County League Round-up: Kilworth worthy winners over Ballinhassig

RED FM DIVISION 2 HL

Kilworth 1-17

Ballinhassig 0-12

A youthful Kilworth outfit ran out worthy winners over Ballinhassig at Kilworth.

The winners laid the platform for victory with an impressive first half as they built up a commanding lead. Noel McNamara, Jeremy Saich and Brian Sheehan reeled off early points before Ballinhassig's Charlie Grainger opened their account when he pointed a free in the seventh minute 0-3 to 0-1.

At this stage it was all Kilworth and they struck for the games opening goal soon after when the impressive Eoin Carey soloed through to score a cracking goal and by the 20th minute they followed with some well taken scores by Noel McNamara, Eoin Carey and Jeremy Saich as they moved 1-10 to 0-2 in front.

In the run up to the break Ballinhassig staged a late revival with Charlie Grainger (2) Brian Lynch and Fintan O'Leary having points as they reduced the deficit at the interval to 1-11 to 0-6.

The second half was close enough. Charlie Grainger and Noel McNamara traded an early free before two points in quick succession for the Carrigdhoun side by Eoin Lombard and Charlie Grainger closed the margin to 1-12 to 0-9.

Kilworth's response was swift. Eoin Carey set up Jeremy Saich for a fine point before Noel McNamara with a free restored a seven point cushion. In the 40th minute Kilworth were awarded a penalty but a great save by the Ballinhassig keeper Patrick Collins denied Eoin Carey at the expense of a '65.

Nevertheless three points in quick succession by the 50th minute courtesy of Noel McNamara, Eoin Carey and Kieran Lane helped seal the issue long before the final whistle as they moved 1-17 to 0-10 clear.

Ballinhassig added two late points in the closing moments by Charlie Grainger and Simon O'Brien but there was no denying Kilworth their their victory.

KILWORTH: K Heggivett, M Gowen, A O'Hara, C Hynes, L Whelan, D Twomey, E McGrath, J Saich 0-3, K Lane 0-1, L Carey, N McNamara 0-10 (0-7f, 0-1 '65'), B Sheehan 0-1, L Coffey, E Carey 1-2, M Sheehan Subs: D O'Regan for L Carey, R Jordan for C Hynes, L Carey for L Coffey, L Coffey for L Whelan (inj)

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins, P O'Leary, K Maguire, J O'Riordan, M Collins, D O'Donovan, J Lyne, C Grainger 0-8f, E Lombard 0-1, S O'Neill 0-1f, C Reynolds, J Grainger, B Lynch 0-1, F O'Leary 0-1f, A O'Mahony Subs: D Lombard for P O'Leary, M Desmond for B Lynch, M Sheehan for J O'Riordan, T Madden for J Grainger

REFEREE: Ciaran O'Regan (Ballyhea)

COUNTY SFL DIVISION 3

Kilshannig 4-13

Gabriel Rangers 0-10

Kilshannig emerged deserving winners over Gabriel Rangers at Glantane on Sunday. The home side led all through helped by early points by Jack Kearney and Killian Murphy.

Christopher Moynihan opened the Carbery sides score in the sixth minute. Jack Kearney goaled for the home side after good play by Darragh O'Sullivan and Kieran Twomey 1-3 to 0-1.

Rangers lacked penetration up front but had some scores from frees 1-4 to 0-4. Christopher Moynihan added another free with Killian Murphy restoring the goal lead 1-5 to 0-5.

Moynihan followed with another free while Jack Kearney placed Glen Kennefick who punched a point on the stroke of half time 1-6 to 0-6.

Early in the second half a foul on Glen Kennefick produced a penalty that Darragh O'Sullivan converted. The winners did well in the half backline and midfield sectors ensuring plenty supply to their attack who took some very good scores.

Eoghan Burke and James O'Regan exchanged a point. Killian Murphy and Diarmuid O'Sullivan had a goal each for the winners as they ran out victors in the end by a 15 point margin. During the second half they notched 3-7 to 0-4 for the Carbery side.

KILSHANNIG :G Creedon, D Guiney, E Burke 0-1, P Walsh, M Twomey, B Guerin, C Murphy, C O'Shea, B Curtin, G Kennefick 0-1, K Twomey 0-3 (0-1f), J Cronin 0-1, Darragh O'Sullivan 1-0 pen., K Murphy 1-4, J Kearney 1-2 Subs: S O'Connell for B Curtin, S O'Riordan for J Kearney, Diarmuid O'Sullivan 1-0 for Darragh O'Sullivan, A Sheehan for J Cronin, D Clogan for M Twomey, D Kearney for K Twomey, B Creedon 0-1f

GABRIEL RANGERS: R McSweeney, D Bowen, D O'Regan, D Roycroft, G O'Callaghan, K O'Brien, K O'Sullivan, D O'Shea, S Kelleher 0-1, R Moynihan, J O'Regan 0-5f. L Bowen, C Moynihan 0-4 (0-2f) L Nolan, K O'Driscoll Subs: P Hodnett for D Bowen, K Roycroft for K O'Brien, S Waldon for D O'Shea, D O'Sullivan for L Bowen

REFEREE: Pa O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers)

COUNTY SFL DIVISION 3

Adrigole 0- 8

Kildorrery 0-5

Adrigole made the long journey to Kildorrery where they came away with the points when they had three points to spare over the home side.

In a low scoring contest both sets of defences did very well throughout. The opening stages saw both teams quick to settle. Adrigole opened the scoring when Charlie O'Sullivan kicked over.

Kildorrery forced level when Shane Fitzgerald set up Timmy O'Sullivan for a well taken point in the third minute. They were also tied at 0-2 each when David Harrington and Luke Keating were on target by the ninth minute.

The physically stronger Beara side shaded proceedings for a while and found scores easier to come by. In the 16th minute good work by Jason Harrington resulted in David Harrington kicking a great point.

Harrington added another point from a free that moved his side double scores in front by the 23rd minute. The remainder of the half saw Kildorrery pull a point back when a great movement started back in the half-back line saw them break at speed with David Kelly eventually kicking over a fine point. Adrigole completed the first half scoring when David Harrington converted a free in stoppage time that helped them hold a 0-5 to 0-3 lead.

On the changeover scores were again at a premium. Kildorrery got proceedings underway when James O'Sullivan had an early point. At the other end Adrigole had to wait till the 41st minute to register their second half scoring when a quickly taken side line by Seán O'Sullivan released Jason Harrington for a point.

This continued to be the trend with Cathal Harrington having a point for the Avondhu side from a free in the 44th minute with Adrigole replying two minutes later through a David Harrington free 0-7 to 0-5.

Just one more score was registered for the remainder of the game when David Harrington added another point from a free and it set the winners on their way to a deserved win despite Kildorrery's best efforts late in the game to salvage an equalising goal.

ADRIGOLE: W O'Sullivan, C O'Shea, F Carey, M O'Sullivan, D O'Sullivan, S O'Shea, D Harrington, N O'Sullivan, T O'Sullivan, A O'Sullivan, S O'Sullivan, J Harrington 0-1, C Carey, D Harrington 0-6 (0-5f), C O'Sullivan 0-1 Subs: P Green for C Carey, G O'Sullivan for D O'Sullivan, C O'Shea for C O'Sullivan

KILDORRERY: T Watson, C Kent, I Butler, D Hunter, D McNamara, J Keating, K Noonan, S Fitzgerald, D Kent, T O'Sullivan 0-1, J O'Sullivan 0-1, K Hurley, J McEniry, L Keating 0-1f, D Kelly 0-1 Subs: A Crowley for D Kelly, C Harrington 0-1f. for L Keating (inj), W Fouhy for J McEniry, P.J Keating for J O'Sullivan, R Hurley for K Noonan

REFEREE: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)