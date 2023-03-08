County League round up: Newtownshandrum start with draw against St Finbarrs

RED FM COUNTY HL DIVISION 2

Newtownshandrum 1-14

St Finbarr's 1-14

Newtownshandrum and St Finbarr's played out a thrilling draw in the Red FM County Div 2 HL at Newtownshandrum on Sunday.

Exchanges were very close all through. They were level 0-2 each after six minutes. The home side did well with points by Conor and Jack Twomey. Good play by Jerry Lane led to a point by Seán Griffin as they moved 0-5 to 0-3 clear.

Jack Twomey pointed another free. Barr's came back well with three points by Jack Cahalane that levelled at 0-6 each. Jack Twomey edged the home side ahead again. They had their goal by Conor Griffin with Ethan Twomey replying with an injury time point. At the break Newtown led 1-7 to 0-7.

On the resumption Cormac O'Brien pointed a free. The City side struck a purple patch Padraigh Buggy had a goal and Jack Cahalane (2) and Ciaran Steele edged Barr's in front 1-9 to 1-8.

Jack Twomey with another free levelled for the fourth time. Cormac O'Brien with a '65 was followed by a Colm Keane leveller at 1-10 apiece. In the closing moments Newtown hit four points on the bounce.

Barr's then struck four points on-the-trot that saw them finish all square. Best for Newtownshandrum Mattie Ryan, Cormac O'Brien, Kieran O'Sullivan, Conor Twomey, Jack Twomey, Sean Griffin, and Jerry Lane.

For St Finbarr's Billy Hennessy, Cathal Crowley, Ethan Twomey, Padraigh Buggy and Jack Cahalane were impressive.

NEWTOWNSHANDRUM: James Bowles, Cathal Boles, Paul O'Sullivan, Mattie Ryan (0-1), Jack Herlihy, Cormac O'Brien (0-4, 2f, 2 ‘65s), Kieran O'Sullivan, Conor Twomey (0-1), Jack Twomey (0-5, 3f), Sean Griffin (0-2), Jerry Lane, David O'Connor, Michael Thompson, John Geary (0-1), Conor Griffin (1-0) Subs: Kevin Coughlan for Cathal Boles, Cathal Naughton for Michael Thompson, Eoin O'Mahony for David O'Connor

ST. FINBARRS: Shane Hurley (0-1f), Eoin O'Regan, Jamie Burns, Colm Barrett, Dan Kennedy, Billy Hennessy, J J O'Connor, Cian Walsh, Cathal Crowley, Ciaran Steele, Ethan Twomey (0-2), Padraigh Buggy (1-0), Eoin Farrell, Colm Keane (0-1), Jack Cahalane (0-8, 6f) Sub: Brian Ramsey (0-1) for Dan Kennedy

REFEREE: Ciaran O'Regan (Ballyhea)

RED FM COUNTY HL DIVISION 2

Courcey Rovers 0-17

Mallow 1-11

A good second half showing by Courcey Rovers saw them come from being six points adrift at the interval to emerge winners over Mallow by a three-point margin when they met at Mallow on Sunday.

The opening stages saw a youthful Mallow outfit get to grips from an early stage. In their first attack a free by Niall O'Riordan back in his own half backline dropped short on the edge of the square with the alert Ronan Sheehan on hand to finish to the net.

Richard Sweetnam opened Courcey Rovers account soon after with a free, but it was the home side that were showing the greater urgency at this juncture and some well taken points by Simon Leneghan (two) Seamus Buckley, Pa Healy and Niall O'Riordan helped them hold a commanding 1-5 to 0-2 lead by the 17th minute.

As the half went on Courcey Rovers last year’s County Senior A HC finalists quickly settled. In the 20th minute a good pass by Tadgh O'Sullivan set up Brendan Ryan who scored a great point from the flank.

From the resultant puck-out by Mallow's Padraigh Buckley, Pa Herlihy picked up possession to score a fine point from out near the sideline 1-6 to 0-3.

Further pressure by the Avondhu side saw Seamus Buckley set up Ronan Sheehan for a point before the hardworking Darragh Moynihan placed Mark Kelleher who sent over in the 23rd minute as Mallow led 1-8 to 0-3.

In the closing moments Courcey Rovers staged a late rally. Liam Collins and Brendan Ryan linked up well to set up Richard Sweetnam for a point with Jerry O'Neill completing the scoring in injury time as the Carrigdhoun side trailed at the break by 1-8 to 0-5.

For the second half Courcey Rovers came out a much improved side with Fergus Lordan, Martin Collins, Tadgh O'Sullivan, Ronan Nyhan, Olan Crowley, Richard Sweetnam, Jerry O'Neill and Jason Russell impressing.

Richard Sweetnam and Darragh Moynihan traded an early point before Courcey Rovers were denied a certain goal in the 36th minute when the Mallow keeper Padraigh Buckley made a splendid save from the inrushing Ronan Nyhan at the expense of a '65' that Richard Sweetnam pointed.

This was the springboard for the Courcey Rovers revival with Richard Sweetnam (four), Jerry O'Neill and Ronan Nyhan chipping in with crucial points that got them back on level terms at 1-10 to 0-13 by the 50th minute.

In a close finish both teams were eager to get their league campaign off to a winning start. Richard Sweetnam with a free edged Courcey Rovers in front with Mallow responding when a free by Simon Leneghan free dropped short with Mark Kelleher on hand to point to draw level.

However, it was the South East side that prevailed in the closing moments. Tadgh O'Sullivan with a great point from out near the sideline edged them in front again and they moved two clear when Richard Sweetnam added another free in the 58th minute.

Mallow battled away but it was the Courcey Rovers defence that held firm. The winners moved three clear in injury time courtesy of a well taken point by Richard Sweetnam as they claimed the points at stake.

COURCEY ROVERS: Michael O'Donovan, Kevin Collins, Brian Collins, Colm Daly, Liam Collins, Fergus Lordan, Martin Collins, D.J Twomey, Rory O'Callaghan, Brendan Ryan (0-1), Dan Lordan, Olan Crowley, Tadgh O'Sullivan (0-1), Ronan Nyhan (0-1), Richard Sweetnam (0-12, 7f, 1 ‘65) Subs: Jerry O'Neill (0-2) for Dan Lordan (inj), Darren Collins for Kevin Collins, Jason Russell for Rory O'Callaghan, Dan O'Donovan for Brendan Ryan

MALLOW: Padraigh Buckley, Declan Copps, Bill Kingston, John Healy, Darragh Moynihan (0-1), Niall O'Riordan (0-1f), Sam Copps, Pa Healy (0-1), Seamus Buckley (0-1), Pa Herlihy (0-1), Fionn O'Neill, Simon Leneghan (0-3f), Ronan Sheehan (1-1), Sean O'Leary, Fionn Heffernan Subs: Mark Kelleher (0-2) for Fionn Heffernan (inj), Billy Murphy for Seamus Buckley, Ben Slattery for Fionn O'Neill, Gary Sweeney for Ronan Sheehan.

REFEREE: Justin Murphy (Castletownroche)

RED FM COUNTY HL DIVISION 5

Ballygiblin 1-16

Watergrasshill 1-13

Ballygiblin got their campaign off to a winning start following their three point win over Watergrasshill at Ballygiblin on Sunday.

The winners led all through. 'The 'Hill' lost Daire O'Leary for a while with an injury. They lacked penetration up front with Sean Desmond getting their 0-13 points tally.

Ballygiblin led 0-3 to 0-1 after 10 minutes. Joseph O'Sullivan, Shane Beston and Darragh Flynn being very effective. Dean Barry had Ballygiblin's goal in the 24th minute. By half time they led 1-10 to 0-7.

Early on the changeover Ryan Murray placed Sean Desmond for a point. Ballygiblin replied when Joseph O'Sullivan pointed following a foul on Dillon Sheehan. Watergrasshill had their goal in the 43rd minute when Daire O'Leary worked well for Killian Roche who goaled 1-11 to 1- 9.

Joseph O'Sullivan followed with two frees with Sean Desmond replying with two more 1-14 to 1-10. Ballygiblin had two more points with the 'Hill replying with three.

The East Cork side tried very hard for a late goal. Ballygiblin defence held firm and they held out for a deserved win. Best for Ballygiblin were Fionn Herlihy, Lorcan Finn, Barry Coffey, Ryan Donegan, Joseph O'Sullivan, Shane Beston, and Darragh Flynn. For Watergrasshill Aaron Ricken, Daire O'Leary, Michael O'Driscoll and Sean Desmond did well.

BALLYGIBLIN: Christopher Noonan, Lorcan Finn, Fionn Herlihy, James Mullins, Barry Coffey. Ryan Donegan, Jack Lewis, Joseph O'Sullivan (0-10, 9f), Killian Roche, Kieran Duggan (0-1), Darragh Flynn (0-3), Shane Beston (0-2), Sean O'Sullivan, Dylan Sheehan, Dean Barry (1-0) Subs: Kevin Bowler for Dean Barry (blood) Dean Barry for Kevin Bowler, Kevin Bowler for Jack Lewis, Cian O'Brien for Lorcan Finn, Dylan Reidy-Price for Dean Barry, Eoin Flynn for Killian Roche

WATERGRASSHILL: Colm Fenton, Ian O'Callaghan, Aaron Ricken, Pa Cronin, Cathal Fitzgerald, Denis Farrell James Gowen, Daire O'Leary, Colin Cronin, Ryan Murray, Garry O'Kelly-Lynch, Michael O'Driscoll, Killian Roche (1-0), Sean Desmond (0-13, 9f, 1 ‘65), Liam Foley Subs: Aaron Spriggs for Daire O'Leary (blood) Daire O'Leary for Aaron Spriggs, Joe O'Riordan for Ryan Murray Dylan Roche for James Gowen

REFEREE: Wayne King (Banteer)