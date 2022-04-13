County League round-up: Goals prove vital as Mallow are worthy winners

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 1

Mallow 4-12

Bride Rovers 0-14

Mallow emerged deserving winners over Bride Rovers in this game at Rathcormac.

This game was also a Senior Hurling Tournament (Tony Walsh Memorial) Cup final. The home side started well. William Finnegan was in great form. He had the opening score with Mark Tobin replying in the third minute.

Three more points by William Finnegan were followed by a Cian Hogan point as the Rovers led 0-5 to 0-1. Mallow came strong Fionn Heffernan pointed and they had a goal by Ronan Sheehan that levelled 1-2 to 0-5 after 18 minutes. By half-time the sides were also deadlocked 1-4 to 0-7.

Early in the second half Bride Rovers edged 0 -9 to 1-4 clear when William Finnegan and D J Cahill had points. Mallow improved greatly in defence and midfield.

Points by Fionn Heffernan and Pa Herlihy from the wing levelled 0-9 to 1-6. Cian O'Connor edged Rovers ahead once more. Mallow dominated the last quarter.

Some of their younger players Paul Lyons, Ronan Sheehan, Fionn Heffernan and Mark Tobin linked up well with Pa Herlihy and Denis Hayes and they scored 3-6 to 0-4 for the Rovers in the final quarter.

They were level for the last time 1-8 to 0- 11 after 47 minutes. Denis Hayes placed Pa Herlihy for a goal and Mark Tobin followed with two points 2-12 to 0-12.

William Finnegan pointed a free but a third goal for Mallow by Fionn Heffernan opened up an 8 point lead in the 54th minute 3-12 to 0-13. The fourth goal came in the 57th minute when Denis Hayes worked a good ball to Mark Tobin who made it 4-12 to 0-13.

William Finnegan had his 11th point in injury time as Mallow ran out comfortable winners. The Tony Walsh Memorial Cup was presented to Mallow captain Fionn O'Neill by Ger Lane Bride Rovers Chairman.

MALLOW: P Buckley, P Healy, S O'Leary, J Healy, D Moynihan, N O'Riordan, B Kingston, P Lyons 0-1, S Buckley, M Tobin 1-5 (0-2f), F O'Neill, R Sheehan 1-0, F Heffernan 1-3, D Hayes 0-1, P Herlihy 1-1 Sub: B Slattery for F O'Neill

BRIDE ROVERS: B Hogan, T O'Sullivan, A Buckley, S Aherne, K Kearney, S O'Connell, S Walsh, D Barry, P O'Flynn, D J Cahill 0-1, C Ryan, W Finnegan 0-11 (0-9f, 0-1 s/l), M Collins, C O'Connor 0-1, C Hogan 0-1 Subs: E Cashman for C Ryan, C Tobin for D Barry, J Mannix for T O'Sullivan.

REFEREE: Willie Wallis (Midleton)

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 1

Charleville 2-20

St Finbarrs 0-21

This was a thrilling contest. Both sides were short some key players. The sides were level 0-1 and 0-2 each after six minutes.

Charleville had their first goal by Andrew Cagney after good work by Tim Hawe. Mark Kavanagh added two frees for the North Cork side. Sam Cunningham pointed for the Barrs.

Tim Hawe landed two point one after good combined play by Simon Gleeson. Further Charleville pressure led to a point by Gavin Kelleher 1-7 to 0-3. The home side made a very good recovery in the second quarter.

Sam Cunningham and Bill O'Connell pointed frees as they got the lead down to a goal 1- 8 to 0-8 and 1-9 to 0-9. Sam Cunningham pointed two late frees as they closed the gap at half time 1-9 to 0-11.

By the 39th minute the sides were deadlocked 1-9 to 0-12, 1- 10 to 0-13 and 1- 11 to 0-14 when Alan Dennehy pointed a long range free. The winners second goal by Andrew Cagney came after good play by Simon Gleeson, Conor Buckley and impressive Jack Doyle. Doyle followed with two pointed frees.

Midway through this second half Charleville led 2-13 to 0-16. St. Finbarr's tried very hard, they had four points in quick succession that closed the gap 2-14 to 0-18.

Good play by Colm Keane led to a good Sam Cunningham point. Jack Doyle pointed a Charleville free in the 54th minute. Killian Cagney and Sam Cunningham exchanged a point. Charleville finished very strong adding late points by Conor Buckley (2) and Jack Doyle as they emerged five point winners.

CHARLEVILLE: C Reynolds, J Kilcommons, J Meade, O O'Connell, F Cagney A Dennehy 0-1f, S Gleeson, J Barry, D Casey, G Kelleher 0-1, C Buckley 0-5, J Doyle 0-5 (0-4f), M Kavanagh 0-3f, A Cagney 2-0, T Hawe 0-4 Subs: J O'Brien for J Barry, D Butler for M Kavanagh, S Buckley for G Kelleher, K Cagney 0-1 for A Cagney, D Lee for S Gleeson, D Casey, C Fitzgerald for O O'Connell

ST FINBARRS: S Hurley, A McCarthy, C Steele, S Kennedy, P Buggy, B Hennessy, C Barrett 0-1, C Walsh, C Doolan 0-2, C O'Connor 0-3, C Keane 0-3, B O'Connell 0-2 (0-1f), S Cunningham 0-8 |(0-6f), I O'Callaghan 0-1, C McRickard 0-1 Subs: E O'Regan for S Kennedy

REFEREE: Dave Daly (Brian Dillons)

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 3

Ballygiblin 1-20

Castlemartyr 1-18

Ballygiblin made it back-to-back victories when they defeated Castlemartyr in a keenly contested encounter at Castlemartyr.

The opening stages saw Ballygiblin start in a very determined manner and helped by some well taken points by Colin English and Joseph O'Sullivan they moved into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead by the eighth minute.

As the half went on Castlemartyr quickly settled with Barry Lawton and the Kelly brothers Michael and Andrew making an impression in attack. The sides were level at 0-5 each by the end of the first quarter. Ballygiblin hit the front again soon after when Joseph O'Sullivan pointed a free.

At the other end Castlemartyr were denied a certain goal when Ballygiblin's Christopher Noonan made a great save from Barry Lawton at the expense of a '65' that Michael Kelly pointed from.

Joseph O'Sullivan and Michael Kelly swapped a point that had them level at 0-7 and they were also tied at 0-8 apiece soon after when Andrew Kelly and Joseph O'Sullivan traded a point.

Ballygiblin finished the half strongly and two fine clearances by Fionn Herlihy produced two well taken points by Colin English and Dillon Sheehan by the 27th minute. Joseph O'Sullivan followed with a free while an injury time point by Castlemartyr's Jack McGann closed the deficit to 0-11 to 0-9 at the break.

On the changeover the home side hit the ground running early on and five points on the spin by Michael Kelly and Barry Lawton moved them 0-15 to 0-11 in front by the 36th minute.

Ballygiblin refused to yield and in the 42nd minute James Mullins and Sean O'Sullivan were heavily involved in setting up Colin English for an equalising goal 0-16 to 1-13.

Ballygiblin had the edge at this juncture and a series of points by Joseph O'Sullivan (three), Dillon Sheehan and Kieran Duggan moved them five clear with ten minutes of normal time remaining.

Castlemartyr rallied well in the closing moments. Michael Kelly landed two frees before they were right back in the mix in the 56th minute when a free by Michael Kelly came back off the post with Barry Lawton on hand to billow the net 1-19 to 1-18.

With time running out the Imokilly side certainly looked like getting back on parity but it was not to be with Ballygiblin completing the scoring courtesy of a Joseph O'Sullivan free as they ran out winners by a two point margin.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan, L Finn, F Herlihy, C O'Brien, B Coffey, R Donegan, J Mullins, J O'Sullivan 0-14 (0-12f), S Beston, K Duggan 0-1, C English 1-3, D Sheehan 0-2, A Donegan, S O'Sullivan, A O'Brien, Subs D Barry for A Donegan, K Roche for C O'Brien, G Pendle for A O'Brien.

CASTLEMARTYR: D Joyce, C Martin, E Ronayne, B O'Tuama, P Fleming, D Moran, C White, J Lawton, Brian Lawton, M O'Dwyer, M Kelly 0-11 (0-8f. 0-1 '65') Barry Lawton, 1-3 A Kelly 0-2, J McGann 0-1, D Leahy, Subs B McGann for Brian Lawton (inj), L Martin for M O'Dwyer,

REFEREE: James Hennessey (Dungourney)

RED FM COUNTY SHL DIVISION 2

Cloyne 2-14

Milford 1-14

Cloyne with a good second half emerged winners over Milford on Sunday.

The home side did well in the first half. Brian Murphy placed Seánie O'Connell for the opening score in the third minute. Brian O'Shea levelled two minutes later. Milford replied with points by Brian Murphy and Cillian O'Gorman 0-3 to 0-1.

Both sides exchanged points with Milford ahead 0-6 to 0-3 by the 18th minute. Brian O'Shea pointed a Cloyne free. Milford followed with points by Seanie O'Connell and Eoin Dillon (free).

In the 26th minute Brian O'Shea followed with a free. Milford finished the half well with points by Anthony Watson and Eoin Dillon (free) as they led at the break 0-10 to 0-5.

Early on the restart Seánie O'Connell added another point. Cloyne improved greatly. They had four points in succession that cut the lead to two points by the 42nd minute 0-11 to 0-9.

A well taken point by Seánie O'Connell opened up a three point lead. Cloyne forced level when Paudie O'Sullivan placed Kyle Nugent who goaled. O'Sullivan added a point 1-10 to 0-12.

Points by Ashley Walsh and Brian O'Shea had the winners a goal ahead. Eoin Dillon pointed a late free. Michael Cahill had the winners second goal in the 58th minute.

In injury time Eoin Dillon goaled from a penalty. Time ran out and it was Cloyne who emerged winners by 2-14 to 1-14.

Best for Cloyne Ian Farmer, David Byrne, Brian O'Shea, Paudie O'Sullivan and Kyle Nugent. For Milford Ryan O'Gorman, Eoin Dillon, Michael O'Flynn Anthony Watson, Cillian O'Gorman, Seanie O'Connell and Brian Murphy did well.

CLOYNE: D Cronin, J Sherlock, A Sherlock, D Jermyn, I Farmer, S Beausang, D Byrne, B O'Shea 0-6 (0-5f), C Sugrue, T O'Regan, P O'Sullivan 0-4, E Treacy, K Dennehy, B Minihane 0-2, K Nugent 1-0 Subs: A Walsh 0-1 for C Sugrue, B Walsh 0-1 for E Treacy, N Cahill for K Dennehy,K Mullins for T O'Regan, M Cahill 1-0 for D Byrne

MILFORD: M Cremin, R O'Gorman, K O'Flynn, S O'Flynn, K O'Sullivan, E Dillon 1-5 (0-5f, 1-0 pen), D Hannigan, M O'Flynn, P Watson, B Villiers, A Watson 0-1, C O'Gorman 0-1, S O'Connell 0-5, J O'Connor 0-1, B Murphy 0-1 Subs: P O'Flynn for D Hannigan, R Hannigan for K O'Flynn, D Hayes-Daly for B Villiers

REFEREE: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth)