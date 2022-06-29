County Leagues: Rockchapel win through to Division 2 football semi-final

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 2

Rockchapel 1-10

Glanworth 1-5

Rockchapel had five points to spare over Glanworth on Saturday evening.

Over the hour the Duhallow side were well in control and now secured their place in the semi finals. Michael McAuliffe had the opening score after just a minute. Glanworth hit the front when a foul on Pierre O'Driscoll led to a penalty that Dave Pyne converted.

Rockchapel recovered well and some good points by Jimmy McAuliffe and Seamus Hickey (2) opened up a lead 0-4 to 1-0. Conor Curtin and Dave Pyne exchanged a pointed free. In the 28th minute Cormac Curtin pointed as the 'Rock' held an interval lead 0-6 to 1-1.

Glanworth came strong on the restart. Good play by John O'Sullivan led to a Pierre O'Driscoll point. Rockchapel forced a penalty in the 39th minute that Jack Curtin goaled.

Good play by Jimmy McAuliffe led to another point by Jack Curtin 1-7 to 1-2. Dave Pyne kept Glanworth in touch with a free. Jesse Walsh kicked a fine Glanworth point 1-7 to 1-4. By the end of the third quarter Glanworth got the lead down to two points when Emmet Sheehan soloed through and pointed.

That was Glanworth's last score. Rockchapel did well in this period. Jack Curtin, Seamus Hickey, Mikey McAuliffe, James Forrest and William Murphy were outstanding.

They had three points in this period by Seamus Hickey, Mikey McAuliffe and Conor Curtin as they ran out victors by a five point margin. Glanworth were short a few key players that proved crucial on the occasion. Rockchapel will now meet

Aghada in the semi final with Kanturk facing Doheny's in the other semi-final.

ROCKCHAPEL: M Geaney, B Carroll, D O'Callaghan, S Curtin, P Curtin M O'Keeffe, N O'Callaghan, J Forrest, S Hickey 0-3, J O'Callaghan, M McAuliffe 0-3, C Curtin 0-2f, W Murphy, J Curtin 1-1 (1-0 pen), J McAuliffe 0-1 Subs: S Geaney for N O'Callaghan, L Collins for M McAuliffe, J O'Sullivan for P Curtin

GLANWORTH: C Cotter, T Condon, W Blackburne, J Blackburne, P Condon, G O'Neill, J Fitzgibbon, R O'Driscoll, R Murphy, J Walsh 0-1, D Pyne 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), E Sheehan 0-1, S O'Riordan J O'Sullivan, P O'Driscoll 0-1 Subs: M Moloney for T Condon, C Whelton for P O'Driscoll, H McGrath for R O'Driscoll

REFEREE: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 1

Castlehaven 3-9

Mallow 0-15

Mallow Senior footballers had a great workout for their forthcoming County SFC campaign when a superb second half showing saw them push Castlehaven all the way.

Despite the sides being level at 0-1 apiece after three minutes it was Castlehaven that gained a foothold on proceedings for long periods of the opening half with Cathal Maguire, Mark Collins, Andrew Whelton, Conor Nolan and Conor O'Driscoll in devastating form.

In the five minute they struck for the first of their three goals when a good movement by Robbie Minihane saw Cathal Maguire cut through the Mallow backline to score a cracking goal that helped them hold a 1-5 to 0-3 lead by the 17th minute – their other points coming by Mark Collins, Conor O'Driscoll, Conor Nolan and Jack O'Neill while Sean McDonnell and Darragh Moynihan were on target for the North Cork side.

This continued to be the trend from here to the break with Castlehaven showing the greater urgency and scoring threat. Mark Collins kicked over a great point from a difficult angle before a pin point pass by Cathal Maguire set up Conor O'Driscoll for a fine point in the 24th minute 1-7 to 0-3.

Mallow regrouped well in the run up to the break. Bill Myers and Darragh Moynihan combined well to set up Seán McDonnell who pointed from distance.

McDonnell added another point from a free but it was two late points by key players Cathal Maguire and Mark Collins that gave Castlehaven a fully deserved 1-9 to 0-5 interval lead.

On the changeover Mallow started in a positive manner. In their first attack a quickly taken free found the well placed Stephen O'Callaghan whose effort at goal was saved by the Castlehaven keeper Anthony Seymour.

O'Callaghan was on target with a point moments later after he received a good pass from the hardworking Kieran O'Sullivan. Just when they looked back in the tie it was Castlehaven that struck for their first of their two second half scores when a sweeping movement started by Tiernan Collins resulted in wing-back Conor Nolan getting through to score their second goal and they looked on course for a comfortable win when leading by 2-9 to 0-6.

However Mallow refused to give in and they produced a great display from here to the finish with Paul Lyons, Stephen O'Callaghan, Shane Merritt, Sam Copps, Eoin Stanton, Darragh Moynihan, Kieran O'Sullivan, Seán McDonnell, Jimmy Glynn and Ryan Harkin prominent figures in their second half revival.

The home side carried the ball to great effect out of the back-line and some brilliant movements saw Kieran O'Sullivan (two), Ryan Harkin (two), Seán McDonnell, Kevin Taylor, Shane Merritt and Fionn Heffernan reel off points that clawed back their opponents to leave the minimum between the teams as the game headed into injury time 2-9 to 0-14.

Mallow who seemed certain to secure the equalising score but it was Castlehaven with limited possession that broke down the field at speed with Robbie Minihane breaching the Mallow defence for their third goal that helped put a bit of daylight between the teams.

Mallow continued to battle away. Ryan Harkin added a point from a free but it was not enough with Castlehaven emerging victors by a three point margin.

CASTLEHAVEN: A Seymour, J Bohane, R Walsh, T Collins, C Nolan 1-1, T O'Mahony, J Walsh, M Collins 0-3 (0-1f), A Whelton, J O'Neill 0-1, C Maguire 1-2 (0-1 '45), R Whelton, R Minihane 1-0, C O'Driscoll 0-2, K O'Donovan Subs: T O'Leary for J Walsh, S Browne for R Whelton, S Nolan for C O'Driscoll

MALLOW: J Murphy, B Myers, E Barry, P Lyons, S O'Callaghan 0-1, S Merritt (0-1 '45) S Copps, E Stanton, D Moynihan 0-1 'mark. K O'Sullivan 0-2, S McDonnell 0-5 (0-2f) J Glynn, M Fitzpatrick, R Harkin 0-3 (0-2f), R O'Sullivan Subs: F Heffernan 0-1 'mark' for R O'Sullivan, K Taylor 0-1 for M Fitzpatrick

REFEREE: Justin Murphy (Castletownroche)

RED FM CONTY SHL DIVISION 1

Kanturk 2-21

Erins Own 1-14

Kanturk with a strong performance had a 10 point win over Erins Own at Caherlag.

The winners held the upper-hand all through. They were impressive in midfield where Brian O'Sullivan and Lorcan O'Neill dominated. Erins Own depended a lot on Maurice O'Carroll for scores. Their keeper Shay Bowen was outstanding making some massive saves from

Alan Walsh (twice) and Cian Clernon. The home side had the opening score by Maurice O'Carroll. Good play by Lorcan O'Neill led to a point by Ian Walsh. Alan Walsh and Brian O'Sullivan followed with points 0-3 to 0-1.

At the end of the first quarter O'Carroll added a pointed free. Brian O'Sullivan and Shay Bowen exchanged a pointed free. Brian O'Sullivan added another.

In the 24th and 25th minutes Erins Own had points by Maurice O'Carroll and Ronan Twomey. Cian Clernon pointed for Kanturk Both sides exchanged late points as Kanturk led at half time 0-10 to 0-7.

On the restart Sam Guilfoyle pointed for the home side. Kanturk replied with rapid points by Ian Walsh, Lorcan McLoughlan, Cian Clernon and Brian O'Sullivan as they moved 0-14 to 0-8 ahead.

Good play by Brian O'Sullivan led to a Colin Walsh point. Conor Linehan replied for Erins Own in the 45th minute. Erins Own had their goal soon after when Darragh Twomey and Conor Linehan worked well for Conor Dooley who netted.

Erins Own introduced Robbie O'Flynn. Maurice O'Carroll pointed a free 0-15 to 1-10. Kanturk finished very strong. Their defence were outstanding. Brian O'Sullivan pointed a free.

Good play by Ian Walsh and Lorcan O'Neill led to an Alan Walsh goal 1-16 to 1-10. Points by Brian O'Sullivan (two), and Liam O'Keeffe opened up a 9 point lead 1-19 to 1-10.

Robbie O'Flynn, Ronan Twomey and Maurice O'Carroll with points cut the lead to six. Kanturk had their second goal in the 55th minute when Liam O'Keeffe and James Fitzpatrick worked well for impressive Alan Walsh who had his second goal 2-19 to 1-13.

Both sides exchanged a late point. Kanturk held out for a win and a place in the semi final v Douglas regardless of the result of their last game v Sarsfields.

KANTURK: D Duane, J McLoughlan, R Walsh 0-1, C O'Mullane, J Browne, D Browne, C O'Sullivan, B O'Sullivan 0-10 (0-7f), L O'Neill, L O'Keeffe 0-1, L McLoughlan 0-1, I Walsh 0-4, C Walsh 0-1, A Walsh 2-1, C Clernon 0-2 Subs: E Hayes for C O'Sullivan, J Fitzpatrick for C Clernon

ERINS OWN: S Bowen 0-2f. C O'Connor, D Twomey, S Broderick, A Moynihan, I O'Mahony, S Kelly, J O'Flynn, G O'Mahony, R Twomey 0-2, C Coakley, S Guilfoyle 0-1, C Linehan 0-1, M O'Carroll 0- 7(0-6f) C O'Callaghan Subs: R O'Flynn 0-1 for I O'Mahony, S Cronin for G O'Mahony, C Dooley 1-0 for C O'Callaghan

REFEREE: Willie Wallis (Aghada)

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 3

Na Piarsaigh 1-11

Mitchelstown 0-13

Na Piarsaigh held out for a single point win over Mitchelstown.

Mitchelstown who dominated at midfield where Seán Walsh and Mark Keane were outstanding should have done better up front. Over the hour Na Piarsaigh keeper Kieran Waters made some brilliant saves and deflected some goal bound efforts over the bar.

James Sheehan opened the scoring for 'Town'. Luke Sheehan levelled. Good play by Sean Walsh and Mark Keane led to a fine point by Shane Beston.

Padraigh Guest replied for Na Piarsaigh. James Sheehan worked well for Shane Beston who kicked over. Seán Walsh pointed after a good solo run 0-5 to 0-2. Cian Hogan pointed a free. At the break Na Piarsaigh held a 0-7 to 0-5 lead.

Alan Hogan pointed a free on the restart. Good play by Sean Walsh led to a Leon Murphy point 0-8 to 0-6. Points by Shane Beston and Pat Magee levelled at 0-8 each. Na Piarsaigh had their goal by Padraigh Lynch in the 49th minute after good play by Alan Hogan.

Mitchelstown forced a penalty when Shane Beston was brought down. Cormac Hyland's effort was splendidly saved by Kieran Waters. In the 54th minute James Sheehan with a free closed the gap 1-8 to 0-9.

Kieran Waters saved well from Seán Walsh and Pat Magee in the closing moments. Mitchelstown pressing very hard in the final moments were unable to secure the equalising point.

NA PIARSAIGH: K Waters, P Murphy, J Morrissey, C Bowen, E Gunning, A Brady, G Joyce 0-1, K Moynihan, S Forde 0-1, P Guest 0-1, A Hogan 0-4 (0-2f), L Sheehan 0-1, P Lynch 1-1, J Kearney, C Hogan 0-2 (0-1f) Subs: E Fitzgerald for C Bowen, P O'Rourke for A Brady, M Sheehan for P Lynch, D Doherty for C Hogan

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna, K Roche, F Herlihy, R Donegan, P Molloy, D Dineen, J O'Sullivan, S Walsh 0-1, M Keane, P Mage 0-3 (0-1f), S Beston 0-5, C Hyland, J Sheehan 0-3 (0-1f), D Reidy-Price, S Kenneally Subs: L Murphy 0-1 for D Reidy-Price, P Finn for C Hyland

REFEREE: Trevor Lyons (Douglas)