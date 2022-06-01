County Leagues: Clyda held off by resilient Carbery Rangers

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 1

Carbery Rangers 2-10

Clyda Rovers 1-11

Carbery Rangers had two points to spare over Clyda Rovers in this Group B game at Mourneabbey on Saturday.

It was keenly contested for most of the hour with both sides having their moments. In the opening quarter the sides were level 0-1, 0-2, 0-3 and 0-4 each.

Chris Buckley edged the home side ahead with Daniel O'Callaghan opening a two point lead. A foul on John P Eady led to a quickly taken free that was gathered by Alan Jennings who goaled. Eoin Walsh levelled for the Rovers and he followed with a very good point as Clyda were 0-8 to 1-4 ahead at half-time.

On the restart Clyda moved Daniel O'Callaghan to midfield who did well. Conor Flanagan pointed an early free after a foul on Chris Buckley. Good play by Fionn O'Shea and Seán Kelly led to a fine point by Paudie Kissane 0-10 to 1-4.

The West Cork side did well from here on. They used the short passing at speed to great effect and exerted a lot of pressure on the Clyda defence. John P Eady pointed from a free and play with John Hodnett levelling 0-10 to 1-7.

Good play by John P Eady and John Hodnett led to a long range point off the crossbar by Alan Jennings. Daniel O'Callaghan levelled in the 50th minute.

Carbery Rangers finished out the half very strong. Jack O'Regan and John Hodnett added points with substitute Barry Kerr placing another substitute Evan Browne for a vital goal 2-10 to 0-11.

In injury time Daniel O'Callaghan netted for Clyda, Time ran out and it was Carbery Rangers who were close victors. Best for Carbery Rangers Brian Hodnett, James Fitzpatrick, Ciaran Calnan, Jack O'Regan, Alan Jennings and John P Eady.

For Clyda Rovers Chris Kenny, Fionn O'Shea, Conor Flanagan Daniel O'Callaghan, Paudie Kissane and Eoin Walsh did well.

CARBERY RANGERS: P Shannon, K Hayes, T O'Rourke, P Og Hill, S Linehan, B Hodnett, P Hurley, J Fitzpatrick 0-1, C Calnan, K Keane, J Hodnett 0-2, A Jennings 1-1, B Shanahan J P Eady 0-4 (0-2f), J O'Regan 0-2 Subs: B Kerr for B Shanahan (inj) E Browne 1-0 for J P Eady, M O'Mahony for P Og Hill.

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy, A Walsh, C Kenny, D Buckley, J Buckley, S Kelly, F O'Shea, K Graham, C Flanagan 0-3 (0-2f), C Kelly, C Buckley 0-1, D Cooney 0-1, E Walsh 0-3 (0-1f), D O'Callaghan 1-2, P Kissane 0-1. Subs: L Brophy for D Buckley, P Cronin for C Buckley, K Coffey for C Kelly, W Cronin for K Graham

REFEREE: Paddy O'Sullivan (Glenville)

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 1

Éire Óg 0-15

Mallow 0-10

Éire Óg had five points to spare over Mallow in the Group A game at Mallow on Saturday.

The winners showed the greater determination and their work off the ball was impressive. Josh Murphy in goal for Mallow was very busy all through. Éire Óg opened the scoring by Joe Cooper. Mallow replied by Kieran O'Sullivan.

Diarmuid Dineen edged Éire Óg ahead. The sides were level in the 12th minute when Jack Dillon pointed a '45. Joe Cooper and Kevin Hallissey with rapid points for Éire Óg moved 0-5 to 0-2 ahead after 24 minutes. Points by Joe Cooper and Daniel Goulding (free) had them 0-8 to 0-2 ahead at half-time.

Mallow improved immensely on the changeover. They had early points by Peter Attridge, Jack Dillon and Seán McDonnell 0-11 to 0-7. Joe Cooper kicked a great point with Daniel Goulding (free) and Rian O' Flynn regaining the six point lead 0-13 to 0-7.

Peter Attridge and Richard Lombard added a point each. The Muskerry side regrouped well and late points by Daniel Goulding and Jack Murphy saw them winners by a five point margin.

Best for Éire Óg were John Mullins, Jerome Kelleher, Ronan O'Toole, Kevin Hallissey, Joe Cooper and Daniel Goulding. For Mallow Josh Murphy, Sam Copps, Darragh Moynihan, Eoin Stanton, Sean McDonnell and Jack Dillon did well.

ÉIRE ÓG: R Scully, M Brady, J Mullins, M Corkery, J Kelleher, M Griffin, D Dineen 0-1, D O'Herlihy, R O'Toole, J Cooper 0-5, K Hallissey 0-2, D Kelly, R O'Flynn 0-1, D Goulding 0-4 (0-3f), B Hurley 0-1 Subs: D Murphy for D Dineen, J Murphy 0-1 for B Hurley, J Sheehan for K Hallissey, B Thornton for M Corkery

MALLOW: J Murphy, B Myers, E Barry, P Lyons, S Copps, S O'Callaghan, E Crone, D Moynihan, E Stanton, K O'Sullivan 0-1, S McDonnell 0-3, J Dillon, J Browne, R Lombard 0-1, R O'Sullivan 0-1 Sub: P Attridge 0-2f for J Browne

REFEREE: Pa O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers)

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 3

Kilshannig 2-10

Adrigole 0-7

Second half goals by Jack Kearney helped set Kilshannig on their way to victory over Adrigole at Glantane on Sunday.

Over the hour the better balanced Kilshannig side set the tone with the issue sealed long before the final whistle. Scores were at a premium during the opening stages and by the 23rd minute they were tied for the first time at 0-2 each when Kieran Twomey (two), Cian O'Shea and Cormac Carey had points.

In the run up to the break Kilshannig found their range in front of the posts. In the 28th minute a good pass by Paddy Burke set up Darragh O'Sullivan for a well taken point.

Kieran Twomey added another point from a free before they completed the scoring in injury time when Killian Murphy set up Darragh O'Sullivan for another well taken point that helped them hold a 0-5 to 0-2 lead at the interval.

On the changeover the Avondhu side got off to a tonic start when they breached the Adrigole backline for two goals in the space of a minute. Michael Twomey and Brian Guerin combined well to set up Jack Kearney who netted in the 33rd minute.

From the kick-out Kilshannig won possession with Darragh O'Sullivan setting up Kearney for another goal that raced them 2-5 to 0-2 in front. It was all Kilshannig for a while with Kieran Twomey (two), Jack Kearney, Diarmuid O'Sullivan and Brian Guerin adding points in the last 25 minutes.

In the last quarter Adrigole enjoyed their best patch of the game. Cormac Carey, Diarmuid O'Sullivan, Charlie O'Sullivan, Fergal Carey and Keith Crowley kicked over points for the Beara side before the end but there was no denying Kilshannig a convincing victory.

KILSHANNIG: C O'Dea, P Walsh, B Curtin, C Murphy, M Twomey, E Burke, S Murphy, J Twomey, B Guerin 0-1, J Kearney 2-1, K Twomey 0-5 (0-3f), E O'Sullivan, Diarmuid O'Sullivan 0-1, K Murphy, Darragh O'Sullivan 0-2 Subs: B Creedon for J Kearney, G Kennefick for C Murphy, D Twomey for Darragh O'Sullivan, D Clogan for Diarmuid O'Sullivan

ADRIGOLE: W O'Sullivan, D Harrington, F Carey 0-1, Diarmuid O'Sullivan 0-1, D Crowley, M J O'Sullivan, Darragh O'Sullivan, N O'Sullivan, K Crowley 0-1, Cian O'Shea 0-1, J Harrington, C O'Sullivan 0-1, Connie O'Shea, C Carey 0-2 (0-1f), G O'Shea Subs: Conor O'Shea for J Harrington (blood), S O'Shea for Conor O'Shea, J Harrington for K Crowley, Conor O'Shea for D Crowley, P Green for Darragh O'Sullivan, G O'Sullivan for C Carey

REFEREE: Jim McEvoy (Blarney)

CORK CREDIT UNION COUNTY SFL DIVISION 1

St Finbarrs 3 -8

Fermoy 0-6

Reigning County SFC kingpins St Finbarrs were worthy winners over Fermoy in Group A at Fermoy on Thursday evening.

From the start the speed accuracy and work rate of the Barr's was very much to the fore. Colin Lyons opened the scoring with an early point. Fermoy replied by Tomas Clancy.

Fermoy hit the front in the 13th minute by Ben Twomey from a '45. The same player with another point edged Fermoy 0-3 to 0-1 clear. Enda Dennehy had a very good point for the City side before Ben O'Connor goaled after a three-man attack 1-2 to 0-4 at half-time.

Eoin McGreevey followed with a goal and Barr's led 2-2 to 0-3 after 37 minutes. Shane Aherne pointed for the home side. Barr's on top in the half backline and midfield sectors continued to pile on the pressure at speed.

Dylan Quinn, and Cillian Myers-Murray had a point each before Enda Dennehy with a goal opened up a lead 3-5 to 0-4. Fermoy's two points in the second half came late from Padraigh de Roiste and Ben Twomey.

In the end St Finbarr's tagged on three late points as they were comfortable winners.

Best for St Finbarr's Sam Ryan, Dylan Quinn, Conor Dennehy, Enda Dennehy, Eoin McGreevey and Cillian Myers-Murray. For Fermoy : Liam Coleman, Kieran Morrisson, Tomas Clancy, Padraigh de Roiste, Ben Twomey and Shane Aherne did well.

ST FINBARRS: Ryan Scully, Billy Hennessy, Sam Ryan 0-1, Alan O'Connor, Colin Lyons 0-1, Dylan Quinn 0-1, Conor Dennehy, Eoin Comyns, Jamie Burns, Adam Lyne, Enda Dennehy 1-1, Colm Scully, Eoin McGreevey 1-1, Cillian Myers-Murray 0-1, Ben O'Connor 1-1 Subs: Cian O'Sullivan for Dylan Quinn, Bill O'Connell for Eoin McGreevey, Dylan Burns for Jamie Burns, Darragh Callanan 0-1 for Ben O'Connor, Luke Hanrahan for Billy Hennessy, Ciaran Collins for Ryan Scully, Cathal Cronin for James Burns,

FERMOY: L Coleman, P Murphy, A Creed, J Scannell, K Morrisson, G Lardner, A Bargary, T Clancy 0-1, P de Roiste 0-1, D O'Callaghan, R O' Hagan, M Brennan, B Twomey 0-3 (0-1f. 0-1 '45) S Aherne 0-1, D Carroll Subs: E Clancy for P Murphy, D O'Flynn for R O'Hagan (inj) D Lardner for D O'Flynn, S Power for K Morrisson.

REFEREE: Pa O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers)