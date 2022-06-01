County JBFC: Kilbrin see off Doneraile, as Araglin fall to Fr O’Neills

Kilbrin advanced to the knock-out phase of the County JBFC Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

COUNTY JBFC

Kilbrin 5 -8

Doneraile 1-7

Kilbrin advanced to the knockout stages County JBFC (1) following their win over Doneraile at Buttevant on Friday evening.

The winners led all through with William Heffernan having their opening score a goal in the first minute. Eoin Sheehan followed with a fine point. Ben Cronin pointed a Doneraile free after a foul on Conor Curran. Niall Field goaled after a four man attack and William Heffernan made it 2- 2 to 0-1.

In the 15th minute Stephen Ryan pointed for Doneraile. Further Kilbrin pressure saw them add a third goal that opened up a lead 3- 3 to 0-2. Stephen O'Reilly pointed for the Duhallow side as they led at half time 3- 5 to 0-2.

Doneraile introduced Gavin O'Keeffe and Lee O'Shea in the second half. They improved considerably but found scores hard to secure. Stephen Ryan pointed for the Avondhu side.

Good play by Stephen O'Reilly led to a goal by Paudie O'Callaghan as Kilbrin moved 4- 5 to 0-3 clear. In the 41st minute the winners had their fifth goal when William Heffernan made it 5- 7 to 0-3.

Doneraile battled to the end. They had points by Ben Cronin (three), Lee O'Shea. Conor Curran had a late goal for Doneraile. There was no denying Kilbrin their place in next week's round 4 v Castlemagner.

KILBRIN: D Daly, D Heffernan, R King, T O'Brien, T Nash, G Lyons, B O'Sullivan, C King, E Sheehan 0-1, R Heffernan 1-2, P O'Callaghan 1-0, S O'Reilly 0-1, M Sheehan, W Heffernan 2-2, N Field 1-1 Subs: S Hayes for R Heffernan, S McMahon for T O'Brien, T O'Reilly for E Sheehan, M O'Brien for S O'Reilly

DONERAILE: R Gubbins, R Jones, S Roche, J Carroll, F Woods, D Walker, T O'Flynn, D Sheedy, R McCarthy, B Kelleher, B Cronin 0-4 (0-2f) P Sweeney, S Ryan 0-2, A Woods, Conor Curran 1- 0 Subs: S Hannon for F Woods, L O'Shea 0-1 for A Woods, B Carlton for R McCartby, M Stone for J Carroll, G O'Keeffe for P Sweeney

REFEREE: Colm Maher (Buttevant)

Fr O'Neill's 2-14

Araglin 1-8

A physically stronger and very fit Fr O'Neills had a nine-point win over Araglin in the County JBFC (1) at Ballynoe on Sunday.

Jason Hankard goaled in the first minute with Billy Dunne having a goal after three minutes. The winners were 2- 4 to 0-0 clear after nine minutes. Araglin faced an uphill battle.

They had a goal by Ben Carey. Further O'Neill's pressure led to a point by Shane McAuley after good play by Jason Hankard. Araglin replied with a good point by Sean Hegarty.

O'Neill's worked the short passing to good effect with Shane McAuley and Ciaran Cullinane working well for Jason Hankard who made it 2- 6 to 1-1. Jake Buckley pointed for Araglin from a tight angle. At half time the winners led 2- 6 to 1-2.

O'Neill's had a lot of wides in both halves. Good play by Mike Millerick led to a Sean O'Riordan point. Shane McAuley followed with a free as the winners were 2- 8 to 1-3 clear.

Araglin regrouped well and they followed with four points in succession by Dave Browne (two), Paul Hynes and Jake Buckley as the came within 4 points 2- 8 to 1-7 entering the final quarter.

The East Cork side upped their performance. Billy Dunne soloed and pointed with Daniel Harrington landing a long range free. Late points by Billy Dunne, Eugene Kennefick and Mike Millerick helped the victors to a deserved win.

Best for O'Neill's were Mike Millerick, Daniel Harrington, Joe Millerick, Billy Dunne and Jason Hankard. For Araglin Paul Hynes, Lar Lomasney, Dave Browne, Jake Buckley Sean Hegarty and Ben Carey did well.

FR O'NEILLS: D O'Reilly, B Kenneally, N Griffin, M Millerick 0-1, P O'Leary, Joe Millerick, John Millerick, D Harrington 0-1f. P Hassett, C Cullinane 0-3, J Hankard 1-1, S O'Riordan 0-1, S McAuley 0-3 (0-1f) B Coleman, B Dunne 1-3 Subs: C Dunne for B Coleman (inj) B Coleman for C Dunne, D O'Neill for P O'Leary, C McHugh for S McAuley, E Kennefick 0-1 for B Coleman, S Donnelly for C Cullinane, P O'Sullivan for S O'Riordan

ARAGLIN: T Feeney, L Lomasney, S Russell, S Drislane, P Hynes 0-1, J Kearney, S Motherway, S Hegarty 0-1, B Carey 1-0, K Condon, T Kenneally 0-1f. K O'Gorman, K O'Donovan 0-1, D Browne 0-2, J Buckley 0-2 Subs: N Kearney for K O'Gorman, D Horgan for S Drislane

REFEREE: David Butler (Carrigtwohill)