-6 to 0-10.

Padraigh Power and Pa O'Callaghan exchanged pointed frees by the end of the third quarter 2-7 to 0-11. Both defences were very solid.

Pa O'Callaghan pointed a long rang free with Padraigh Power replying from a '65. Ballyhea looked like holding out for a win.

Two late frees by Padraigh Power shared the spoils. In the closing moments Gearoid O'Shea saved very well from Cathal Hegarty who had been put through by Seán Crowley. In the end a draw was a fitting result.

BALLYHEA: G O'Shea, N Crowley, M Morrissey, A Barrett, A Horan, Tom Hanley, Tiernan Hanley, C Cox 0-1, J O'Leary, C Hanley, J Copps, M O'Sullivan 0-2 (0-1f), W Shanahan, E O'Leary 2-1, E Copps Subs: J Morrissey for E Copps, P O'Callaghan 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1 '65'|) for J O'Leary inj. J Morrissey for E O'Leary, M Crowley for J Morrissey (inj)

BLARNEY: E O'Neill, A McEvoy, D Walsh, M J Shine, M Cummins, P Philpott, C Power, M O'Leary, C Dunlea 0-1, S Crowley 0-1, D Hanlon 0-1, P Crowley, S Mulcahy 0-1, P Power 0-10 (0-7f, 0-1 '65'), C Barrett Subs: D Murphy for M Cummins, C Hegarty for S Mulcahy, J Jordan for C Dunlea

REFEREE: Diarmuid Kirwan (Éire Óg)